Netflix: Packing My Bags

All great things come to an end, and unfortunately my trade in Netflix (NFLX) finally came to one this week. I've held the stock for over two years now since the Q4 2016 breakout, but today's weakness is showing further pressure after the first weekly close below the 40-week moving average in over 2 years. Based on this breakdown and the inability of the stock to regain its composure this week, I have exited the remainder of my position from my $98.00 entry for a 215% gain. While the fundamental picture for the stock remains strong, the stock's momentum is waning as it sees a change in character, and based on this I prefer to move to the sidelines. While it's possible I've managed to sell the lows and the stock could easily bounce 5-10% from here given the market volatility, I'm most interested in sticking to my trading strategy which is to play defense when the environment changes. I want to catch the easy part of the move, or the "meat of the move" as Randy McKay discussed in his interviews.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The reason I initially purchased Netflix at $98.00 was due to an attractive technical setup and some impressive estimates for 2017 earnings. It looked like the company would be able to double its earnings for full-year 2017, and given that the market was forward-looking, buying it under $100.00 was providing an opportunity for a multiple expansion. At the same time, the stock was breaking out of a nice sized consolidation it had spent several weeks building. I went long the stock at $98.00 and stayed with the majority of my position until Q1 and Q2 of this year when we got near $300.00 and I started taking a decent amount of profits. In terms of the fundamental part of my thesis on why I was bullish on Netflix, nothing has really changed. Earnings remain strong, revenue growth is the strongest it's ever been, and there's no real red flags showing up. We can take a look at this below:

Looking at the annual earnings per share along the top of the table, we can see a solid earnings growth trend starting in 2016. 2018 estimates for $2.66 are expected to see a more than 100% increase in earnings from full-year 2017, and Netflix is expecting to follow this up with a nearly 60% growth year for full-year 2019. While we are seeing some deceleration in growth from full-year 2018 estimates to full-year 2019 estimates (112% in 2018 vs. 57% for 2019), it's not terribly surprising the company would see a little deceleration after some difficult comparison numbers to be up against. If this deceleration was going from low triple-digits to high single-digits, that would be a red flag.

(Source: Zacks.com, Microsoft Excel)

Moving to the quarterly earnings numbers below, they can be quite lumpy for some high-growth companies, which is why I use a two-quarter average. As can be seen based on a two-quarter average, this is the highest two-quarter average the company has seen in the past two years for EPS growth. This is a great sign as it shows that it's accelerating.

(Source: Zacks.com, Microsoft Excel)

So why sell out my position into accelerating quarterly earnings and steady revenues? One word: price action.

Netflix reported just last week and despite some decent overall numbers, the stock's reaction was muted. We went from a 14% gain after-hours to a paltry 5% gain after actual trading commenced. The next day the stock closed its earnings gap and was down 5% for the day. This heavy selling into a strong report was the first real confirmed change of character I've seen in the stock in a long time. Up until now, strong reports have been met with strength. Of course, we can cite the Q2 report as a time when the stock sold off on earnings but the stock had priced in perfection on that report as it ran up 45% in 40 days leading up to the report. This time around, the stock was well off of its highs which should have given the stock a nice launch pad to trade higher off a good report and we saw it fizzle out immediately.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I'm sure many will say it is hindsight to suggest one can see a change of character in a stock, but it's the furthest from the truth. If one is monitoring their positions closely and really studying the price action and has been for many months, small alarm bells go off when that position starts to act funky. Having held Netflix for nearly two years, this is the first time it has truly started to act "off." It has been a volatile ride with lots of ups and downs, but this is the first time I've seen the stock sell off on a good report and give up everything immediately. While the Q2 2017 also gave up much of its gains after its initial spike higher, this was not a 2-day event, it was a 4-week event, and the stock never filled its gap. An image of this comparing the two is shown below.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In addition to the change in character on the earnings gap, the new low recently in the stock which stopped me out at $307.00 also showed a change of character. We can see below that the stock went from making higher highs and higher lows to finally putting in a lower high, a lower low, and then another consecutive lower low. While the stock is still barely holding onto its long-term uptrend line which comes in near $280.00, I'm not willing to give up any more profits on my position which is why I exited at $307.00. It's entirely possible the stock holds at the $280.00 area and bounces, but there's already enough chart damage to have me move to the sidelines.

As we can also see from the below chart, the stock has finally closed beneath its 40-week moving average for the first time in two years (blue line).

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Another potentially negative development and red flag on the Netflix chart we've got is that it's printing its first inside and down quarter if the stock closes below $311.00 to finish the quarter. While it's still very early to try and guess where Netflix will finish the year, the fact that we've even traded below last quarter's lows is also a large change of character. Netflix made 9 consecutive higher quarterly lows going into Q4, and this is the first violation of a quarterly low by the stock (shown below).

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on all of these adverse developments, I've sold out the remainder of my position in Netflix for a gain of 181%. It's entirely possible the stock can go higher from here given that the earnings trend remains strong, but the price action is saying it's time to step aside for my strategy. I couldn't care less if the stock goes up another 15-20% from here or even makes new highs. I am interested in the "easy" part of a stock's move, and Netflix is no longer an easy money proposition. The stock has gotten more volatile with that volatility being more to the downside, and the 15-20% pullbacks that were common-place over the past two years have now turned into a 30% correction this time around.

The key spot for the bulls to defend will be $280.00 at the weekly uptrend, but I have already exited my position and am not interested in sticking around to find out if it holds. I would expect back to the highs to be sold into on the first test as there is now a considerable amount of supply up at these levels. I am not short the stock, I am not predicting we go lower from here, but risks are elevated for my strategy so I'm stepping aside. I would have no problem getting back in the stock if we see an attractive setup show up, but for now, I don't see any nor anticipate any showing up in the next month.

When the trade was easy, I wanted to be in, and when it wasn't, I wanted to be out. In fact, that is part of my general philosophy on trading. I want to catch the easy part: the meat of the move. The beginning of a price move is usually hard to trade because you're not sure whether you're right about the direction of the trend. The end is hard because people start taking profits and the market gets very choppy. The middle of the move is what I call the easy part. I never try to buy a bottom or sell a top. Even if you manage to pick the bottom, the market could end up sitting there for years and tying up your capital." (Source: Market Wizards by Jack Schwager)

