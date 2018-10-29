Xilinx: Data Center Transformation Gets Underway

It’s been a rough week for the semiconductor sector after a spate of disappointing earnings from GPU and embedded processor bellwethers Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Texas Instruments (TXN), STMicroelectronics (STM) and MKS Instruments (MKSI) to name a few. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) has closed down a whopping 7% and is now deeply in the red in the year-to-date.

There have been a few exceptions though; most notably, FPGA maker Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) which not only managed to print strong earnings but also provided upbeat guidance. XLNX's shares have surged 15% after the company reported revenue of $746M (+19% Y/Y beat by $35.69M), a quarterly record and one of the fastest growth clips in the company’s history. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 represented 30% Y/Y growth and exceeded Wall Street’s consensus of $0.11.

Meanwhile, Q3 guidance was equally impressive: revenue in the $760M-$780M range (consensus: $719.94M) while FY19 guidance has revenue at $2.95 to $3B (consensus: $2.85B).

I had discussed the disruptive potential of the company’s latest chip, Versal, in an earlier article. I was, however, pleasantly surprised that many of the company’s older product lines are showing strong growth, too.

Broad Based Strength

What impressed me most about the company’s latest results was the broad based growth recorded across key segments and diverse markets. The Communications segment, the company’s largest, recorded the strongest growth at 34% Y/Y, mainly driven by LTE upgrades as well as early pre-5G/5G deployments. The wireless business recorded brisk growth thanks to customer transitions to next generation products such as OTN metro especially in China (Asia-Pacific is Xilinx’s largest market).

A lot of that growth hinged on the popularity of the company’s Zynq RFSoCs. These are special chips that integrate the software programmability of ARM-based processors with the hardware programmability of Xilinx’s FPGAs. Zynq RFSoCs integrate CPUs, DSPs, ASSPs and mixed signal functionality on a single device. The Zynq-7000 family provides an open design environment that facilitates parallel development for custom accelerators and dual-core Cortex-A9 processor-based systems that developers can use to accelerate time to market.

According to CEO Victor Peng, Zynq uptake was weak when it launched in March 2011 mainly due to software limitations. But the chips are now being applied across multiple use cases including communication, industrial and automotive (driver-assist systems) end markets. Zynq sales grew a robust 70% Y/Y last term and now account for 18% of the company’s sales. That’s 4x the prior quarter’s growth clip, indicating a very steep ramp. The good thing is that the company projects even more growth ahead.

"RFSoC is another element and that is actually still emerging and in terms of what we’ll see there and that is absolutely production. It is most cost effective, power efficient and size weight form factor based solution out there. No one really has the product like RFSoC. So, yeah, it's pretty strong."

Data Center First

Xilinx has re-branded itself from a narrow FPGA maker to a "Data Center First" platform vendor whose adaptable intelligence products can be used by businesses to negotiate the rapid changes being spawned by secular trends such as AI, machine learning, big data, mobility and IoT. Quite naturally, the company talked up its Data Center and TME (Test, Measurement & Emulation) opportunities a lot.

Data Center and TME segment revenue was up 25.5% Y/Y to $156.7M driven by the company’s burgeoning FAAS (FPGA-as-a-Service) platform. Notably, Alibaba (BABA) and Huawei escalated their FAAS cloud platforms from beta to general access. Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN) doubled its FAAS availability to eight zones after adding Frankfurt, Sydney, London and China. Other FAAS wins by the company include Baidu (BIDU) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Peng also discussed the potential of the company’s new Alveo cards that it has co-developed with AMD. Alveo is a PCIe accelerator card that’s powered by Xilinx’s UltraScale+ programmable silicon. The cards are meant for data centers where they can be used to accelerate modern workloads including machine learning inference, data analytics and video processing. Alveo has an inference throughput of 30,000 images per second and latency of 2 milliseconds. That’s about 3x lower latency and 4x higher throughput than high-end GPUs.

Xilinx says it’s talking to several OEMs, including EMC, Dell, Fujitsu, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, to qualify Alveo chips for data centers. Alveo started shipping in late Q2 and the company expects production to ramp meaningfully over the next 12 months.

Xilinx, however, did not mince words regarding which product is closest to its heart — Versal, terming it the most profound recent milestone. Built on ACAP (Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform), Xilinx has projected that Versal will accelerate a very broad range of applications especially AI inference. AI inference is a phrase that Peng used repeatedly during the earnings call, signaling it’s an opportunity the company is targeting. In my latest Xilinx article, I discussed how Barclays has predicted that AI inference will grow to be much bigger than the AI training market that Nvidia (NVDA) currently serves with GPUs.

The company says it remains on track to tape out the first 7nm Versal product by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) later during the current quarter and go into silicon during the second half of 2019.

Xilinx has projected a robust 67% CAGR for its data center SAM (Serviceable Available Market) to reach $4.6B by 2022.

Strong opportunity

The semiconductor selloff has made it harder to pick quality companies with significant multi-year growth runways. Xilinx, however, seems to make the cut as it continues to demonstrate that its transformation to a data center first company is actually working. What’s particularly remarkable about the company’s innovation DNA is that nearly two-thirds of revenue now comes from newer products like Zynq instead of legacy ones like Virtex.

Meanwhile, the company’s gross margins have not only remained strong (69% last term) but have also been constantly improving, proof that it remains a leader in the markets it serves.

Xilinx has projected 13% CAGR for total SAM through 2022, led by 30% CAGR by the pivotal Data Center and TME segment. With earnings projected to grow at 14.2% CAGR over the next five years, XLNX's stock remains a top long-term semi play.

