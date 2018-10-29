Cannabis Merger: Shareholders Should Receive More For MPX Bioceutical

It seems obvious that they should make much more money if MPX Bioceutical remains independent.

With a stable financial situation and 395% revenue growth y/y, MPX Bioceutical (OTCQX:MPXEF) is a very interesting name that cannabis investors should assess. The recent deal with iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ITHUF) valued the company at $640 million, which seems too little. Assuming forward revenues of $114 million, the enterprise value should be larger than that. The deal should not interest shareholders. The company could deliver more returns if it remains independent.

Business and Business Structure

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Ontario, Canada MPX Bioceutical is a multinational diversified cannabis company operating in the medical and cannabis markets.

The stock trades in the OTC Markets, thus it may not be well-known. However, with five dispensaries, two cultivation facilities and one production facility in Arizona, it is not a small player. The group also has large amount of subsidiaries operating in Canada, Australia, and the United States. Have a look at the image below for further details:

As it will be shown later, most revenues of MPX are originated from the four dispensaries in Arizona. With that, the company has three brands for the sale of marijuana along with activities related to the use of marijuana in biopharmaceutical applications.

There is, first of all, Melting Point Extracts or MPX, which makes use of cannabis-extraction technology to provide different experiences to consumers. This brand specializes in hydrocarbon, CO2, and solventless extractions. The image below provides some details regarding the way the concentrates are offered and the way clients can consume them:

In addition, the Health For Life brand has five different locations in Maryland and Arizona. The images below provide the addresses and the way the shop looks like.

Finally, Salus Biopharma provides medical cannabis products manufactured with GMP standards and in combination with the company’s partner Panaxia Industries Inc. As mentioned, the company does not make a lot of revenues from this activity. It is an interesting division, but MPX should be considered more a seller of cannabis than a biopharmaceutical company. The lines below provide further details:

Growth And Acquisitions

MPX Bioceutical has experienced an outstanding business growth in the last three years. The company seems to be growing organically with the development of one cultivation and production facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, as well as a dispensary in Fall River and Attleboro, Massachusetts. Additionally, MPX Bioceutical has proven its ability to acquire other players in the industry. The most recent acquisitions have been 8423695 Canada Inc. on March 31, 2018, and Canveda in June 2018.

The growth seemed to interest other players operating in the cannabis industry very much. Finally, on October 19, 2018, iAnthus Capital Holdings signed a stock deal that valued the company at $640 million. As it will be shown later, this seems to be an undervalued capitalization.

Impressive Asset Growth

The last annual report for the year ended March 31, 2018, showed $6.59 million in cash, and inventory of $5 million with $116.6 million in total assets. The most interesting is the increase in the amount of assets. Keep in mind that on March 31, 2017, the total amount of assets was equal to $54.68 million, 46% of the amount of assets reported in 2018. Take a look at the list of assets and note the parabolic increase in the amount of assets in the last three years.

How is the company growing assets at such a high pace? Investors should get to know that the amount of goodwill is quite significant on this name. With this in mind, the increase in the amount of assets makes more sense. Total goodwill and intangibles comprise of 67% of the total amount of assets in 2018. The company is making large amount of acquisitions and is recording an impressive amount of goodwill because analysts expect the industry to grow at a high pace. Assessing all the acquisitions executed by MPX may be difficult. Let’s assess the acquisition of AZ to understand the amount of money being paid by MPX. As can be seen in the image below, the company paid $23 million of which 80% was recorded as goodwill:

If the company is able to execute the post-merger integration in a beneficial manner, MPX Bioceutical could have great stock market potential. With that, there are also risks. If accountants believe that the assets acquired are not worth what is recorded in the balance sheet, they could be impaired. As a result, the stock price could decline. With this in mind, the goodwill is what the market will assess very closely in the near future.

The numbers reported as of June 30, 2018, are even more astonishing. They show even more business growth. The amount of assets was equal to $212.9 million, 41% more than that in 2018. The cash in hand increased as well to $30.6 million. Take a look at the image below for further details:

Small Amount Of Liabilities

With $58.24 million in total liabilities and $17.9 million in long-term debt, the total amount of liabilities does not seem worrying. Keep in mind that shareholders should be interested in paying these financial debts in order to maintain the company’s impressive growth.

Additionally, the account payables does not seem significant. With $3.9 million in account payables, the company does not seem to pay suppliers very fast. It means that they trust the company and MPX can pay a bit late.

The image below provides further details on this matter:

Income Statement: 395% Revenue Growth y/y

The amount of revenue growth is quite large. The company reported $19.74 million in March 2018, 395% more than that on March 31, 2017. With that, the gross profit is also quite significant, equal to $8.6 million on March 31, 2018. The image below provides further details on this matter:

The numbers reported on June 30, 2018, were also incredible. In three months ended June 30, 2018, the company reported $14.4 million in revenues. With that amount of money made in only three months, the company may make $57 million a year, which is 2.89x the revenues reported for the year ended March 31, 2018. It is astonishing. Take a look at the image below for further details:

Where is all the money coming from? The company is making tons of money from the sale of marijuana in Arizona. MPX Bioceutical should be compared with other sellers of marijuana in the United States and Canada. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Valuation And Deal With iAnthus

As of October 19, 2018, the company accepted a deal with iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. MPX shareholders are expected to receive 0.1673 shares of iAnthus for each common share of MPX. In total, the company was valued at $640 million. The deal will create a large cannabis conglomerated. The lines below provide further details:

Can MPX be valued at $640 million? Taking into account sales of $14.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018, annual sales could be equal to $57 million a year. Using revenue growth of 100% forward sales, revenues of $114 million seem reasonable. With this in mind, $640 million seem a very small amount.

There are companies out there operating in the same sector and trading at very high valuations. Take, for example, Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC) which trades at 85x sales, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTC:ACB) which trades at 93x sales or Cronos Group, Inc. (OTC:CRON) which trades at 249x sales. Shareholders of MPX Bioceutical should not accept the deal. iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. trades at 109x sales and has a market capitalization of $332 million. Thus, ITHUF is buying MPX at an EV/Sales ratio that will be cheaper than its own ratio.

Conclusion

With an impressive growth in the amount of assets and revenue, MPX Bioceutical should be valued at much more than $640 million. Many other players in the industry are trading at large EV/Sales ratio. The deal with iAnthus does not seem to be interesting for MPX shareholders. They should decline it. It seems obvious that they should make much more money if MPX Bioceutical remains independent.

