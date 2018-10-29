A Difficult Q3 For Hasbro But Positive Long-Term Prospects

2019 is expected to be positive due to new Disney Princess and Star Wars movies, new products themed on brands such as Power Rangers and other new initiatives.

Restructuring program announced that is expected to lead to pre-tax savings of $30-40m a year by 2020. The program will lead to a one-time charge.

Hasbro's (HAS) sales were hit by the closure of Toys“R”Us stores and damp performance by Partner Brands. However, new retail channels, settling down of retail disruptions, and new products along with content support for Partner Brands is expected to improve performance and keep the longer-term growth prospects intact. Short-term performance may not seem encouraging, but Hasbro is a longer-term bet.

3Q18 Key Metrics (US$ ‘bn) Actual Consensus Sales 1.570 1.709 Gross Margin (%) 58.2 60.3 Operating Margin (%) 20.0 21.1 EPS 1.93 2.26

(Source: FactSet)

The closure of Toys“R”Us is the biggest factor for the drop in revenue for Hasbro. Sales fell almost 12% in Q3 2018. Another major reason for lower sales was the steep revenue drop in Europe of 24%. The sales performance did not meet consensus because the effect of Toys“R”Us closure has been worse than expected. Store closures or ownership transitions in multiple countries is causing the drop in sales. Some existing products (Partner Brands in particular) like Princess and Star Wars also did not do well because of the lack of related movie screenings and content support.

Margins suffered in Q3 2018 due to lower revenue which led to a negative fixed cost leverage. However, revenue is expected to increase in 2019 and so are margins. Restructuring initiatives undertaken by Hasbro will also boost margins.

Hasbro may have to incur some additional expenses related to supply chain because of recent events in the toy retail industry. New retailers will have to be partnered with for new channels of sale. Toys“R”Us had a different ordering pattern to other retailers which Hasbro will now sell its toys through. While Toys“R”Us would order inventory months in advance, existing retailers order in small quantities and just before the holiday season begins. Bad Debt expense related to Toys“R”Us of $18 million was recorded as well in 3Q2018.

Hasbro has informed that it has managed to recover one-third of the lost US and Canada revenue from the closure of Toys“R”Us. Hasbro has announced that it plans to prune its workforce resulting in $40 million of annual savings. The restructuring program will lead to a one-time charge of $50-60 million.

A potentially major headwind could be an increase in tariffs imported from China. A staggering 85% of all toys sold in the United States are manufactured in China (source: cnn). Such moves are bound to affect Hasbro and its competitors.

While there is inventory overhang due to recent events and change in the retail landscape, there is also a lot of promising new content and products that will be coming out in 2019. Disney Princess, Star Wars will be supported by movies releasing next year, while Power Rangers and Overwatch themed products will also be introduced to boost sales. This could lead to revenue growth of 10% YoY and profit margins to expand by about 15% in 2019. Also, new Spiderman and Bumblebee movies releasing during Q4 2018 will decelerate the revenue decline and drive sales of related brands/products.

Franchise brands and Gaming segments continued to perform well. Revenue for gaming was at $281 million, whereas consensus estimate was $261 million. Gaming revenue growth was in double-digits. Play-Doh showed growth for the first time in 7 quarters while other products like Monopoly, Baby Alive, and Magic: The Gathering continued to perform. Retail inventories both in the US and Europe are also significantly down and are expected to be cleared by year-end 2018.

The main drivers for Hasbro going forward will be five-fold.

1) Firstly, Partner Brands segment had a drop in business during the third quarter. With new content expected to provide support going forward, this will be a key area for growth.

2) Secondly, the gaming and entertainment segment is a growing part of Hasbro's business. It is expected to continue contributing to positive growth for Hasbro in the future as well.

3) Thirdly, Hasbro has made substantial investments in the digital gameplay platform. Hence, it is expected to be a key contributor to growth going forward.

4) Fourthly, with the closure of Toys“R”Us, the focus will now be on how soon Hasbro can start bringing in other retailers and conducting sales through those newer channel partners to recapture lost sales from Toys“R”Us. New retail partners can prove to be contributors for future growth.

5) Lastly, a rebound in European sales will be critical for growth once the ownership transitioning of Toys“R”Us Europe stores is complete and the business via European retailers picks up. Sales from Europe had a steep fall this quarter and hence its rebound can significantly impact growth going into 2019.

Key risks for the business are also on many fronts.

1) Firstly, any variations in toy buying patterns and demand globally can affect Hasbro's business. With consumer preferences constantly evolving, it will be important for Hasbro to deliver the right kind of products in order to stay relevant.

2) Secondly, technology is playing a key role in transforming the toy industry. Emphasis is shifting more to digital/experiential toys. Any disruptive innovations and products using technology can be a risk for Hasbro's long-term business.

3) Thirdly, there has been plenty of news about trade wars and tariffs. Such trade disruptions can negatively affect Hasbro, as it not only exports its products, but also imports a large quantity of Made-in-China toys.

4) Another risk is client concentration. Being dependent on a few large customers and retailers can lead to client concentration risks for Hasbro.

5) It is also worth mentioning that any product recalls and safety issues can not only affect sales, but also hurt the brand image of Hasbro and is a key risk factor.

6) Lastly, loss or cancellation of any toy licenses can disrupt sales and is a significant risk to Hasbro.

Given the product pipeline, gaming and entertainment segment performance, and content support from upcoming movie releases, the longer-term Hasbro thesis is still intact. The effects of Toys“R”Us closure will start to taper down after a few more quarters as per management. However, other retailers are likely to step up and try to gain the market share left behind by Toys“R”Us. Hasbro also shipped its highest domestic volume ever this September.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are behind in terms of Toys“R”Us market share recapturing, and those regions are also expected to follow recapture trends of US and Canada. Given brighter prospects going ahead, we feel quite comfortable accumulating at current prices, and doing so till a target price of $108.

