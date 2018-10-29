What Investors Should Do After Shares Of Western Digital Fell

Selling on that day and in the last year more than compensates for the uncertainties ahead.

After lowering its supply forecasts for the next quarter and pushing out a timeline for a recovery for some time in 2019, Western Digital (WDC) fell 18% on the day. At a P/E of 6.3 times and an even lower forward P/E of 3.79 times, should investors dive into the stock when the dividend now yields 4.53%?

Fiscal First-Quarter Highlights

In the first quarter (Q1/2019), WDC's revenues benefited from strong performance in enterprise and surveillance storage demand. That and embedded flash solutions both grew by over 30%. But markets fretted over the decline in flash average selling prices. This warning is nothing new. In its last quarter, management already said it was facing pricing pressure in NAND. What changed in the three months is that the company will now take a small charge to cut output and work through the lower demand-supply equilibrium.

Macro headwinds also hurt results, from China/U.S. trade wars escalating, unfavorable forex, and an economic deceleration globally. WDC will cut its wafer output in six months, or in fiscal Q3/2019. For investors wondering what to do next, it depends on two things. Investment time horizon and expectations in the long-term for Western Digital. As expected, WDC's management said long-term, storage demand will continue. Current demand for massive storage devices like the 15-terabyte drive, embedded flash drive in high-end smartphones, and ActiveScale within data center systems will not worsen.

Net Impact of Lower Demand

The excess supply of flash will lead to a 10% to 15% drop in bit output in CY 2019. Western Digital's 18% drop on October 26, along with a 37% drop in the quarter and 44% drop YTD, probably more than prices in the output cut. The market is tripling its discounting on WDC shares. This bearishness appears overdone and could attract bargain hunters to snap up the stock in the $40-45 range over the next few weeks.

Unfortunately, Texas Instruments (TXN) also reported a weak quarter and forecast weakness ahead. AT&T (T) fell when its satellite TV business missed expectations. STMicroelectronics (STM) reported strong growth and demand in the autonomous driving space but confirmed the slowdown in China was real. The selling in these companies is bad news for Western Digital shareholders because their shares are now at a deeper discount, too. Value investors now have plenty of choices to pick from. Yet none of these stocks will rebound in the short-term if China's slowdown gets worse. If the U.S. slaps more tariffs on the country, this will hurt demand for technology parts.

Of the stocks selling off last week, AT&T offers a better dividend yield of 6.88%. Texas Instruments' dividend yield is 3.4%, below WDC's 4.53%. STMicro may have a lower dividend yield of below 2%, but trades at a PEG of just 0.26 times. STMicro will offset its weaker-than-expected business in China by growing revenue for ADAS-related parts.

Data storage competitor Seagate Technology (STX), which reports this week on Nov. 2, has an even better dividend than Western Digital, at 6.49%.

Below: WDC and Seagate stock in the last year.

WDC data by YCharts

Income investors could consider any of these plays, but still need more assurances that the slowdown in key markets will reverse. Until then, the dividend may not offset potential losses incurred by holding these stocks while they fall further.

WDC Weakness Unexpected

WDC enjoyed steady revenue in most of its segments in the previous quarter. That changed in Q1 when even Data Center capital expenditure, especially from large cloud service providers, fell unexpectedly. Investors now realize the customers may have over-ordered parts earlier in the year for budgetary reasons. Conversely, they may also forecast a slowdown ahead and are cutting back on orders to adjust. Western Digital still forecast capacity enterprise exabyte growth of ~55%. Growth will pick up again in calendar 2H/2019.

In the flash-based market, average selling prices fell 16%, causing total revenue to decline 3% to $5 billion.

Valuation

The company bought back $563 million worth of shares in the quarter. It will buy back another $1.5 billion in the next nine months (for the full FY2019). That, along with a $0.50 quarterly dividend, may set the stage for the stock to bottom at or near current levels.

Using a Revenue Multiples model, investors may select Seagate, Micron Technology (MU), HP Inc. (HPQ) and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) as comparables. With an EV/LTM Revenue multiple of 0.7-1.0x, the stock is trading at a fair value. The downside from this level should be minimal and any more drop would be due to markets falling further into correction territory.

Please [+]Follow me for value stocks on sale. Click on the [+]Follow button beside my avatar. WDC, Micron Technology, and semiconductor stocks selling-off are under review for subscribers in the DIY(do-it-yourself) investing service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.