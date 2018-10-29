If management expectations are achieved the stock price of $31/share is a good entry point.

New products are coming on line to further increase sales growth.

Investments in RD&E, capital expenditures and acquisitions have resulted in cash generation, new products and dividend increases.

Corning is hitting on all cylinders. All five reportable segments had year-over-year sales and profit increases.

Investment Thesis

The day of earnings release, October 23, Corning (GLW) closed up 1.9% to $31.41 when the Dow fell 126 points. Corning had a very good Q3. Q3 sales were $3 billion. Overall revenue and profit was up, year over year in each of the five business segments. The quarter resulted in 16% sales growth and 28% EPS growth. And Corning is increasing their full year 2018 outlook.

Source: Corning October 23 2018 conference call

3Q Results

Four of the five reportable business segments increased sales and net income sequentially and all increased sales and net income year over year:

Display Technologies - Net sales were $852 million, +9% and net income was $218 million, +14% both up sequentially vs. Q2.

Optical Communication - Net sales were $1,117 million, +9% and net income was $168 million, +12% both up sequentially vs. Q2.

Specialty Materials - Net sales were $459 million, +34% and net income was $116 million, +81% both up sequentially vs. Q2.

Environmental Technologies - Net sales were $331 million, +4% and net income was $60 million, +11% both up sequentially vs. Q2.

Life Sciences - Net sales were $231 million, (6%) and net income was $30 million, (30%) both down sequentially vs. Q2 but +4% and +20% year over year.

These are the result of intense operating and capital investment (new and expanded facilities) to capture the substantial resultant benefits. Corning management expected to exceed $11.3 billion in full year 2018 sales, up 10% year over year.

Corning announced the Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework in 2016. Chairman and CEO Wendell Weeks stated during the Q3 conference call as recorded in the Seeking Alpha transcript:

“Under the framework, we target generating $26 billion to $30 billion in cash through 2019; we plan to return more than $12.5 billion to our shareholders through repurchases and dividends, and to $10 billion to extend our leadership and deliver growth. We continue to make great progress toward the framework goals we announced in October of 2015. Our cash generation is on target. And through the end of the third quarter, we have returned $11.4 billion to shareholders.”

Dividends per share have increased 50% since the Framework began.

Corning’s strategy is depicted below. They are best in the world in three core technologies, four manufacturing and engineering platforms and five market access platforms. They focus 80% of their resources that use capabilities in at least two of these three categories.

Source: October 23 2018 Q3 conference call

Corning Markets (Market-Access Platforms)

Optical Communications

Corning may be the world leader in optical communication. They have end-to-end integrated solutions vis-à-vis components that must be integrated together. This business has grown at 2X the market. Management expects it to be a $5 billion annual business by 2020. 5G represents a large opportunity. They have recently signed a $1 billion, 3-year deal with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to provide fiber communication for Verizon’s innovative 5G introduction. 5G is in the early innings. In addition, data centers represent markets for Corning expansion of their optical communications business.

They have expanded capacity in their North Carolina plant, one of the largest in the world. They will be opening another plant in Strykow, Poland.

Corning expects to see high teen sales grow in full year 2018, which includes $200 million of sales from the acquisition of the 3M Communications (NYSE:MMM) Market Division.

Mobile Consumer Electronics

Corning expects to double mobile consumer electronic sales over the next several years. They are the world leader in glass for smartphones, tablets, wearables and virtual reality. Gorilla Glass is now in over 6 billion devices on over 45 brands. Some smartphones now feature Gorilla Glass on both front and back. Gorilla Glass 6, introduced in the third quarter, can survive more drops and higher heights.

Display

The TV and screen size market is growing but pricing remains a challenge. Price declines are slowing which benefits revenue and profitability. Corning has opened a Gen 10.5 liquid crystal display facility in Hefei China to be close to its major customers.

Automotive

The big news here is the Gasoline Particulate Filter emission control device. European regulations took full effect in September and sales are ramping up. China regulations go into effect in 2020. Once European and China regulations are in full effect, Corning expects these filters to add $.5 billion annually to sales.

An emerging market is Gorilla Glass for Automobiles. While projections for near-term revenue is small, Corning is building a facility to manufacture Gorilla Glass for auto interiors which should be operational in 2019.

Life Sciences Vessels

The big news here is Valor Glass for pharmaceutical use. It is still in the FDA certification process but leading companies are pursuing its use. Corning has announced a Valor Glass manufacturing facility in North Carolina. Once FDA approval is obtained this can be a source of growing revenues for many years.

Key Factors

Corning’s guidance is to now achieve $11.3 billion in 2018 sales. This is over a 10% increase compared to 2017. Earnings are expected to increase 18%. Thus, the forward P/E is 15 with a forward yield of 2.3%. New facilities coming on line have increased production. Facility increases include optical fiber and cable, Gen 10.5 display glass, capacity for gasoline particulate filters and Gorilla Glass for mobile devices and auto. 2018 CapEx is $2 billion with expenditures in each of the five market access platforms.

Gross Margin in dollars and percentage increased in each of the 2018 Quarters. In 2017 and in early 2018, capital investments in manufacturing facilities strained margin. These investments for efficient and increased production are now beginning to pay off.

Source: Corning website

Regarding foreign currency rates, Corning has been little affected due to facilities overseas and a currency hedging program that has been of benefit.

Corning does not expect much of an impact from enacted tariffs.

At the heart of Corning is their innovation. RD&E is $860 million, 8.5% of sales, a healthy amount.

Over a 1-year span Corning stock is down nearly 4%.

Source: Morningstar Premium website

Analysts now project the stock to show growth over the next 12 months.

Source: Thomson Reuters on Fidelity website

Conclusion

From Corning’s October 24, 2018 10-Q submitted to the SEC:

“2018 Corporate Outlook We believe 2018 will be another year of strong growth and investment, consistent with our Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework, and anticipate that segment net sales will exceed $11.3 billion. In our Display Technologies segment, we expect pricing to continue to improve, with moderate year-over-year declines during the fourth quarter, an important milestone toward our goal of stabilizing returns. For the full year, we anticipate Corning’s glass volume will grow faster than the expected display glass market growth of mid-single digits, driven by the ramp of our Gen 10.5 facility in China. In the Optical Communications segment, we expect sales to increase in the high-teen percentage range, including approximately $200 million from the acquisition of 3M’s Communications Market Division. We expect organic growth will improve by a low-teen percentage range driven by strong demand from carrier and enterprise network customers. We expect mid-single digit percentage growth in the Specialty Materials segment, driven by new model launches and the adoption of our innovations. We expect sales growth in the mid-teen percentage range in our Environmental Technologies segment, driven by continued strength in automotive product sales, on-going improvements in the heavy-duty diesel market and the commercial launch of gas-particulate filters. We expect mid-to-high single digit percentage growth in the Life Sciences segment.”

Corning is achieving high industry margins (42% in Q3), invests more in Research & Development than competitors, has a solid capital allocation program, is investing in manufacturing facilities, and has a strong innovation culture.

Corning deserves a solid and detailed look as a short term and long-term holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.