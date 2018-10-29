"Those who are tardy do not get fruit cup."

- Nurse Diesel

Yes, I would say we are in a time of "High Anxiety." Those that are in the markets are learning once again that there is "Fortune" and that there is "Reversal of Fortune." One being much more pleasant than the other. I have been involved in the markets for a very long time now. I have watched this little act before. The key is not to panic, to reassess, and then to choose a well thought out and premeditated response to deal with the situation. There is no crying allowed on the trading room floors.

Clearly, what has worked is not working anymore. The game of buying high tech, and only playing for appreciation, has not been a good manner of investing lately. I have been consistently in the closed-end fund crowd where you may be entitled to receive monthly income and where there are a variety of funds to choose from. I have strongly favored funds with strong returns and a decent history of dividend increases.

"I know what came over you: High Anxiety. You've still got it!

- High Anxiety

Now you might think that it is Dr. Strangelove or Goldfinger or even Nurse Diesel that was the cause of the market's shellacking. However, you would be incorrect. I point first at the Fed, those naughty, naughty boys and girls that keep raising interest rates. They claim it is all for a return to "Normalcy." I say that they are drinking Kool Aid and reading "Alice in Wonderland" and that their tea is spiked.

I do nod to Neel Kashkari, the President of the Minneapolis Fed. Here is one guy that is making some sense. He stated on Friday in the Wall Street Journal, "With the federal-funds rate at 2% to 2.25%, monetary policy is now close to neutral, neither stimulating nor restricting the economy. Prematurely tapping the brakes could restrain wage growth and keep many Americans from participating in the economic recovery." Bravo for some rational thinking from someone at the Fed!

"Hope for the best, expect the worst. Life is a play, we're unrehearsed."

- Mel Brooks

Having singled out the Fed because they deserve the attention, we also have several other issues causing the markets' anxieties. The tariff stand-offs have quieted down some but there still remains the push and pull with China. It is just a "Game of Thrones," you know, where they wish to replace America's international dominance with there own dominance. The problem for them is that their economy is $13 trillion and the American economy is $21 trillion. They are nowhere close, but they are certainly trying to gain in position though it is causing them some major issues. These are a tremendous debt load and an ever weakening currency. They are trying to hold the yuan at 7 to the dollar but I am afraid that we are heading to 8 ½ to 9 in the not too distant future.

Then there is the spat between Italy and the European Union. Don't discount its importance because it is over there, and not here. The implications for the Italian banks, and the contagion that could result from them, could have spillover effects into the major money center U.S. banks if things get bad enough. The Five Star Movement leader, and Deputy Prime Minister, di Maio has said the Government will not adjust its 2019 budget deficit target proposals despite Brussels' rejection. Both Moody's and S&P downgraded Italy last week. We'll soon see if anyone backs down. If not, "Mama Mia."

"I'm trapped! I feel like I'm caught in a web!"

- High Anxiety

Then there is the little matter of the mid-term elections. Blue Wave, Red Tide and civility has disappeared like the Dodo Bird. I have never seen such poor behavior by people in politics in all of my life. In any event, it is also causing "High Anxiety" as few people trust the politicians, the polls, or the news media reports, any longer. We literally have no clue as to who is going to win what and I expect plenty of surprises right after our election day.

First Charles Cheswick and now William Bibbit! I hope you're finally satisfied. Playing with human lives - gambling with human lives - as if you thought yourself to be a God! - Nurse Ratched

All these things, just too much stuff. You see, it is "High Anxiety" and we are all flying over the Cuckoo's Nest and the players of the Great Game have gotten very nervous. This is what is driving the markets. What used to be fun is not so much fun anymore. Nurse Ratched spells it out exactly. "If Mr. McMurphy doesn't want to take his medication orally, I'm sure we can arrange that he can have it some other way. But I don't think that he would like it."

We are all now getting it "some other way." No one likes it!