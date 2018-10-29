Enphase Energy: Made In The USA

Revenue for Enphase Energy (ENPH) is growing abroad, but the USA still accounts for 62% of the total (as of last earnings call). With strategic tariff-free manufacturing in the USA and a respectable 3.5% U.S. GDP just announced, Enphase and its partners, JinkoSolar (JKS), LG (OTC:LGEAF), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Solaria and SunPower (SPWR), may have an advantage over competitors like Huawei and SolarEdge (SEDG).

With an ITC valid through 2021, solar and storage are competing head-on with heavily subsidized fossil fuels. Leaders in the solar industry like Sunniva's Jon Berger say that solar is so competitive now that even the ITC is no longer really needed. Read on to see how Enphase and its partners should fare in the coming year, especially with 2019 being the last year of full 30% ITC.

With an “all-energy” policy, the White House has spared the ITC from the tax cuts preferring instead to let it expire. In the past year, over $1T has been repatriated, and corporate taxes have been reduced from 35% to an attractive ~20%; as a result, billions of dollars in investments have poured into the USA. To escape tariffs, businesses are moving to where they can be profitable, and 2019 looks to be an exciting year for both Enphase and its AC Modules. SEIA states 2.3GW of solar was added in the USA in Q2-18, so this clearly shows that the tariff doom-and-gloom is not the apocalypse many predicted.

With the positive USMCA news between the USA, Mexico and Canada, Enphase’s Flex manufacturing should now be guaranteed to make “Made in North America” an alternative to “Made in China” by Q2-19.

Enphase currently has 5 brand-name “Tier-1” partners for its AC Modules (above). AC Modules provide the quickest revenue path for Enphase over microinverters sold separately in the distribution channels. Selling to partners offers 30-60 days A/R billing, unlike distributors that fill the shelves and only pay when they sell to installers. For partner SunPower, Enphase’s non-GAAP gross margins from sales is expected to be ~33-35%, so this could be applied to the other four.

AC Modules are the next evolution of solar, combining MLPE and solar panel into a single product SKU, simplifying the solution and decreasing installation time by up to 40%. AC Modules have seen great success with LG’s NeON-2 ACe and Solaria’s Power XT, and more than 330 installers have converted to using AC Modules for their "plug-n-play" simplicity; that's almost twice the number of installers using AC Modules from back in March.

Averaging 7kW per install, 150 install days, that's potentially 1MW per installer, which is 350-500MW depending on per installer data. All of Enphase’s partners are planning new AC Modules in 2019, so with the rate of AC Module adoption, manufacturing plans should support that increasing demand.

Low-voltage AC reduces risk of fire caused from DC arc fault potential;

Low-voltage AC solutions are PID-free unlike high-voltage DC solutions operating at 600-1,500 Volts.

GTM Research Q2-17 estimates on AC Modules are shown below. Enphase now dominates this market since their acquisition of SunPower’s SolarBridge, and SunPower's commitment to solely using Enphase microinverters for its "Equinox solution and any AC module-based successor products." The AC Module market will ramp up considerably in 2019 going forward due to the ITC and solar mandates, like California's beginning in 2020, so the figures below may be underestimated.

Enphase is looking at “volume shipments” of the IQ7XS to partner SunPower in Q4-18, and for some of the other partners, that may also hold true. Here’s a breakdown of Enphase's AC Modules (as of 10/26/2018):

• Jinko Solar, Jacksonville, Florida:

On the 2017 DNV-GL PV Module Reliability Scorecard, Jinko was a top performer in all 5 tests. At SPI Anaheim, Jinko debuted an AC Module containing “Diamond” solar cells that increased panel wattage over their original Eagle AC 60 module by 30 Watts. Jinko’s new factory in Jacksonville, Florida, should start producing as early as Q1-19 with a 400MW annual production capacity. The revised Eagle AC 60 module will be 60-cell, monocrystalline, ranging in power from 310-330-Watts, and have an integrated IQ7 microinverter; this is Enphase’s low-end microinverter product, so pricing could be a surprise.

With an IQ7, you can have up to 16 panels versus 13 for an IQ7+ on a 240V circuit; the IQ7 can be paired with 235-350W panels, and the IQ7+ with 235-440W panels. When you consider a string of 16 x 330W panels versus 13 x 355W ones, for example, both solutions are comparable. For solutions where roofing real estate is not an issue, more AC Modules at a cheaper price could offer a better deal; of course, product availability and shipping cost could also give Jinko an advantage.

Of 10 Floridian installers informed about Tier-1 solar panels being made in Florida, all were interested, and the Sunshine State is the third most populous state behind California and Texas, yet only 10th in solar generation by SEIA’s report. Jinko Jacksonville could be huge for Enphase, Jinko Solar and the whole Southeast. Later in 2019, “half-cell” or HC-series panels are expected to debut with higher panel efficiencies, making the Eagle AC a serious contender.

• LG Solar, Huntsville, Alabama:

LG was Enphase’s first partner to sell an AC Module; it was called the NeON-2 ACe and had an integrated IQ6+ microinverter; in 2017, LG sold ~100k AC Modules, and had it not been for the tariffs, the product might have usurped 90% of LG's residential product portfolio according to one source. The initial product was a 320-Watt, 60-cell panel, and has since been revised to a 330-Watt NeON-2 ACe. LG will be producing NeON-2 modules at its Huntsville, Alabama plant where it is adding 2 additional production lines capable of over 1M panels per year with a 500MW capacity.

With the USA-Korea trade deal reached, an IQ8+ NeON-2 ACe is expected in 2019. Consider that LG has been playing both sides of the fence, with LG Chem-SolarEdge on one side, and LG Solar-Enphase on the other; however, with the recent SolarEdge acquisition, LG may now have been jilted, so maybe the LG-Enphase partnership can blossom; like Enphase integrated with SunPower, the same could happen with LG, and then maybe a 100% LG-branded energy solution could manifest — possibly including refined control of home and kitchen appliances, taking EnerVu to a new level.

• Panasonic, Buffalo, New York:

Panasonic is producing the N330E HIT 330 Watt AC Module with an integrated IQ7X. Distributors like CED Greentech are currently selling IQ7X microinverters and N330 HIT panels to installers separately. At 22.09% cell efficiency, Panasonic HIT panels are competitive with SunPower's X22 series. When the Enphase-Panasonic partnership was announced, it was estimated that AC Modules could “account for 4 GW of global installs by 2020, up from less than 400 MW in 2017.”

With both Panasonic and SunPower embracing Enphase’s IQ technology, surely Enphase could reap 300-350MW or $90-100M of the 500MW 96-cell market. Realize that not long ago, a Panasonic and ABB Power-One (Aurora) microinverter solution competed with Enphase. ABB (ABB) had paid $1B to acquire Power-One which included their Aurora microinverters. Like SunPower with its SolarBridge acquisition, ABB also strove for MLPE dominance over Enphase. Thus, Enphase’s recent partnership with Panasonic is a subtle win.

• Solaria, Fremont, California:

Solaria’s PowerXT AC Module has seen great success in the past year; the product is manufactured in Fremont, California. The pricing of the AC Module when compared to individual components (microinverter and solar panel), is very competitive; solar distributor Renvu ran a $1.57/Watt special on the PowerXT AC module including racking, and by current pricing, the deal gave a 50% soft-cost installer margin. Solaria’s CEO Suvi Sharma sees the “AC module as a key flagship product” for the company. CCO David Ranhoff said [Enphase] “considers the AC Module collaboration with Solaria to be an important step in bringing next generation, clean-energy solutions to the roof.”

Renvu’s director, Erez Dolev, says they “recommend” Solaria AC modules because they “work well”. Solaria is now at 100MW capacity, and with the success of PowerXT, will be tripling manufacturing capacity to 300MW. Their PowerXT panels at ~20% efficiency give installers a superb AC Module choice considering the premium pricing from Panasonic and SunPower. Currently, Solaria’s AC Module is the best 60-cell choice available on the market in terms of efficiency, power, price and warranty.

• SunPower, Hillsboro, Oregon:

SunPower has a 96-cell panel portfolio consisting of P-series (17-19% efficiency), E-series E20-327 (20% efficiency) and X-Series — X21-335 (21% panel efficiency), X21-345 (21.5% panel efficiency), and X22-360 (22.2% panel efficiency); initially, the X-series will use an OEM version of Enphase's IQ7XS-96 giving a 3% CEC efficiency boost over previous SolarBridge Pantheons.

SunPower believes AC modules are the future. With the SolarWorld deal completed, SunPower high-efficiency P-series panels will be produced at the Hillsboro, Oregon, plant which has a 600MW capacity; these panels will deliver ~35% more energy over 25 years than conventional panel technology. SunPower’s AC Modules with Enphase IQ microinverters is a win-win for both companies, and according to one European solar professional, there’s a lot brewing outside the USA between the companies according to an October 11th comment:

I’m in the [solar] business (Europe) for more then 15 years (12k solar plants). Could be that the numbers for third quarter are conservative. But at the latest with the fourth quarter this stock will explode. I`m in contact with hundreds of installers, and the IQ modules are the best in class by far. Yesterday I had a meeting with (SunPower) and they’re planning to launch Enphase products in more then 12 countries (it`s ongoing). the combination Enphase IQ7/8 modules and SunPower panels are very compelling!

This comment gives weight to Enphase CEO Kothandaraman’s statement at the last earnings call of “international expansion in the residential markets across Europe, Australia and Japan,” and Enphase’s collaboration with SunPower, especially with their upcoming NGT panels with production ramping up in 2019. SunPower's Next Generation Technology offers the potential for ~23% panel efficiency but the true revelation is that it will "utilize manufacturing equipment with ~3 times the capital efficiency of previous generation technology," meaning, existing MW-capacities could increase 3-fold for SunPower giving them a DG margin superiority.

SunPower has dealers in 40 of the 50 United States. With the Enphase-SunPower deal finalized, a tsunami of dealers are “returning” to Enphase, perhaps without even knowing it. Enphase is an OEM, and SunPower gets a 100% branded solution. SunPower dealers who were once competitors of Enphase, will now be comrades in arms. SunPower dealers selling Equinox solutions will soon have Enphase IQ7XS microinverters integrated.

In addition, CEO Tom Werner of SunPower stated the “acquisition of SolarWorld Americas will further expand our go-to-market platform by virtue of their legacy distribution network,” so this will also expand Enphase, too. Currently, 85% of SunPower's residential solar projects use AC Modules, and that figure is expected to increase because of the increased value of the product.

A microcosm of dealers “returning” to Enphase is SunPower dealer, Sullivan Solar. For the longest time, this dealer berated microinverters, and up until last year, was even posting fliers in the SanDiego area steering potential customers away from Enphase; ironically, as a SunPower dealer, this company could soon be installing Equinox solutions integrated with Enphase OEM microinverters.

This potential fact should signal to investors just how important the Enphase-SunPower partnership is. Before the partnership was struck, both sides were locked in a civil war where neither side was clearly winning; now, with this newly-forged partnership, both sides have created a powerful synergy with renewed vigor and optimism.

The AC battle was won long ago, and Thomas Edison stated on his deathbed that “one of his greatest regrets in life was not paying Tesla more respect, nor fully appreciating Tesla’s work” — of course, referring to Nikola Tesla, the father of AC electricity. In terms of safety, reliability and longevity, AC-coupled solar is superior to its DC-coupled competition. However, the AC-DC battle is still raging in residential solar, but the growing presence of AC Modules in the marketplace is a sign that a shift is occurring.

SEIA’s Q2-18 stats could be a sign of future quarters to come, and offer excellent momentum for the AC Module. In addition, SEIA also stated that 1) the USA solar capacity may double in 5 years, 2) solar accounted for ~30% of all new electric-generating capacity in H1-18, 3) the USA currently has ~58GW of solar installed, enough to power ~11M homes, representing a huge “upgrade” market for Enphase's new “battery-less” microgrid technology, and 4) by 2023, ~14GW of solar will be installed annually which could translate to ~$2.1B annual revenue for Enphase.

In summary, Jinko, LG, Panasonic, Solaria and SunPower have made strategic business decisions to align with Enphase which is a testament to the company’s leadership in microinverter technology. Partnerships are more formidable than lone companies trying to do everything, as SolarEdge seems to be attempting. With Enphase’s partnerships, the 500MW 96-cell capacity plus Solaria 300MW creates an 800MW tariff-free SAM, and at "40%" addressable (Analyst Day 2018 p.14), that’s a 320MW potential for Enphase in the USA, not including Jinko’s 400MW, LG’s 500MW or SunPower's production capacity.

In a recent video, Enphase noted its residential SAM was at ~2.5GW in the USA and ~1.6GW in Europe. If Enphase can capture ~30% or more of the 10GW TAM or ~3-3.5GW annually, then the company should be able to increase its revenue 4 times. Currently, Enphase sells 200MW at $75M per quarter, or 800MW at $300M annually. At 4x revenue, Enphase would arrive at 3.2GW, $1.2B revenue and $12 per share. Hold on Longs, and don’t let the Shorts steal your gold. Change is coming, and Enphase is going to play a major role.

