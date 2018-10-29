Pluralsight: Strong Billings Alongside Plummeting Valuation

The tech rout probably has room to fall further, but Pluralsight should be added to investors' watch list.

At the same time, shares of Pluralsight have lost nearly 50% from peak, slicing their valuation to more reasonable levels.

As painful as the recent stock rout is, the upside is that many stocks that were previously expensive have become much more bearable to buy from a valuation perspective. Pluralsight (PS), a recent IPO that focuses on digital training for IT workers, falls into this category. Unsurprisingly, the stock has fallen to all-time lows since its May IPO (relative to its IPO price of $15, Pluralsight is still up about 40%, but shares had shot up immediately on the first day of trading, so investors who are not insiders are sitting on a loss).

Additionally, investors are getting nervous ahead of Pluralsight's upcoming lockup expiration, which is due on November 13 (per NASDAQ). Post-IPO investors likely won't be selling because Pluralsight is now down nearly 50% from highs, but some early investors and company insiders may still be letting go of their shares. This puts some added selling pressure on Pluralsight that may turn into an opportunity for investors willing to stomach near-term pain.

The stock volatility for Pluralsight comes at a time of strong earnings for the company. Pluralsight is now two for two in earnings beat since going public, and this quarter's results may have even been more bullish than the last. Revenue growth saw meaningful acceleration, and billings growth pulled far ahead of revenue growth, pointing to further acceleration in the company's growth trajectory.

Additionally, the company has issued strong - yet achievable - guidance for 2019. Here's the company's latest forecast below:

Figure 1. Pluralsight guidance Source: Pluralsight investor relations

The midpoint of Pluralsight's range of $295-310 million implies 31% y/y growth over FY18 revenues - which, when considering that growth topped 40% y/y this quarter amid a billings growth rate of twice that, seems more than reasonable. Pluralsight is likely to be able to achieve much better than that.

From a valuation standpoint, Pluralsight's current share price in the $20.50 range implies a market cap of $2.75 billion. If we net out the $208.8 million of cash on its balance sheet, as well as add back $7.5 million in debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $2.55 billion. This puts Pluralsight at a valuation of 8.4x EV/FY19 revenues - and if we instead assume that Pluralsight grows revenues at 35% y/y next year to $312 million, that valuation nudges down to 8.1x EV/FY19 revenues.

Overall, for a company with this growth profile, Pluralsight merits some attention at its current valuation. I haven't always been positive on Pluralsight - for much of its short life as a public company, it traded at double-digit revenue valuations, exposing it to the deep rout that it's undergoing today.

Add this company to your watch list as the NASDAQ plunge continues and as Pluralsight moves closer to its lockup expiration date - should this company drop into the high teens ($17-19 range), be prepared to buy.

Q3 download: strong billings support accelerating revenue growth

Here's a look at Pluralsight's most recent quarterly results:

Figure 2. Pluralsight 3Q18 results Source: Pluralsight investor relations

Pluralsight grew revenues by 42% y/y to $61.6 million, exceeding Wall Street's revenue consensus of $57.5 million (+33% y/y) by a staggering nine points. This is an even bigger beat than last quarter, where Pluralsight's spread to expectations was seven points.

This revenue uplift is also supported by tremendously strong billings. Recall that Pluralsight operates a SaaS model - companies subscribe to Pluralsight's platform for use of its training material and course modules, so billings present a longer-term view of Pluralsight's revenue pipeline. It's typical to see billings in line with revenue growth, or varying by a few points - but to have the spread between billings and revenues this wide is unusually positive. As seen in the chart below, billings grew 80% y/y:

Figure 3. Pluralsight billings Source: Pluralsight investor relations

James Budge, Pluralsight's CFO, attributed the strength in the quartet to the following on the earnings call:

New customer acquisition combined with strong expansion within our existing customers drove Q3 billings growth of 44% to $72.2 million and revenue growth of 42% to $61.6 million. Our B2B billings increased by 53% to $61.1 million, our sixth consecutive quarter of greater than 50% growth. In addition, our B2C billings increased by 10% to $11.1 million, which is the highest growth rate we have seen in our B2C business this year."

Pluralsight's CEO also called out that the company landed nearly 700 new business customer wins in the quarter, including members of the Fortune 100, indicating that Pluralsight is an appropriate and usable platform for enterprises large and small.

Pluralsight's top-line strength has also bled over into strong profitability results. Gross margins in the quarter expanded four points to 75%, up from an already-high 71%. This indicates strong and improving unit economics for Pluralsight - which intuitively makes sense, as Pluralsight can distribute its course material broadly without incurring incremental costs.

In addition, the company managed to wind down its loss from operations to -$29.8 million, representing a still-high GAAP operating loss margin of -48.4%, but that's vastly improved over -69.96% in the year-ago quarter. Pluralsight is still focusing on growth via aggressive sales - this quarter, it spent 67.2% of its revenues on sales and marketing, down just 70bps from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Pluralsight's pro forma EPS of -$0.10 also beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.14. In my view, even though Pluralsight is still running at high losses, the stellar growth and billings make up for it. As long as gross margins are trending up, we can feel confident about Pluralsight's ability to drive operating profits as it scales into a larger company.

Final thoughts

Strong Q3 results and a plummeting in valuation have changed my outlook on Pluralsight. In addition, the company's continuous stream of customer additions, especially among large enterprises, has added confidence that Pluralsight's platform has wide appeal among enterprise IT departments.

Keep a close eye on this stock as it moves through its lockup expiration date. The recent price actions don't quite coincide with Pluralsight's strong performance, creating a buying window in a typically expensive stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.