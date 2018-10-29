New Data From Corbus For Lenabasum In Scleroderma Favors Approval Come 2020

The data showed further improvement in mRSS, the primary endpoint in the ongoing Phase III due 2020, and medically meaningful improvement in 87% of patients with no serious safety issues.

The chances of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) getting FDA approval for its pipeline-in-a-product cannabinoid drug Lenabasum just increased significantly. Last week, Corbus published the latest data for its ongoing Phase II open label extension program (OLE) for Lenabasum, and there’s a lot to unpack. Patients have been dosed for as long as 2 years now, and like a fine wine, the data just gets better with age. The OLE data covers the same patients that participated in the Phase II trial, and results keep improving after every successive 6-month data release.

First, a quick background for Corbus and Lenabasum newbies. The main and most immediate value proposition for Corbus is this one drug for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, otherwise known as scleroderma. Scleroderma is among the least well known autoimmune disorders in proportion to its high mortality rate, which is about 45% within 10 years of initial diagnosis. This is worse than many cancers, and there are no drugs on the market specifically targeting this disease.

Standard of care is run-of-the-mill immunosuppression. Diffuse scleroderma is full body autoimmunity, with the immune system attacking indiscriminately from the outside in, starting in the skin and progressing to internal organs. This is a very serious disease and too often a death sentence for those diagnosed.

The scleroderma market is estimated at between $1.4-$2.2B annual at peak revenues. Of course, if lenabasum is approved it will take Corbus time to actualize the blockbuster potential, but perhaps quicker than most new drugs given the seriousness and often lethal nature of the disease.

The ongoing OLE is concurrent with a pivotal Phase III trial in the same indication with data due in early 2020. Most significant in the data release for shareholders I believe is the continued improvement in the modified Rodnan Skin Score (mRSS), which is the primary endpoint of the Phase III trial. Among most of the other positive data, the mRSS is the most objective, meaning not involving patient self-assessment, and it will ultimately determine if lenabasum gets approved or not.

The mRSS is a straightforward measurement of skin thickness through palpation, which just means tactile diagnosis. The skin is squeezed in 17 areas of the body and then assigned a score of 0 to 3. Zero is “uninvolved” meaning uninvolved in the disease. 1 is mild thickening, 2 is moderate, and 3 is severe thickening to the point that the skin cannot be squeezed into a fold between the fingers.

The graph below shows how well lenabasum is performing after 52 weeks of treatment, each bar representing one patient.

A 5-point reduction is considered medically meaningful, and 87% of patients on the OLE have achieved that mark. 60% had an improvement of at least 10 points at 18 months, which is 52 weeks on the OLE from the graph above plus the 6-month trial itself. At 6 months, mean improvement was 8.4 points, then 9.8 at 12 months, and now 10.7.

There are problems though. The efficacy data is not perfect and lenabasum clearly does not work for some patients, about 13%. Plus, since the OLE is not placebo-controlled and the Phase III trial is, the placebo effect could be a problem here for the end data, especially because autoimmune disorders like scleroderma can spontaneously improve, and immunosuppressive drugs are being taken throughout. Fortunately though, we do have evidence from the Phase II trial that lenabasum outperforms placebo plus standard of care immunosuppresants.

As you can see above, prior to the OLE, the lenabasum arm was tied with placebo plus standard of care by week 12 in terms of change in mRSS, but by week 16, lenabasum had pulled clearly ahead 4.6 to 2. After a mean 20-week washout prior to the OLE beginning, mRSS continued to fall consistently. There is still a possibility that the placebo arm could affect the results given that all patients are on immunsuppressive drugs, so this needs to be taken into account in terms of risk.

On the other hand, the washout period is added evidence that lenabasum had an objective effect on the skin score. After 20 weeks on average of no lenabasum but patients still taking immunosuppresants, the mRSS score rose back up again, and then began falling at an even faster rate once open-label dosing was restarted.

As for the fact that lenabasum does not work for all patients, consider the safety profile. There were no serious or severe adverse events reported that were related to lenabasum, and only 20% of subjects had any AEs at all related to the drug. The most common were dizziness and fatigue, and symptoms improved over time and subjects got used to the drug. Even if lenabasum doesn’t work for all patients, it is so far clearly safe for all patients.

When an FDA review panel decides on whether to recommend approval for a new drug, the risk/reward profile is high up there on factors taken into consideration. Nearly half of all people diagnosed with diffuse scleroderma will unfortunately die within 10 years, and here you have a drug with almost no safety issues and so far an 87% efficacy rate by mRSS, though admittedly without a placebo arm. Even if efficacy ends up achieving borderline statistical significance in favor of lenabasum over placebo at the end of Phase III, the chances of approval would be high considering minimal safety risks here.

But what if there are safety issues in a larger Phase III? This is unlikely because lenabasum’s chemical structure is based on the cannabinoid cannabidiol (CBD), which has a well-established safety profile and is already approved in the form of GW Pharmaceuticals’ (GWPH) Epidiolex. Unlike Epidiolex though, lenabasum is synthetic, patented, and cannot be plant-based.

The Phase III trial on which the approval for Epidiolex was ultimately based had 20 patients of 171 (11.7%) experiencing serious adverse events versus 4 in the placebo arm, and 12 discontinuations versus 1 placebo, and it was still considered to have a very good safety profile. So far, lenabasum has had no discontinuations for reasons related to the drug.

Data on the OLE for dermatomyositis, also ongoing, was also published, though Phase III hasn’t begun yet so we are still a ways off before that indication starts to directly affect share prices. And as I wrote earlier, Corbus has no imminent cash issues, with over $64M on hand and last year’s burn rate of $32M. That rate should increase with the beginning of a second Phase III trial, but Corbus should have enough cash to see it through Phase III lenabasum data for scleroderma, or just about enough.

It will need to refinance eventually, since lenabasum is projected to launch in 2021, but if data keeps coming in positively as it has been and there are no unforeseen delays, there shouldn’t be an issue raising the money if needed. The question is at what price, which is why, taking into account the current volatile environment, there is no rush to buy Corbus just yet. Keep it on your wish list for 2019 though, because 2020 could be a big year for shareholders.

Shares are down since the new data was published, which is just reflective of the enormous pressure the Nasdaq has been under this month and the rush out of speculative stocks generally. These trends could persist for some time yet but won’t affect the company’s fundamentals.

Fundamentally, if lenabasum is approved, it will be the only drug available specifically for scleroderma. The average price to sales ratio for biotech is about 5, so if we conservatively say that by 2023 two years into launch Corbus’s price to sales ratio will be 3 to 1 with sales of $800M, then we’re looking at a market cap of around $2B by the mid 2020s.

That translates to capital growth of about 5x, or a share price of $34. If sales are only half that by 2023, then the target is $17, not taking into account the dermatomyositis, cystic fibrosis, and systemic lupus erythematosus indications for lenabasum, or the 600+ compounds Corbus now has access to through a partnership with Jenrin Discovery announced earlier this month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRBP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.