There Is Blood On The Streets: 3 Reasons Why Facebook Is A Strong Buy Heading Into Earnings

Facebook's (FB) stock is in free fall, having fallen over 30% from its highs. I nonetheless believe that FB offers that rare combination of value, as it trades at less than 20 times next year's earnings estimates, and growth, as its appealing social networking platforms look poised to allow for many more years of substantial growth. I give 3 reasons why FB is a strong buy heading into earnings.

Expectations Have Been Reset

The fall in FB's stock has been coupled with a dramatic reset in EPS estimates. This means that FB may have an easier time beating the estimates.

As we can see below, EPS estimates for 2019 have dropped significantly since their last earnings call:

Estimates for 2020 EPS have also fallen off a cliff:

These lower estimates appear easily within reach, and let me explain why. Revenue has been growing 48-50% annually the past five years. Management, however, indicated in their last earnings call that they expect revenue growth to decline sequentially in the high single digits range in both the third and fourth quarters. This implies revenue growth dropping to around 20% by the fourth quarter this year. I expect revenue growth to pick up after 2019 after their investments in data privacy and security are in place; however, I will assume stagnant revenue growth in my estimates.

Management also indicated that they expect operating margins to drop to the mid-30% range long term.

If we assume that FB immediately sees a drop to 20% revenue growth rates in the next 2 quarters, then we arrive at $53.16 billion in revenues for 2018. I assume a 15% tax rate for the next few years.

It is unclear what “long term” means for management’s projected decline in operating margins, but if we assume 20% revenue growth (which I consider conservative), then FB can meet consensus EPS estimates in 2019 with 43.4% operating margins, and EPS estimates in 2020 with 41.3% operating margins.

The estimates are seen below:

(Chart and Estimates by Author)

I should note that my estimates arguably are conservative considering that I am assuming that revenue growth does not pick up after 2019 and further that operating margins drop so quickly. Furthermore, these estimates do not include any share repurchases, which is an important catalyst I discuss later.

Large Margin Of Safety

Aside from the drastic cuts to estimates, FB nonetheless is trading at low valuations to these lower estimates - as of recent trading, FB traded at 18.2 and 15.9 times 2019 and 2020 EPS estimates, respectively. Based on my conservative estimates for 2018 earnings, FB trades 21.0 times current earnings. Given that the S&P 500 recently traded at 21.71 times earnings, FB appears materially undervalued given their higher level of projected earnings growth. FB trades at a price to earnings growth (‘PEG’) ratio of only 1.34 (again using my conservative estimates for 2019 EPS).

Furthermore, FB’s margin of safety can also be measured, if unconventionally, by their cash on the balance sheet. Without any debt, this means that FB is conservatively positioned even in the event of an economic slowdown. FB won’t have to issue stock to meet debt maturities as it has no such debt to speak of. In fact, the opposite is true: FB is more likely to be a net buyer of its own stock in the event of further market weakness as it generates significant free cash flow that is not needed to reinvest back in the business. On the note of share buybacks, I raise the question: why wait for further market weakness?

Buyback Imminent

FB has only recently begun buying back its own stock, and it has done so at a respectable pace, as shares outstanding have dropped over 1% since the end of last year. That said, FB is still retaining significant amounts of cash and I believe that their stock price is being punished for it.

In the past 12 months, FB has generated about $17.2 billion in free cash flow but spent only $6.7 billion in share repurchases. The significant retained cash makes even less sense when you consider that FB also has over $42 billion in cash and marketable securities on their balance sheet.

As we saw above, FB trades at cheap valuations at around 18 times forward earnings. It appears that the valuation of FB is in part being held back due to their capital allocation policies (in addition to of course their recent struggles). After all, investors need to price in the possibility that FB might use the cash to make a large acquisition destructive to shareholder value.

If FB wants to be judged by its financials, then it needs to prove that it is willing to distribute its free cash flow to shareholders. If FB was really being judged by earnings, then I doubt it would really be trading at 18 times forward earnings. With shares trading at these low levels, it no longer makes sense for FB to hold cash in what are essentially low interest savings accounts when it could otherwise be put to use by buying back deeply discounted shares.

How many shares could they repurchase? In order to answer this question, we need to actually first answer the question, how much debt can they handle? The thing is, FB can repurchase many more shares than just that from the cash on the balance sheet. Due to the highly recurring nature of advertising revenues, FB should be able to handle significant amounts of leverage. Technology peer Cisco (CSCO) recently had debt to EBITDA of 1.26. The average debt to EBITDA multiple of non-financial companies in the S&P 500 was 1.5 as recently as 2016. While I think FB can easily handle even 2 times debt to EBITDA, I will use 1.5 times for this example. FB had $27.8 billion in trailing EBITDA, suggesting that they can take on about $40 billion in additional leverage to buy back stock. Furthermore, as FB continues to grow earnings, they would be able to take on even more debt while still maintaining the same debt to EBITDA ratio. It should be relatively easy for FB to raise $40 billion in debt considering their $40 billion in cash on the balance sheet. If FB were to raise $40 billion in debt and use this plus cash to repurchase shares, then they would be able to repurchase up to 18.7% of shares outstanding. This number is not even including their $17 billion in trailing 12-month free cash flow. The share repurchases would go a long way in helping FB meet and even exceed consensus EPS estimates.

While I do not believe FB will execute a share repurchase as aggressive as the one I just laid out, I do believe it is very important for FB to amp up its repurchase program soon. Aside from creating significant shareholder value, FB needs to also consider employee morale. According to a recent statistic, the average employee at FB has 22.3% of total compensation being attributed to stock grants. I expect FB to announce a larger share repurchase authorization in the ballpark of around $25 billion as soon as this quarter to replace their existing $9 billion repurchase authorization.

Risks

While I consider my estimates to be conservative, I might be wrong. For example, FB might not be able to achieve 20% revenue growth in 2019 or 2020. Furthermore, FB's operating margins might decline much faster than anticipated. I, however, believe that my estimates significantly underestimate the strength of their platforms, especially Instagram.

FB's management might not see eye to eye with my views on capital allocation and thus may hesitate to increase their level of share repurchases. After all, they have not been aggressive repurchasers of stock in the past and thus I am expecting a significant change of trend. I, however, believe that shares trade so low that management should be highly encouraged to take advantage of this chance to capitalize on peak pessimism and at the same time boost EPS numbers.

Increased regulation moving forward may continue eating into their margins. FB’s recent fine for their UK Cambridge Analytica breach was only $645,000, but under GDPR, the fine would have amounted to 4% of global revenues or about $1.6 billion. For now, however, the negative potential effects of regulation appear to already be priced in through the anticipated increased investments and lower operating margins.

Conclusion

There appears to be blood on the streets which means FB is a strong buy. I am buying FB heading into earnings, and am hopeful that management will do the right thing and start making a sincere effort to return their cash hoard back to shareholders through a more aggressive share repurchases program.

(Tipranks: FB: Buy)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.