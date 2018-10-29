Chart Of The Week: U.S. Economic Optimism Running Hot

While there are some caveats about this to note, it's fair to assert that the risk of a bear market is low while the economy is still strong.

Investors have been beset by breakdowns across global markets and a barrage of bad news, but it's not all bad news.

With markets breaking down around the world, it seems it's all gone wrong and all news is bad news. But I thought I would highlight one good-news chart worth remembering as investor sentiment gets hit on all fronts.

This week the chart is from a special report "markets on the move" which addressed both reasons for genuine concern in the wake of the correction, and the prospects and probability of a market rebound.

The chart shows our composite measure of US economic confidence running at the strongest pace in years.

The composite economic confidence measure takes an equal weighted average of the z-score of a spectrum of economic surveys. The surveys include the manufacturing sector, services sector, consumers, home builders, and industry. Thus taking basically a survey of surveys we can have greater confidence in the signal from the confidence surveys.

The main takeaway from the chart is that on a spectrum of measures, US economic confidence is still running strong. Now in fairness, markets can still sell off when the economy is strong. But generally, unless there is a financial crisis or some sort of shock, you don't typically see a sudden switch to bear market without the economy coming under pressure or rolling over.

A good example is the way the indicator steadily trended down in the lead up to the financial crisis. If that were the case now, it would be an entirely different story for markets and the risk of a bear market would be higher.

The other point to note is that there is such a thing as "too good" where optimism becomes excessive or where it leads to overheating and hence forces the Fed to take the punch bowl away (which it is clearly in the process of doing right now). The other aspect is that when expectations are this high, there is certainly vulnerability to disappointment.

So while there are some caveats to note about the ebullient levels of economic confidence, it is one piece of good news. And if the economy holds up, then the risk of a bear market (deeper or more prolonged market downturn) is lower, and the odds of an eventual stabilization, if not rebound, rise.

