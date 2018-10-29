Gilead: More Of The Same

HCV continues to implode, HIV continues to do well, the Yescarta pick-up is very modest, and hence disappoints.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) continues to move along without much progress as the third-quarter results were more or less in line with expectations. By the end of July, Gilead reported second-quarter results, which showed continued sales declines as I continue to anticipate the moment in which sales would stabilise rather quickly.

The erosion of the HCV business makes comparables easier in a quick way after Gilead essentially became a victim of its own success. The solid earnings power, in combination with sales stabilisation going forward and strong balance sheet, makes that Gilead remains a core holding.

Third-Quarter Numbers

Gilead reported a 15% decline in sales on an annual basis, which is actually an improvement from the -22% reported in Q1 and a 21% decline in sales reported for the second quarter. That is mostly the result of easier comparables as total revenues of $5.60 billion were down a 1% from the $5.65 billion reported in the second quarter.

The reason for that remains the HCV franchise which includes products like Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi and Vosevi. Product revenues came in at just $902 million, compared to $1 billion in the second quarter, and $2.2 billion in the third quarter of last year, with revenues decline due to intensifying competition. This makes that the reliance on the franchise has been cut to 16% of sales.

The HIV/HBV franchise is by far the most important by now with revenues of $3.73 billion, a solid 12% increase compared to last year thanks to growth at Genvoya, Descovy and Odefsey, among others.

The other two smaller segments are comprised out of a group of "other" drugs and Yescarta. The "other" group of drugs comprises 6 other drugs including Vemlidy, Viread, Letairis, Ranexa, Zydelig and AmBisome. While this unit was a steady performer in recent year, it actually reported a 14% fall in sales to $751 million. This was the result of sales of Viread imploding by three quarters to just $70 million.

The hope of Gilead was that Yescarta would become the next blockbuster, as the company acquired Kite around this time last year in a $12-billion deal. Sales of Yescarta came in at $40 million in Q1 of this year, but the pick-up in sales has been rather soft. Second-quarter sales grew to $68 million, yet the $75 million number for Q3 looks a bit soft in that sense, as the sequential growth is anything but inspiring.

Earnings Take A Bigger Beating

While revenues were down 15%, operating earnings fell by 28% due to higher R&D, as well as selling, general and administrative expenses. A decline in other income and higher cost of goods sold was not helpful either. On the bright side, the company benefited from slightly lower interest costs, higher other income (shareholdings in other companies) and tax reform. This made that reported net earnings fell by 23% to still a very comfortable $2.10 billion. Reported earnings fell to $1.60 per share amidst a fairly flattish share count, with adjusted earnings totalling $1.84 per share.

A substantial item which is causing this difference between both earnings metrics are amortisation charges which run at $1.2 billion a year, close to $1 per share per annum on a pre-tax basis. If we take these costs into account and adjust for stock-based compensation expenses, earnings came in at $1.70 per share, for a $6.50-7.00 per share run rate. At $70, that works down to a compelling 10-11 times sales multiple, although top-line sales continue to decline at a hefty pace of course. The good news is that these declines will flatten out quite quickly, as HCV lost over $1 billion in sales this quarter compared to this quarter last time. To illustrate, sales cannot fall by the same dollar amount a year from now, for the simple reason that sales otherwise would be negative.

The company operates with merely $0.4 billion in net debt, yet it has a very large cash balance of more than $30 billion, offset by an almost equal debt load. This gives the company a lot of liquidity and hence flexibility, but comes at the cost of elevated interest expenses as well. After all, the company pays roughly $1.1-1.2 billion in interest each year, being detrimental to the bottom line to the tune of about a dollar per share.

The results were resilient enough for the company to hike the full-year product sales guidance from $20-21 billion to $20.8-21.3 billion. That looks better than it is with product sales totalling $16.0 billion so far this year, implying a $4.8-5.3 billion guidance for Q4, compared to product sales of $5.45 billion in Q3.

Other concerns include the fact that CEO John Milligan will step down, not news of course, as John Martin will leave the company as well. The company will furthermore erode its HCV business even further as it is setting up a subsidiary to launch generic versions for Eplcusa and Harvoni.

Conclusion Remains The Same

The thesis is that despite the continued implosion of HCV sales, Gilead is still earning $6-7 per share each year. The strong balance sheet and potential to reduce the interest rate spread make that there are drivers behind the valuation thesis.

While the HIV business continues to do just fine, the reality is that the pick-up in Yescarta remains very modest, now adding just little over a percent in product sales. Given the current revenue pace of $300 million, it is needless to say that the $12 billion price tag has been very high, too high to justify the current contribution. The good news is that European marketing approval has rolled in as well, creating a potential driver for sales growth in the near term.

While the company has for a long time indicated that it has roughly 20 candidates in the pipeline in a range of areas related to HIV, liver disease, oncology and inflammation hematology, conversion of the pipeline is a whole other story, as that has been an increased cause of concern among investors.

In July, I concluded to take some profits at $80 per share, having been happy with the run-up seen in recent weeks at the time. With shares having fallen back to $70 again, I have purchased a few more shares as the recent market rotation prompted me to buy other stocks in greater size. While there are some risks related to key personnel turnover, lack of pipeline conversion as well as softer performance of the "other" products business and Yescarta, the valuation remains too compelling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.