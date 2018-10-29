Reign Of Error: What May Be Next Until, And When, The Fed Relents

I do think that a Goldilocks scenario may recur, but first, I think that the Fed needs to admit it has gone too far. The importance of cash is affirmed.

These dynamics, discussed to a degree two weeks ago, are explored again in view of recent market action and certain economic data.

I have been warning both for many months and two weeks ago that this toxic combination had a high risk of leading to significant disruptions in risk assets.

The FOMC has put the screws both to the economy with rate hikes, and to the financial markets by a nearly unprecedented shrinkage of the nation's base money supply.

The sell-off turns into a second correction

From intra-day highs to lows, the S&P 500 (SPY) has now suffered its second approximate 11% correction in one calendar year. This article explores why I'm much less interested in buying this dip than I was in the February-April correction this year.

I've been alerting people since last year that the Fed's tightening program was in my view likely to have more severe effects on asset prices than people were expecting, because this tightening program involved was different. It was more than rate hikes, which we are all used to. In novel fashion, this one depletes bank accounts by ending the Fed's rolling over of maturing debt it owns.

This program, often called QE 1.5, was begun in August 2010 as an emergency measure when the first Fed "tightening" program post-Great Recession began when it ended QE and began to let the money supply contract. Immediately, stocks and economic indicators began rolling over, and the Fed alertly acted.

The Fed is again letting the basic money supply, reflected in the securities it owns, contract, and I think this is now in the stage of posing a clear and present danger to the real economy, not just asset prices.

Some cautionary words from just two weeks ago regarding this deliberate creation of a less liquid state of financial affairs follow next.

Concern proves valid... so far

On Monday, October 15, Seeking Alpha published my article, Yep, The Fed's Going Too Far, And Trump Has A Point: Analysis. That means that I wrote it exactly two weeks ago. I provided some of my thinking as follows (emphasis added now):

What will happen if liquidity conditions worsen? They can worsen from the Fed's reverse QE and from the Fed's rate hikes. Then they can worsen just because in a capitalist economy, business can turn down without warning. All it took were slowdowns in growth rates to cause about 20% drops in the S&P 500 in 1998 and 2011 and a 30%+ drop in 1987. All that could force leveraged longs to liquidate, also pressured by higher costs of being on margin. So, the bears and even inveterate crash-callers have a reasonable point or two for a change.

The SPY has dropped about 3 1/2% since then, and market action has been ugly, as I discuss next.

Technicals may be telling an important tale

The averages are being held up by strength in defensives - the Merck's (MRK) and P&G's (PG). Caterpillar (CAT) has crashed to catch down to the spreading weakness in other cyclicals such as homebuilders (ITB) and RV companies such as Thor (THO). Importantly, regional banks (KRE) have been weak for some time, and have now been joined by the money center banks. This is pre-bear market, pre-recessionary stuff, and the Fed needs to wake up yesterday. Some of what is happening is pure rationality based on valuation: Amazon (AMZN) down, Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) holding up just fine.

Utilities (XLU), also rallying, provide one reason I don't trust the move in the defensives. For example, a stock I was bullish on in late 2016, WEC Energy (WEC), has moved up from about $57 to near $69 even though competing interest rates have risen. WEC is trading around 20X forward earnings, which I view as unattractive. I also think that old standby Con Ed (ED), at $76 and a 3.7% yield, is about 10% overpriced versus Treasuries.

So I don't trust the move in the defensives, and with the Fed still the tightest it has been since 1981-2 in my humble opinion, I certainly am not buying the dip in cyclicals. So, I'm exposed to a number of stocks, but at the lowest percentage of assets in many moons.

Using exponential moving averages (EMAs) as I prefer, the SPY is in worse shape than in the February-April bottoming period. The SPY's severe descent just this month has brought it well below the 200-day EMA, whereas the January peak followed such a steep ascent that the initial sell-off barely pierced the 150-day EMA. This time, the SPY spent 5-6 weeks topping, a more dangerous situation than a spike peak on good news (tax cuts and strong economy).

Another long-term technical I follow is 10-year performance of an asset. The SPY is in danger territory here as well. Based on the SPDRs website for the SPY, I estimate that at Friday's close of $265.33, total returns for the past 10 years are 11%. 10-year returns for the 10-year Treasury are 3.0%. This 11% spread is historically large. It's very large for the post-stagflation era that began in 1982. Even a better comparison might be the SPY versus cash, which has yielded less than 1% per year for the past 10 years. For stocks to beat cash by at least 10 percentage points per year is quite unusual. Other periods when that has occurred, such as the 1990s and the 1954-65 period, have seen reversals of fortune.

I like the 10-year time frame for two reasons. One, it's long enough that people get fundamentally complacent about an asset or asset class. The other is that it works over and over again, though one cannot be slavish about 10 years on the dot. Some prominent examples were

Tech (QQQ) in the 1990-2000 period

Crude oil, 1998-2008

Gold (GLD), 2001-2011 (and 1970-80)

Treasuries, 2000 to the entire 2008-12 period

Housing prices 1995-2005.

One final point on technicals. Note the oversold readings on all sorts of indicators. An oversold rally would appear likely, and can be violent even if lower prices lie ahead. But, bull markets begin with overbought technicals, and bear markets begin with oversold technicals. In this article, I'm trying to look beyond very short-term moves.

Moving on from technicals, next up: some brief comments on the markets and structure of the economy.

Why stocks may rally, but after a bond rally and oil price decline

It's been a little over 2 1/2 years since the Q1 2016 lows in SPY. Since then, in classic cyclical fashion, crude oil prices have more than doubled and interest rates have risen both on the long and short end. Junk bond (HYG) spreads to Treasuries narrowed but very recently they have widened pari passu with the carnage in a growing number of cyclicals.

Another way to read the above is that the tremendous decline in interest rates into their mid-2016 bottom, and the more than doubling of crude oil prices into their Q1 2016 bottom, laid the groundwork for a strong cyclical expansion.

But we are here, and the expansion has led the yield on the 10-year bond to more than double; the same is true for crude oil prices.

Time for repair may be here.

The usual pattern for repair involves some decline in interest rates at some or all parts of the yield curve, declines in crude oil prices, better behavior in junk bonds, and other similar matters.

The worse the move in rates or oil prices, the worse the correction/bear market has been, and the greater the chances of outright recession rather than just a slowdown in growth rates of GDP. Whether the percent move in interest rates and oil prices, or their absolute levels, is more important is an interesting question I think about now and then.

Going back to the Q1 correction, the above repair pattern was seen after the January highs in the markets. The yield on the 10-year bond rallied nicely from above 2.9%% in February down to the 2.7% range in March-April. At the same time, crude oil came off the boil, dropping about 10% from its highs.

The longer the Fed continues to reverse QE and rate hikes, the more I'm concerned about the effects on both the economy and markets. That's one reason I like cash.

Why are so few experts focusing on reverse QE?

Repeatedly, experts are ignoring the Fed shrinking the basic money supply in a way similar to the way it did leading to the Depression of 1937. As an example, here is a well-known economist, Joseph Carson, commenting Friday on recent market action:

Equity Market Selloff Resembles Liquidity Squeeze of 2000 The abrupt and sharp decline in equity prices in recent weeks has been largely pinned on the Federal Reserve as policymakers continue to move forward with their plan to raise official rates. Yet, the sell-off in the equity market is much more complex and in some ways resembles the early stages of the liquidity squeeze and the high equity valuations of 2000... The slowdown in liquidity growth has been underway for almost a year and resembles that of 2000.

His blog post does not allude to the Fed already removing several hundred billion dollars of bank deposits by reversing QE (aka quantitative tightening), beginning in October 2017. And it ignores the Fed currently removing $600 B a year of liquidity from the markets. Doesn't that merit a shout out? That's a very large number. Total loans and leases for all commercial banks is $9.43 T. This is growing at 4.2% per year.

That rate adds $400 B to the money supply annually, and has been decelerating recently (probably due to the Fed in my opinion). Thus, the Fed is knowingly taking $200 B more dollars out of liquidity than the above portion of the credit system is injecting. Note, I'm not a financial economist, and aggregate liquidity is a slippery term. Mr. Carson gets into it in his blog post and is concerned.

Now I want to ask some rhetorical questions that the Fed and observers such as Mr. Carson are not asking publicly that I have seen.

The Fed is currently withdrawing liquidity from the financial system at a $600 B annual rate. Isn't that important? Isn't that roughly equal to the pace of QE 2 (late 2010-June 2011), which sent risk assets to the moon? So, wouldn't it be expected that risk assets would now tumble hard, just as they surged during all three QEs? When, other than the de facto reverse QE of 1937, has the Fed ever forced bank deposits to shrink (to purchase the rolled-over debt the Fed is no longer purchasing)? Isn't this overtly deflationary, or at best significantly disinflationary?

I'm afraid that the last question could be answered "yes," given ongoing sharp drawdowns in risk assets suggest. Mr. Carson also says that:

... today the real federal funds rate is still close to zero.

But I may disagree with that; i.e. I'm not sure we know.

What we know is that backward-looking measures of inflation are at a certain level. Instantaneous and forward-looking inflation rates may be very different.

A brief trip memory lane

Mr. Carson and the entire Street, and the Fed, may be making the same mistake that the Bernanke Fed made in June 2008. This was the 7th month of the Great Recession. The Fed did not grasp that recession was in train and deflation was in the offing, saying that:

Recent information indicates that overall economic activity continues to expand... upside risks to inflation and inflation expectations have increased.

Tragically wrong on both counts.

Back to the present.

The Fed can get it very wrong:

All that happened with the Fed from July 2006 onward into the Great Recession is that the incompetent Ben Bernanke watched housing go into a depression and autos into a major recession, while knowing the private information that major financial institutions in the US and beyond were in increasing trouble. But he did not raise rates further, as this Fed is intent on doing despite warnings from the credit-sensitive sectors of the economy.

In 2006-7, the 5.25% Fed funds rate appeared just as neutral, or even too low, as today's 2.2% rate appears. Even as late as Q1-2 of 2008, Bernanke insisted that housing deflation was not going to happen ("it can't happen here") - even as it was happening.

Today, the "prices-only" inflation rate the NY Fed measures has just declined from 2.09% in August to 1.95% in September. Given the market action, softening in real estate, and 10% drop in crude oil prices in October, I will guess that instantaneous prices-only inflation has dropped further.

Now, to be clear, the Fed also can get it right. But just as we all need to be humble about the level of our understanding of complex matters such as the giant US and global economies, and the financial markets which intersect with them, I have some medical advice for the Fed:

Primum non nocere. First, do no harm.

Or, more colloquially, when you're not really sure, don't do something, just stand there.

Conclusions: Some thoughts with which to form a plan

1. Ever since the January market peak, I have been saying that cash is no longer trash, because it is the one asset that has been shrinking in relative quantity, and it is also the most hated and ignored asset. So I continue to like cash and hold much more than my usual 0% cash allocation in our investment accounts.

2. We learn both from what we get right and, at least as important, what we get wrong. My expectation was that a 2.2% Fed funds rate in October would not be associated with a crash in interest-sensitive sectors such as housing, autos and RVs, and alpha from defensive sectors of the market. Remember that Fed tightening works with at least a 6-month lag on the real economy. So the economic data has not seen the effects of at least the past two, and maybe three rate hikes. It therefore looks as though there was less strength in the economy than I thought to resist the rate hikes. That's bearish for most stocks, even defensive ones.

Thus, I'm not buying the dip other than for possible quick trades of oversold markets.

3. Crude oil prices may be topping/have topped, and in view of the price action in cyclicals versus defensives, very high quality bonds such as Treasuries (IEF) and other rock-solid bonds may have appeal either as trading vehicles or as sources of income even after subtracting inflation. If a mere 5% mortgage rate can clobber housing, maybe the "lower for longer" hypothesis for inflation and interest rates has more going for it than I have realized.

4. I do not try to predict what the Fed will think, say or do. So I'm not going to front-run its potential change of heart. Markets can go risk-on at any time, or the Fed can crush them.

5. Finally, sometimes it is "different this time." Prior patterns may not hold. Maybe it will be onward and upward for risk assets, oil prices and the economy even as the Fed stays the course. This is yet another reason to hold both stocks and cash. The equities that can withstand another bear market and/or recession will be there whenever an uptrend resumes, which could be Monday or some years from now. And cash allows one to decide what trend is the real trend while, for now, earning at least a respectable interest rate above 2% for some brokerage money market funds.

Of all the above points, for me #5 is the most important, because it reflects humility. We just don't know what's coming, and it does no good in retrospect to say we were wrong but for the right reasons. With cash, we don't have to guess when we just don't know.

For now, not fighting either the Fed or the tape appears sensible to me. So I repeat the plea to the Fed with which I ended the above-linked article two weeks ago:

Dear Fed, with regard to your tightening program, please...

