YETI Holdings IPO: Controlled Company Trading At Overvalued Levels

YETI may not have solvency issues as of today. However, according to the prospectus, the company will need to pay $372.2 million in three to five years.

The main issue is that the company is expected to be controlled by Cortec. This means that the protection of shareholders may not be that significant.

With shares trading at 2.48x forward sales and a large amount of debt, investors should proceed with great caution while making an investment in Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI). The fact that the company used the proceeds from the IPO to repay debt is not beneficial. The company may not have issues to repay debt as of today. However, in one to three years, it will have to pay large sums. If it raises more capital to repay debts, stock dilution could lead to share price declines. Finally, the fact that YETI is a controlled company is not beneficial. Shareholders may not be protected if the Board of Directors becomes non-independent.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business Overview

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI Holdings, Inc. provides products for outdoor and recreational activities. With advanced manufacturing techniques, the company seems to be very successful in developing indestructible hard coolers with exceptional performance.

Source: Company's Website

YETI commenced designing equipment for hunting and fishing, but as of today, it produces products for very different uses. The image below provides some information about the prices and products sold.

Source: Prospectus

The company's two most relevant categories are Coolers & Equipment, and Drinkware. Revenues of Coolers & Equipment are growing at a rapid pace. Coolers & Equipment's net sales increased by 21%, amounting to $153.3 million for the six months ended June 30 as compared to the same time period in 2017. Among the products of the first category, the most successfully sold are company's hard coolers, which are quite unique, thanks to their ice-retention capabilities. Check the image below for further details on this particular item:

Source: YETI's Hard Coolers

The Drinkware category has recently performed in a quite satisfactory manner. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, net sales increased to $176.7 million, showing an increase of 49% as compared to the six months ended July 1, 2017.

Source: Company's Website

Assets

In 2017, YETI had cash on hand of $53.65 million, 2.5x times more than that in 2016. It seems a beneficial feature. In addition, the company showed inventories of $175.09 million, which are 71% of the amount of inventories reported in 2016. It is another beneficial fact. The total amount of asset decreased to $516.42 million in 2017, which is equal to 96% of the total amount of assets reported in 2016. Investors may not appreciate this feature. The image below shows the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

With an asset/liability ratio of 0.87x, investors may not appreciate the liability side of the balance sheet. Accounts payable were equal to $40.34 million in 2017, which does not seem elevated. The most worrying item is the total amount of debt. In 2017, current debt was equal to $47.05 million, and long-term debt was equal to $428.63 million. It seems a large amount of financial obligation that the company may not be able to pay with $53.65 million in cash and $303.03 million in total current assets. The image below shows the list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

What investors should review closely is the table showing the contractual obligations of YETI. The company shows long-term debt of $481.6 million and $88.98 million in interest, which seem to be large amount. The most significant issue seems to be when the debt is due. According to the prospectus, the company will need to pay $153.74 million in one to three years and $372.2 million in three to five years. With this in mind, the company may have difficulties in paying these debt amounts. Investors should keep in mind that the company can raise further equity to repay the debt, which could create stock dilution risk and make the share price decline. The table below shows further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

36% Revenue Increase In The Last Two Years And 411% y/y Increase in CFO

The income statement should be appreciated by investors. There was an impressive increase in the amount of sales in the last two years. In 2015, the company reported sales of $468.94 million. In 2016, the sales figure increased to $818.91 million, 74% more than that in 2016. In 2017, the sales figure declined to $639.23 million. Using the 2017 sales figure, revenue increased by 36% in the two-year period.

The gross profit seems very large. It was equal to $294.6 million and $413.96 million in 2017 and 2016 respectively. It is also beneficial that the operating income was positive, $63.96 million and $88.207 million in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

The company reported positive net income in 2015, 2016, and 2017. However, it shows a negative trend. YETI reported $48.78 million in 2016 and $15.4 million in 2017. Investors should have some concerns about the rising interest expenses in the last two years. The company paid $32.6 million in 2017 and $21.68 million in 2016, which seems a bit scary. The growth in interest expenses explains the decline in the amount of net income in 2015, 2016, and 2017. Investors will do well by assessing the interest expenses in the near future. The image below shows the income statement:

Source: Prospectus

Value investors should like YETI. Its CFO was positive and growing in 2015, 2016, and 2017. It is very beneficial. The CFO increased to $147.75 million in 2017, showing an increase of 411% y/y. If the company can continue showing this fantastic upward trend, more investors will assess this name, and the share price should increase. The image below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The company used the proceeds from the IPO to repay $41.5 million in debt. Investors will not appreciate this fact. The company explains in the prospectus that it is paying interest higher than 6% as a result of several credit facilities it received recently. As I said earlier, the total amount of debt seems the most worrying feature of YETI. Investors should be concerned about this fact. The lines below provide additional details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization

The capitalization after the IPO was shown in the prospectus. The company should have $71.34 million in cash, and long-term debt of $393.9 million. With 83.647 million shares outstanding at $17, the total market capitalization as of today is equal to $1.421 billion. Adding debt of $393.9 million and deducting $71.34 million in cash, the enterprise value equals $1.744 billion. The table below provides further details regarding the capitalization of YETI:

Source: Prospectus

Assuming 10% revenue growth, which seems reasonable, forward revenues should be $703 million. Using this figure, the EV/Forward revenues of the company equals 2.48x, which seems overvalued as compared to peers.

The prospectus reads that the following companies compete with YETI. They are all private companies, which does not help in assessing the value of YETI.

Igloo

Coleman

Pelican

OtterBox

Tervis

HydroFlask

Companies operating in the recreational products trade undervalued compared to YETI. They grow at the same pace as compared to YETI, and they are cheaper. There is, for example, Clarus Corporation (OTC:CLAR), which trades at 1.31x sales with an enterprise value of $261 million, gross profit margin of 31%, and revenue growth of 30%. Johnson Outdoors, Inc. (JOUT) trades at 1.31x sales with an enterprise value of $716 million, gross profit margin of 44%, and revenue growth of 15%.

Shareholders

The assessment of shareholders shows that the company was able to retain the attention of many institutional investors. This is a great feature. The image below shows the list of shareholders:

Source: Prospectus

With that, the main issue is that the company is expected to be controlled by Cortec. This means that the protection of shareholders may not be that significant. Keep in mind that the Board of Directors could be non-independent. It could take decisions to benefit Cortec and damage the interest of smaller shareholders. With that, the prospectus reads that the Board of Directors, right now, has a majority of independent directors.

Conclusion

With shares trading at 2.48x forward sales and large amount of debt outstanding, YETI does not seem an interesting name. The fact that the company used the proceeds from the IPO to repay debt is very meaningful. The debt is the main issue. YETI may not have solvency issues as of today. However, according to the prospectus, the company will need to pay $372.2 million in three to five years. With this in mind, shareholders should expect YETI to raise more capital in the near future to repay this debt. Sale of equity should lead to share price declines, thus shareholders should be very concerned about this fact. Finally, the fact that YETI is a controlled entity is another feature to dislike. The protection of shareholders is not that significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.