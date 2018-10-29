Alibaba's Main Rival Is On A Shaky Ground

This has been reflected in the stock price of Tencent, which has fallen by 40% from its high point in January compared to only 20% fall in Alibaba.

In the past few months, Tencent’s core business segments have come under greater pressure from new regulations by the Chinese government.

Alibaba (BABA) will gain a significant advantage as its biggest rival faces new challenges in core business segments. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has invested billions of dollars in supporting companies which are directly competing with Alibaba. The list is very long, but some of the most important are JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD), Meituan and Go-Jek. It has also formed strong partnerships with Alibaba's rivals. However, this year has been very tough on Tencent’s core businesses due to changing regulations in China.

China has extended a freeze on approvals of new game titles until next year. In the recent earnings, a third of its RMB73.6 billion (approx. $11.1 billion) revenue came from online gaming. Two of the biggest licensed games under Tencent, PUBG and Fortnite are yet to get approval from regulators. Other games like Monster Hunter: World were banned within a week of launch.

Tencent is also facing increased competition from ByteDance which owns a number of social media apps. The headwinds faced by Tencent in gaming and advertising will have a negative impact on future investment rate of the company. This should reduce the competition faced by Alibaba and the companies backed by it.

Why Tencent matters?

Tencent has been the biggest challenger for Alibaba, either directly in segments like cloud computing or indirectly in e-commerce through its support of rivals like JD and PDD.

Source: Quartz, Bernstein Research

Tencent has been aggressively investing in non-core segments to diversify its revenue base. According to the above report, Tencent made investments of over $30 billion between 2015 and 2017. Many companies which view Alibaba as a threat have seen a natural ally in Tencent. This has forced Alibaba to ramp up its own investment rate and has also increased the valuation levels of new startups in which Alibaba invested.

An ideal example of this is the bike-sharing industry. Last year, Tencent invested $600 million in Mobike. This was soon followed by an investment of $1 billion by Alibaba in Mobike’s rival, Ofo. This investment was necessary because all payments on Mobike would use Tencent’s payment platform. Hence, Alibaba had to invest in a major bike-sharing startup to protect its own digital payments market share.

Tencent has also given strong support to e-commerce rivals of Alibaba. It has close to 20% stake in JD which is the second-biggest e-commerce player in China. Tencent has heavily invested in group-buying e-commerce platform, PDD. The growth of these rivals has increased the competition for Alibaba in its core commerce segment.

Tencent is forming a partnership with a number of international giants. It has a strong partnership with Walmart (WMT) through their common investments in JD. WMT has helped bring other tech giants on the side of Tencent. Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) recently invested half a billion dollars in JD. Google is also in talks with Tencent to offer its cloud services on the mainland. Microsoft (MSFT) has also joined the partnership of WMT/Tencent/JD. Walmart recently acquired India’s leading e-commerce player, Flipkart, in which Microsoft will maintain a good stake.

These investments and partnerships by Tencent have increased competition for Alibaba and the companies backed by it. In many situations, Tencent’s investments have forced Alibaba to pay a heavier price for the acquisition of certain startups. Hence, Alibaba stands to benefit immensely as Tencent faces increasing challenges in its core business segments of gaming and advertising.

Challenges faced by Tencent

Since early this year, Chinese regulators have expressed their concern to the gaming addiction fuelled by many apps. They have stopped providing approval to new games. Tencent’s two biggest games, PUBG and Fortnite, are yet to get an approval from regulators. According to FT, more than 9,000 games were approved in China in 2017 whereas only 1931 games have been approved in this year. This has had a direct impact on Tencent’s gaming revenues. New approvals for games are unlikely to start before next year.

In the recent earnings, Tencent reported RMB17.6 billion (24% of total revenues) or 19% QoQ decline in revenues from smartphone gaming. Revenue from PC gaming came at RMB12.9 billion (17% of total revenue) or 8% QoQ decline. Both these segments were growing in healthy double-digits before this quarter. As the new game approvals get delayed, we could continue to see the decline in revenue for quite some time.

Tencent is also facing challenges in its online advertising segment. In the recent quarter, this segment contributed RMB14 billion or 20% to total revenue. ByteDance is rapidly increasing its market share in the social media ecosystem of China. ByteDance has a number of highly popular apps, including Jinri Toutiao which is a news aggregator and Tik Tok which is a short video app.

Fig: ByteDance’s Tik Tok has outpaced all other apps in new downloads, including Tencent’s WeChat. Source: Economist

The share of time spent on messaging has slipped from 37% to 32%, while those spent on short-form videos has risen from 1.5% to 7%. The perception of the younger user base towards Tencent’s WeChat is that it is more of a “parent’s app.” As new forms of social media apps are launched in China, we can say that WeChat will face an uphill task in maintaining the current market share of social media.

Together, the video gaming and online advertising contribute over three-fifths of the total revenue and possibly much higher profits. If Tencent continues to face the current headwinds in the next few quarters, it would be very difficult for the company to maintain its current pace of investments.

Difference in the bearish sentiment towards Alibaba and Tencent

This year has not been good for Alibaba. But there is a big difference in the reason why Alibaba has seen a stock decline and the reason why Tencent is showing a decline. The biggest factor working against Alibaba is the trade tension between U.S. and China. This is totally beyond the control of Alibaba. There is also a strong possibility that eventually we see moderation in trade rhetoric and a “minor trade deal” between U.S. and China.

On the other hand, Tencent’s stock slide is due to regulatory hurdles within China. If the regulators decide to slow down the growth of online gaming, it would be difficult for Tencent to make up for the lost revenue in this segment. The growth in social media competitors has also been because of lower innovative apps from Tencent. This has given adequate space to smaller rivals. ByteDance is now looking to raise funds at a staggering valuation of $75 billion. SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) will be a lead investor in this round.

SoftBank has a 30% stake in Alibaba and both of them usually invest in a complementary manner. The rapid rise of ByteDance puts a question mark on the long-term moat of Tencent.

Investor Takeaway

Tencent has been the chief nemesis of Alibaba for a long time. However, Tencent’s core segments have shown a big weakness in the past few quarters. Tencent’s stock is down 40% since January. It is unlikely that Chinese regulators will ease the rules around online gaming in the near future. The advertising segment of Tencent also faces tough competition from the growing popularity of apps built by ByteDance.

We should see Tencent putting more focus on its core business and reduce the investments in other non-core startups. This will give Alibaba significant room to expand its own ecosystem. Alibaba has shown strong growth in its core commerce segment and has a long runway for growth in international commerce, cloud and digital media. The changing competitive scenario faced by Alibaba makes the stock a strong buy.

