Wall Street Breakfast: IBM Dons Red Hat To Catapult Into Cloud

Economy

Jair Bolsonaro has comfortably won Brazil's presidential election with 55% of the vote, in a victory that reflected widespread anger at the political class after years of corruption, an ailing economy and never-ending "Car Wash" scandal. The real currency has strengthened 9.7% against the dollar in last 30 days on the prospects of a Bolsonaro win, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index has climbed 13.5% since mid-September.

Sunday's election in one of Germany’s wealthiest states further exposed Chancellor Angela Merkel to a potential challenge to her leadership of the Christian Democratic Union, after both her party and its coalition partner absorbed heavy losses. The vote in Hesse, home to Germany’s financial industry, marks the second major setback in recent weeks for both parties, which suffered similar losses in Bavaria earlier this month.

A political crisis in Sri Lanka took a deadly turn yesterday. One person was killed when a sacked cabinet minister tried to re-enter his office, days after the president removed the prime minister and installed a powerful Chinese ally in his place. Ratings agency Moody's has flagged concern over Sri Lanka's policy uncertainty and future debt repayments, while Nomura said the country is most at risk of an exchange rate crisis.

U.S. stock index futures are staging a comeback despite lingering concerns over rate hikes, earnings and global growth. Stocks fell sharply on Friday as investors slogged through another volatile session on Wall Street, which saw the S&P 500 end at its lowest level since early May and flirt with correction territory. Traders are now eyeing reports from about a quarter of S&P 500 companies, which will release earnings in what will be the last big week for Q3 results.

The dispute resolution body of the WTO will hear a complaint today filed by the U.S. accusing Chinese firms of breaking patent laws by pilfering technologies after licensing agreements with American companies end. According to WTO rules, China is able to block the first intellectual property rights hearing, but cannot block a second one from being held, which would probably take place as early as next month.

The Shanghai Composite slipped 2.2% overnight on fresh signs of cooling in the world’s second largest economy. Chinese data over the weekend showed slowing profit growth at industrial firms for the fifth consecutive month in September as sales of raw materials and manufactured goods ebbed. An escalating trade war with the U.S. has also added to pressure on overall output.

The Bank of Japan is considering tweaking its bond buying operations to allow the government debt market to better reflect fundamentals, which many participants say has been heavily skewed by central bank buying. The BOJ currently buys debt in the open market one day after the finance ministry auctions new bonds, but could push back the purchases a few days to allow bonds to circulate in the market longer.

Philip Hammond, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, will release the annual U.K. budget later today, but warned that a no-Brexit deal could derail his best laid plans and require new taxes and spending. "We would need to look at a different strategy and frankly we'd need to have a new budget that set out a different strategy for the future," he told Sky News.