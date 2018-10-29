Ignore The Rating Downgrade And Buy This Bank

They don't ring a bell at the top but S&P often sounds the alarm at the bottom.

New York Community Bancorp's long-term issuer ratings were cut to BB+, one notch below investment grade, from BBB- by Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.

We feel for the shareholders of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). It is really hard to digest that the market has been up spectacularly from the 2009 lows and NYCB is turning in a performance that looks like this.

NYCB data by YCharts

Yes, NYCB is now just a shade over the lowest closing price since 2009. Price performance drives sentiment and sentiment is thus horrid. That said, NYCB's large dividend has provided some comfort to investors, although even that has trailed the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

NYCB Total Return Price data by YCharts

With the stock trading at under 1.2X tangible book, NYCB had the good sense to initiate a buyback of $300 million.

NYCB Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

Unlike legions of corporations that buy back their shares regardless of price, NYCB decided to initiate this at rather rock bottom valuations. This, however, was met with a credit downgrade.

New York Community Bancorp's long-term issuer ratings were cut to BB+, one notch below investment-grade, from BBB- by Standard & Poor's Global Ratings. Ratings outlook is stable. Follows news that NYCB plans to buy back up to $300M of shares funded by a like amount of subordinated debt. "We view the move to reduce its capital cushion as financially aggressive because we expect the company to face more earnings pressure from rising interest rates and its liability-sensitive balance sheet," S&P said in its release. Issuer credit rating on New York Community Bank, its main bank subsidiary, cut to BBB-/A-3 from BBB/A-2; outlook stable.

They don't ring a bell at the top but rating agencies often sound the alarm at the bottom

At the heart of the matter for the downgrade is the compressing yield curve. It is suggested that NYCB is vulnerable there on two fronts. The first because it pays more than average on its deposits, and the second because it takes lower than average risk, it gets less for its loans.

NYCB does pay higher interests on its funding side, but that comes with more stability as well.

Source: NYCB presentation

The big 4, on the other hand, seem actually far more vulnerable due to their penchant for not paying interest.

Source: 10-Ks compiled by Seeking Alpha article

NYCB is facing problems from higher short-term interest rates. But so is every other financial institution. Banks can try and shortchange depositors and focus on growing non-interest bearing accounts. However, that strategy seems to be backfiring for the other big banks.

Now that the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for almost three years, customers are pulling out billions of dollars from accounts that don't pay interest - mostly business and consumer checking accounts - and putting their money into higher-yielding alternatives, the Wall Street Journal reports. At the four biggest U.S. banks - JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.1%), Bank of America (BAC -2.1%), Wells Fargo (WFC -1.6%), and Citigroup (C -1.9%) - U.S. deposits that don't earn any interest fell 5% combined in Q3. Over the past year ended June 30, customers withdrew more than $30B from non-interest-bearing U.S. bank accounts, according to FDIC data.

We would argue that NYCB's stable higher paying base is an actual advantage here and has less room to move up than some of the big banks.

Interest Income

While the funding costs have trended higher, the interest income has lagged, as does happen in times of rising rates. But this too will work for the bank, albeit with a lag.

Up to $26 billion of their loan book will be refinanced or repriced higher over the next 3 years. That, coupled with their slowly increasing asset base, should provide substantial tailwinds to interest income.

There is no risk free return

NYCB has extremely conservative standards and that is the reason it does not do a deep dive in many areas of rather exotic finance (like this bank for example). Obviously that means lower returns and less spread income. But investors tend to forget that in good times.

NYCB's non-performing loans and charge-offs handily beat that of other banks. We would argue that investors should pay a premium for that at this stage of the cycle.

In fact, NYCB's book of loans is in such pristine shape compared to its peers that one really has to wonder why S&P did not just downgrade every bank that was raising its dividend or buying back stock if they wanted to downgrade NYCB. But credit rating agencies have recency and price action bias like most investors.

Valuation

NYCB's forward estimates are for about 81 cents.

Source: Nasdaq.com

We don't see a big likelihood of it surprising much to the upside in 2019, but 2020 numbers could come in at the high end of estimates if loan growth gets moving. We think a 14X multiple is fair value and $12.60 would a be a good price target in 15 months. We are likely being conservative here considering the recently wounded KRE's average holding is trading at far more expensive P/E and price to book multiples and yields a fraction of NYCB.

Source: KRE

We would like to reiterate that NYCB's portfolio quality is better than the average regional bank.

Conclusion

The downgrade had virtually no impact on the stock price the day it was announced. That often happens when stocks are bombed out and there is not much selling pressure to release.

Credit ratings are important. They heavily impact the cost of capital. However, we have almost always ignored the actions of these three as we don't particularly view them helpful as forward performance indicators.

We distinctly remember Encana's (ECA) downgrade by Moody's in February 2016. This is what happened one year after that.

ECA data by YCharts

That was the prototypical alarm bells going off after the stock was down 90% and oil prices had collapsed 75%. While not exactly the same situation here, we think it is similar.

We love NYCB here. The 7.5% yield, buybacks plus steady loan growth will make this one of the easiest ways to outperform the S&P 500 from this point. We bought the stock directly but also sold some cash secured puts for July 2019 which reward us handsomely if the stock stays flat.

Source: Author's calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short $9 puts for July 2019 for NYCB.