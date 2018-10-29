Chip Stocks: Patience And A Long-Term Perspective Will Lead To Your Financial Success

Worry And Patience

These two concepts I have struggled with in various degrees during my life – worrying too much and not having enough patience. While not entirely opposite of each other, there is a strong correlation between the two. If you worry, you are probably not being patient. If you are acting in a patient manner, you most likely are trusting and not worrying.

Source: Movie - Home Alone

Like fear and greed, mastering worry and patience have a major place in the stock investor’s toolkit. I am convinced that if you can harness and master the feelings of worry and patience, that you will be a better investor.

Having the wrong mix of these two emotions can lead to all types of health issues including anxiety, depression, heart attacks, ulcers, cancer, etc. Let worry take root and you can expect it to affect your life in negative ways – irritability, interference with your appetite, anger, relationship issues, insomnia, irrational behaviors and the inability to access and evaluate risks and opportunities effectively. Of course, the old standbys of drinking too much, abusing drugs, overeating, etc., can all become an issue.

So why worry and be impatient? I have noticed even in myself that I have become more patient in some areas – traffic, government processes (like renewing a driver’s license), family, etc., but much more impatient when it comes to areas of technology – if the internet slows down for even a second, if the satellite TV connection glitches, or an international call on my mobile phone drops.

My first experience with a stock market ‘crash’ was in 1987. I was just finishing high school and working for a stockbroker. I remember coming home and actually thinking that the world was going to end and the stock market would never be the same. Hello worry and anxiety.

I still have to work hard at not worrying and being patient when it comes to the stock market. As soon as I buy a stock and it down-ticks, I sometimes feel like I overpaid for something – like going to the grocery store, making a purchase only to see the item go BOGO (buy one, get one) the next day. However, as I have more history to recall, I understand that things go up and things go down.

I also find that I want my stocks to go up every day – even if there is no rational reason for them to go up. I can even worry if the stocks I own go up too fast. You can worry about the company's next earnings releases, analysts’ opinions, what does Cramer think, etc.

There are many sources of discussion and ways to overcome worry. You and I are not alone in our quest to overcome worry. In fact, it would appear that worry has been around as long as humans have been on earth. Here are a number of examples:

Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?

Anxiety in a man's heart weighs it down, but a good word makes it glad.

Which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his life?

How To Worry Less

There are a number of ways that I use to practice patience and to worry less. One of the biggest things that helps me is to get up from the computer and the talking heads of the endless stock news channels and do something else. I go for a walk without my phone – no checking of the stock prices while I walk. I take time to enjoy different scenery, exercise, focus on the longer term. The trees I walk by did not grow in a season – they have weathered times of too much rain and too little rain – and still they stand. Taking a trip, if time and money is available, is helpful too.

We have been volunteering in Israel for the last two months. At one of the places I saw this sign. At first I scoffed at it as another goofy poster. However, there is deepness to this saying. Actually, I would change it some to: Don’t worry, nothing is under your control.

Source: Author picture

Chip Stocks

With that, let’s jump into my perspective on chip (semiconductor) stocks. Wow, talk about a painful chip stock market recently for long investors!

Semiconductors are a key component in almost everything electronic. They are used in everything from mobile phones, games, cars, weapons, and are growing in the home appliance markets. Most importantly, they are integral to cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), groundbreaking medical technology, and the backbone of the Internet of Things (IoT).

As technological advances continue to speed up and the need for more data processing increases, there is no slowing the demand for semiconductors. Unfortunately, the chip stocks get caught up in more volatility as they have higher earnings expectations than many stocks. They can also get whipsawed like we have seen for the last few weeks as the industries that the chips support (and products that they get embedded in) get beat down as people panic and think there is a global demand slowdown on the horizon.

While I like to own individual, and sometimes specialty chip stocks, a good place to start for this article is to look at the overall chip market. We take a look at the PHLX Semiconductor Sector (SOX) first. It has one year return of a negative 5% with about a 15% haircut in the last month.

Source: Google

One of the largest ETFs (exchange traded fund) that tracks the semiconductor market is the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX). SOXX is 18% off their highs from this year. The top holdings of this ETF are shown below.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Their top holdings include:

Source: iShares

I own or have owned a number of these stocks. While I have traded in many of these, I generally do not write on them as they can get very technical and the stocks can be volatile. However, I have written about Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) here diving into blockchain for business uses. Nvidia (NVDA) was discussed here.

Nvidia

In my last Nvidia article, I mentioned that I liked their relative price and product line more than AMD. I continue to hold Nvidia into today’s market. However, I suspect there is more downside. Technically, The relative strength index (RSI) appears oversold at 27.50 but the MACD is bearish signaling more downside. Support is 180. I am looking for support there or slightly higher before Nvidia continues its march up to the $240 range.

Source: Yahoo

Source: Investopedia

Advanced Micro Devices

As I mentioned in my last AMD article in July, I planned to ride it up and then sell it. That is exactly what I did. My entry point was about 16.50, I exited at 32.50 on September 25.

Source: Google

I felt like AMD, while a great company and a wonderful array of products, had been overextended. With yesterday’s drop, I’m ready to enter into AMD again for the long haul. However, I will be waiting for a bottom to form in the sector.

Xilinx (XLNX)

Another one of the ETF's holdings is Xilinx. I’m excited about what they are doing and recently took a long position for the longer term. My trade is about even, but I expect this company stock to pay off big in the next 3-5 years.

Source: Xilinx

What’s that in English please? In simpler terms, they supply Programmable Logic solutions. Per Xilinx, logic chips are “used to manipulate, or interface with, the information contained in memory. Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs) are "off the shelf" logic chips that the customer, rather than the chip manufacturer, programs to perform a specific function.”

This allows the customers to program their own chips which gives them ultimate flexibility, fast design changes, and get their products to the marketplace fast.

What they do specifically is best read on their website and related whitepapers. Think Artificial Intelligence like you have never seen. Think speed that was unthinkable a few years ago. Think 5G. Think IoT for Industry.

Source: Xilinx

Xilinx had a huge move up this week. This is why it pays to be patient and not worry in the chip market. Things go up and down quickly. Xilinx reported fiscal second quarter net income of $215.7 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with $173.6 million, or $0.67 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $746.3 million from $627.4 million in the year-ago period. Consensus was approximately $0.76 a share with revenue of $710.3 million. Xilinx estimated revenue of $760 -$780 million for the 3Q and $2.95 billion to $3 billion for the year.

Source: Xilinx

Teradyne (TER)

Another groundbreaking stock in the chip space is Teradyne. One of their coolest areas that I’m excited about is their Industrial Automation products. These are collaborative and autonomous mobile robots. Their products are becoming a key efficiency component in global manufacturing and industrial applications.

Their stock has been beaten down, but I am convinced that it is ready for a pop up. Just this week, they handsomely beat estimates. Unfortunately, they came out with earnings just as the chip market was melting.

Teradyne (TER) earnings were $0.71 per share, beating consensus of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago.

Source: Google

Trade Ideas

Chip stocks have volatility. However, they're really where the world will be changing in the next 30 or more years. Get in chips for the long haul. The key is to own several of them as some will fail and promising technology today might be tomorrow’s misstep. Owning a broad-based, non-leveraged ETF in this space is probably the least risky way to place this space for most investors.

Summary

Overcome worry and fear and become a better investor. For a little spice in your portfolio, look to the semiconductor market segment. If nothing else, you will become smarter and amazed at all of the exciting things coming in the world of technology.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TER, XLNX, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All stocks and the ETF mentioned herein might be taken as long or short positions in the next 72 hours.