Telenor: Emerging Markets Powering Growth

The company's results were negatively impacted by the general strength of the Norwegian kroner during the quarter as it weighed on its international results.

On Wednesday, October 24, 2018, Norwegian telecommunications giant Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. Overall, these results were largely what we have come to expect from a large, slow-growing firm such as this, with relatively meager growth on the top-line but much better figures in terms of earnings and cash flow. Telenor also saw fairly good performance out of the emerging markets in Asia that it operates in, which are likely to be the country's long-term drivers of its forward growth.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights for Telenor's third quarter 2018:

Telenor reported total revenues of NOK 27.628 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 0.6% increase over the NOK 27.463 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

The company added a total of 700,000 mobile subscribers during the quarter. This was a lot lower than the 1.9 million subscribers that the company added in the year-ago quarter.

Telenor reported a free cash flow of NOK 26.543 billion in the third quarter. The company had a free cash flow of NOK 9.426 billion in the year-ago quarter, so this figure improved by 181.6% year-over-year.

The company had an EBITDA of NOK 12.373 billion in the most recent quarter. This was a 5.11% increase over the NOK 11.771 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Telenor reported a net income of NOK 5.807 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 0.89% increase over the NOK 5.756 billion that Telenor reported in the third quarter of 2017.

As a first glance at the highlights reveals, all of Telenor's measures of income were broadly better in the third quarter of 2018 than they were in the year-ago quarter. One of the main reasons for this is that the company has been growing its overall subscriber base. As we can see here, Telenor's mobile subscriber count increased in each of the past five quarters:

Source: Telenor ASA

This growth has driven Telenor's mobile subscriber count from 166.1 million a year ago to 172.9 million today. This is a 4.09% increase year-over-year. The reason why this would lead to revenue and earnings growth should be somewhat obvious. In short, a higher number of customers making regular payments to the company should result in more money coming in. This was indeed the case as the company saw its subscription and traffic revenues increase by 0.2% on an organic basis.

Unfortunately, Telenor did suffer somewhat from currency fluctuations during the quarter. This is due to the fact that the company reports its results in Norwegian kroner. The value of the Norwegian kroner is broadly correlated to oil prices and so it appreciated relative to many currencies in the quarter. This caused the currencies that the company received from its customers outside of Norway to convert into fewer kroner when it converted them back for reporting purposes. This actually resulted in a decline in its reported subscription revenues year-to-date.

Source: Telenor ASA

The company's revenues were actually up in constant currency, so this is not really a bad sign. It is simply one risk of operating a business in multiple countries.

In a previous article, I discussed the growth opportunities that Telenor has in the various emerging markets in which it operates. This was at least predicated on the fact that these markets still have large numbers of people that are newly able to afford mobile services that they could not before. Thus, Telenor does not need to take subscribers away from other companies in order to grow, it merely needs to attract people that are signing up for voice and data services for the first time. This is generally a much cheaper prospect. The company certainly did see positive results in many of these markets in the third quarter. As we can see here, Telenor saw strong revenue growth in both Bangladesh and Pakistan over the past year, posting increases in every quarter:

Source: Telenor ASA

Unfortunately, its performance in Thailand and Myanmar was not as good, with Thailand showing flat EBITDA year-over-year and Myanmar showing a revenue decline. The reason for the weakness in Myanmar was a new competitor entering the country. Whereas there were originally three companies competing for customers, now there are four. Telenor has been forced to cut its prices in order to compete effectively, which is naturally weighing on revenues.

Telenor has been very aggressively working to upgrade its network in various countries. This includes converting legacy 2G and 3G networks to 4G and 4G+ or even higher in some markets. In fact, Ookla currently rates Telenor's Norwegian network as the fastest mobile network in the world. This was one of the reasons why Telenor added 8,000 mobile and 9,000 landline fiber customers in the quarter in Norway. Unfortunately though, its subscription revenues were essentially flat in the country year-over-year.

Overall, these network enhancements would increase the effective speeds that Telenor can offer to its customers. As we can see here, its network throughput speeds are up substantially year-over-year in all of the areas in which Telenor operates:

Source: Telenor ASA

As might be expected, these network upgrades require a considerable up front investment. However, Telenor's long-term goal is to achieve significant cost reductions once they are complete as it hopes that the higher bandwidth will enable it to move an increasing amount of both internal and external traffic onto the cloud. Even if it fails to achieve these cost reductions though, the improved speeds should let it attract and retain customers.

In a previous article, I discussed how Telenor was in the process of selling its Central and Eastern European operations for €2.8 billion. My conclusion in the article was that the selling price was too low as they appeared to warrant a higher valuation based on the revenue and cash flow at the time. Nonetheless, Telenor went through with that transaction. This is the reason for the enormous jump in free cash flow. As €2.8 billion is approximately NOK 26.58 billion at today's exchange rate, it should be easy to see how this would significantly boost the company's free cash flow. Telenor states in its earnings report though that it only received NOK 22.0 billion for the transaction, which would imply that it performed the sale on a date when the euro was much weaker against the krone than it is today. Excluding this transaction, Telenor's free cash flow would have actually been NOK 1.2 billion less than in the prior year quarter, due largely to higher capital expenditures.

In conclusion, this was an overall good quarter for Telenor. The company managed to maintain relative stability in the developed markets in which it is based and delivered growth in several emerging markets. The company is also greatly improving its network, which should enhance its competitiveness well into the future. Investors should be reasonably satisfied with these results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.