While the market doesn’t consider Iron Mountain as a trusted brand, I certainly do, and I am maintaining my Strongest conviction Buy recommendation.

In screening for dividend growth in the REIT sector, I look for companies that have not cut the dividend and are viewed as safe based on forecasted growth.

In the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I plan to include a detailed research report on dividend growth. The reason I am even more fixated on this topic is because I continue to see a growing number of investors chasing yield, without paying attention to dividend growth and yield.

As I preach regularly on Seeking Alpha, a company’s ability to regularly raise its dividend often signals underlying strength in earnings and growth prospects. In screening for dividend growth in the REIT sector, I look for companies that have not cut the dividend and are viewed as safe based on forecasted growth and the overall payout ratio.

It’s true, some companies look safe on the outside, and that’s why it’s critical to examine the dividend from every possible angle. I like to see consistent profit margins and a pattern of dividend payments that provide insight into the company’s overall profitability. As Josh Peters (The Ultimate Dividend Playbook) explains,

“The safest dividend is the one that's just been raised.”

Photo Source

What Goes Up Also Comes Down

Last week Iron Mountain (IRM) declared a fourth-quarter cash dividend of $0.611 per share on the common stock of the company, payable on January 3, 2019. The company's previous quarterly dividend per share was $0.5875, representing an increase of 4%, consistent with the company's 2020 growth plan.

Ordinarily, the market would have been happy to see this dividend increase; however, Stifel also downgraded the company from a Buy to Hold and cut its target from $39 to $34. The firm said it expects continued weakness in core volumes. On Friday, IRM closed down -6.8%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

So there you have it… a 4% dividend increase, followed by a downgrade from Stifel that led to a one-day pullback of 6.8%.

But wait, IRM shares have not necessarily been on fire. As viewed below, the company has underperformed the peer group (that includes data center and industrial REITs).

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Now you’re asking yourself, how can an article titled “The Safest Dividend Is The One That’s Just Been Raised” be safe when an analyst downgrade sparked a 6.8% one-day pullback. Furthermore, how can someone argue that IRM’s dividend yield is safe when it just breached the 8%?

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Also, as you may recall, around thirsty days ago I explained that I was “maintaining a STRONG BUY on Iron Mountain, based on our fundamental analysis and deeply discounted share price. “Patience is a virtue”.”

How much patience is required?

Before continuing, let me remind you that my job as a REIT analyst is not to convince you whether to Buy or Sell shares, but to utilize my research to make your own recommendations. Earlier this year I decided to build a customized REIT portfolio that includes all of the Strong Buys. The reason I designed this portfolio is so that readers could take advantage of the research by mimicking the basket of my highest conviction names. And as it relates to Iron Mountain, I consider the company an even stronger buy (after the pullback and dividend increase) and we are increasing exposure accordingly.

Let’s Take a Closer Look

I began covering Iron Mountain over six years ago, and in my first research article, I explained that “by converting to a REIT structure, Iron Mountain enhances its strategy to extend and sustain the long-term durability of the business model. This storage-driven sector is comprised of multiple operations that are comprised of record centers, DP vaults, shred facilities, underground facilities, and fulfillment centers.”

At the time Iron Mountain was not a REIT, the company was a c-corp and was hoping to convert to a REIT like some of its peers, namely Equinix (EQIX) and Cincinnati Bell (CBB) through its spin-off of CyrusOne (CONE). One of the key hurdles for Iron Mountain was to obtain an IRS private letter ruling (or PLR) agreement regarding the characterization of the company's steel racking structures as real estate.

From a tax perspective, it's important to recognize that racking is considered "real property," so depreciation is much longer compared with "personal property." Racks are therefore longer living assets and they actually last as long as most buildings (because they are sheltered from the elements).

By converting to a REIT, Iron Mountain was forced to pay out at least 90% of taxable income to investors (most REITs pay out 100%), resulting in a substantially higher dividend than it previously paid. Also, in addition to the clarity with regard to the definition of steel racking as real estate, Iron Mountain is considered somewhat of a hybrid as it relates to its REIT peer classification.

Although Data Center REITs have racking systems (like Iron Mountain), the business model is entirely different from traditional data storage or self-storage because of the service component that is associated with Iron Mountain's integrated data management business.

Conversely, IRM rents out space in larger buildings that are comparable to Industrial REITs. So in terms of peer orientation, I intend to use Industrial REITs and Data Center REITs.

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

There is really no direct peer as Iron Mountain is an industry leader in storage and information management services, serving 230,000 customers in 53 countries on six continents (with over 24,000 employees worldwide).

According to the company's website, it serves organizations in every major industry and of all sizes, including more than 95% of the Fortune 1000, which rely on Iron Mountain as their information management partner.

Iron Mountain’s business model is to provide integrated solutions to unify the management of both physical and electronic documents. As you can see below, Iron Mountain’s business is comprised of service (38% of revenue) and storage (62% of revenue), as of Q3-18:

As you see (below), records management remains IRM's core business (62% of revenue), followed by data protection (12.7%), shredding (10.1%), data center (5.7%) and fulfillment services, information governance digital solutions, technology escrow services, consulting, entertainment services, fine art storage, consumer storage and other ancillary services (collectively 10% of revenue). All data as of Q3-18.

One thing that distinguishes Iron Mountain’s business from other REITs is the relative insensitivity to higher interest rates. Iron Mountain customers' storage needs are largely unaffected by interest rate movements, and the company's core storage NOI doesn't change with the value of the underlying real estate.

In a rising rate environment, this structure reduces Iron Mountain's exposure to real estate value fluctuations compared with REITs that own their entire portfolios. Additionally, it should be noted that the company enjoys higher levels of real price increases during periods of more inflation.

Since Iron Mountain owns less real estate (owns 27 million sq. ft. and leases 59 million sq. ft.), the operations drive the value for the company. Because Iron Mountain has hundreds of customers, it can pass through increases, and this means the REIT is less impacted by rising rates.

When I think about Iron Mountain's business model, I remind myself that I am not only investing in buildings but also the actual boxes where the company's customers store their critical documents. Iron Mountain has only 2% customer turnover in a given year... this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain. I know of no other REIT that has such exceptional "shelf life."

I found this chart below (on IRM’s website) and it describes, “What Paper Cost You”…

Iron Mountain’s records management business continues to deliver steady organic revenue growth and strong margin expansion, while at the same time achieving meaningful scale and faster-growing adjacent businesses. I recently spoke with Iron Mountain’s management team and they told me the company has over 687 million cubic feet of box storage, worldwide. That translates into the equivalent of approximately 675 million boxes. I don’t know of any other REIT (except self-storage or apartments) with such a diversified revenue stream.

The Balance Sheet

Iron Mountain’s lease-adjusted leverage ratio in Q3-18 was 5.6x, in line with the company’s original outlook (while having debt-funded the acquisition of EvoSwitch data centers in Amsterdam). IRM’s current leverage ratio is comfortably in line with other REITs, especially when considering that the business is more durable than many other REIT sectors.

As of September 30, IRM’s borrowings were 72% fixed rate, with a weighted average borrowing rate of 4.8% and the company’s well-laddered maturity is an average of 6.3 years (with no significant maturities until 2023). As you can see below, IRM targets a lease adjusted leverage ratio of 5.0x in 2020.

Iron Mountain is rated BB- by S&P and Ba3 by Moody’s. The company prices in line with the bottom end of investment grade, and that validates the durability of the business model. I would like to see Iron Mountain become investment grade in the future and as the CEO explained on the recent earnings call,

We remain on track with our deleveraging and payout ratio targets, which assume a 4% annual increase in dividends per share between now and 2020. We have increased the midpoint of our constant dollar AFFO growth guidance from 9% to 14.5% for the full year 2018.”

The Latest Earnings Results

As reference already, Iron Mountain announced a 4% increase in the quarterly dividend per share supported by year-to-date AFFO growth of 13.7%, which is well in excess of the 8% increase in share count. For the full year, IRM’s AFFO payout ratio is expected to be sub-80% versus the original guidance midpoint of 81% (even after increasing the dividend). IRM increased the midpoint of the constant dollar AFFO growth guidance from 9% to 14.5% for the full year 2018.

Total internal revenue grew about 4.1%, compared to the prior year, and the company grew internal storage revenue by 2.3% for the quarter, or about $14 million and 2.6% year-to-date.

IRM’s adjusted EBITDA grew almost 15% on a constant dollar basis for the quarter to $364 million, with margins expanding 80 basis points year over year to 34.3%. The margin improvement resulted primarily from the flow-through of revenue management, the impact of the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard and labor productivity including ongoing synergies from the Recall acquisition.

On the recent earnings call, one analyst asked whether or not IRM’s data center exposure (based on % of EBITDA) could get to 30% or 40% in five years. The company’s CEO replied,

…at this point, we've only guided out to 2020. So, what we thought – so, yeah, I'd love to give you a longer-term guidance, but so good try. But, anyways, in 2020, we've guided it will be about 10% of our EBITDA. But if you can even see it at 10% given the growth rates that we're getting. That's why we're saying this is driving 1% to 2% of the consolidated EBITDA growth just in and of itself…But you can expect it to continue to be a major driver in terms of our EBITDA growth.”

The Stronger Buy Gets Stronger

In closing, we monitor all of our Strong Buys closely and we are maintaining our recommendation. As noted above, the company’s dividend yield is now 8% and we believe that the dividend is even safer today as it relates to the recent AFFO results (and revised guidance). Here’s a snapshot of the AFFO per share forecaster (powered by F.A.S.T. Graphs):

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Iron Mountain has maintained a steady history of dividend growth, as illustrated below:

As you can see (below), IRM’s payout ratio is widening, and this provides the company with a better margin of safety.

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Also, as viewed below, IRM trades at the lowest multiple (in the peer group):

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

In closing, Iron Mountain is considered a trusted global brand that assists organizations with storing and protecting information and assets. Thousands of local enterprises rely on Iron Mountain (as does almost all of the FORTUNE 1000) to protect critical business information, works of fine art, and original recordings of treasured art.

While the market doesn’t consider IRM a trusted brand, I certainly do, and I am maintaining my Strongest conviction Buy recommendation. Eventually, the market should value the company for its durable sources of income; after all, the safest dividend is the one that’s just been raised.



Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and IRM Investor Deck and Supplemental.

Other REITs mentioned: QTS, TRNO, STAG, COR, FR, CONE, DLR, and PLD.

