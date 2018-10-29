Earnings Review: Legg Mason Continues To Tread Water

The real growth catalyst is encouraging collaboration between its portfolio companies; something that remains in the early stages.

There are clear efforts to build out an alts business, although this is leading to falling fees.

Steady as she goes. In what is traditionally Legg Mason’s (LM) weakest quarter, its calendar Q3 (fiscal Q2 '19) earnings were fine. But in an industry that is facing questions about where future growth can come from – whether acquisition, consolidation or otherwise – the questions surrounding Legg Mason remain unaddressed. Below are the highlights from its latest earnings.

Headline results

Both revenues and EPS beat consensus by a small amount. A modest quarterly increase in revenues had the same magnitude as the year-on-year decline, showing that revenues have been treading water for the past few quarters. In terms of revenue generated from asset classes, the growth in equity revenues has been offset by a decline in alternatives revenues which, given the discussion later in this report, isn’t ideal.

Revenues broken down by source and asset class. Units: $ millions. Source: Legg Mason investor relations

EPS remained relatively stable, looking over the past two years, with the rolling four-quarter net margin creeping upwards. That’s positive, but it’s worth remembering that Legg Mason’s net margin is one of the lowest in the industry.

Diluted EPS and the rolling four-quarter net margin. Units: US dollars. Source: Legg Mason investor relations

An increasing focus on building out alts capabilities

Net outflows across fixed income and equities were partially offset by inflows for alternatives. This has been a common theme across the industry as both alt AUM and net flows are growing. My opinion is that traditionally-active managers will have to expand further into this space in order to maintain and grow AUM. The popularity of ETFs has been eating into vanilla strategies for years and I expect the market will evolve further into a core-satellite breakdown: all vanilla strategies will be catered for by ETFs, and other strategies – whether absolute return, alternatives or others – will be catered for by active managers.

It seems that Legg Mason is building up its alts AUM by reducing fees. This explains the drop in revenue contribution from alts discussed above. The growth in alts capabilities has come from the acquisition of Clarion and EnTrustPermal, although only the former is seeing its AUM grow faster than Legg Mason as a whole.

Fees by asset class, calculated as revenues per asset class divided by AUM. Source: Legg Mason investor relations

Catalysts for growth

CEO Joe Sullivan ended the prepared statements by addressing a concern analysts (including myself) have had about the firm and the industry as a whole.

He gave two answers. First, that Legg Mason can benefit from the migration of clients towards fewer but larger and more comprehensive relationships. Second is how the company can derive synergies through collaboration between its portfolio companies.

I’ll start with the latter. This is very important for Legg Mason; something which one could wonder why it hasn’t already been done. Ultimately, the purpose is to create better blends of products that benefit end investors; multi-asset products or multi-region single asset products, capitalizing on the specializations of individual portfolio companies. In addition, when investor capital leaves, say, a Western Asset fixed income fund, directing it to another portfolio company’s product is important, so that the net outflow for Legg Mason is minimized. In essence, it fortifies the Legg Mason fund ecosystem.

This is a prerequisite for Joe Sullivan’s first catalyst for growth. You see, it’s difficult to foster comprehensive relationships with clients if the ecosystem of products available isn’t fully developed. My opinion is that, while it is a major growth driver for the industry, Legg Mason is trailing behind rivals on this front. You only have to look at Invesco’s acquisition of OppenheimerFunds and the collaboration with MassMutual’s distribution network that will emerge from that in order to see how an asset manager should be addressing this growth driver. Likewise, the tie-up between Schroders (OTCPK:SHNWF) and Lloyds Wealth Management is of a similar ilk.

Final thoughts

My preview of Legg Mason’s earnings posed the question of where growth drivers would come from and whether we’d see greater collaboration between portfolio companies, both of which were discussed in the calendar Q2 '18 earnings call. After the release of the calendar Q3 '18 earnings, I’m left with the same questions.

The problem I have with Legg Mason is that I have always viewed it as one of the weaker firms in the industry, along with Franklin Templeton (BEN). This would, in theory, make it an attractive acquisition target, but only the latter would come with a reputable brand name; Legg Mason, still, is just a portfolio of different companies.

