Selloff Strategies - Cramer's Mad Money (10/26/18)

To spot a market bottom, it has to bounce from a level and hold it.

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, October 26.

As the market has been volatile, one needs a game plan to deal with the volatility and the selloff. "Big declines could be the start of a bear market, they could be just the beginning of something unfathomable, or they might actually be a buyable glitch," said Cramer. Based on history, investors can find out what kind of selloff they are dealing with.

There have been two terrible selloffs since Cramer started trading in 1979. The black Monday crash of 1987 and the financial crisis of 2007 were selloffs of different kinds despite the losses being huge.

One week before the black Monday crash of 1987, the market had lost 10%. On Monday, the Dow lost 22% in a single day and the losses continued a week after. It was due to a mechanical failure caused by a futures market and the ability to process the transactions. As a result, buyers went off and the market plunged. The Fed stepped in with extra liquidity and it took 16 months for the market to reach pre-crash levels as the economy was strong. There was nothing wrong with companies and hence they could bounce back.

There were similar flash crashes in 2010 and 2015 as well. On May 6, 2010, the futures market overwhelmed the markets and machines did most of the trading. It caused a 1,000 point dip in the Dow that lasted for 36 minutes. The same happened in 2015 where there was a mini 1,000 point crash in the Dow, and the traders who did not panic were rewarded.

In these flash crashes, machines were the issue and even circuits could not contain the selling. "At the time, we didn't know that the power of the futures could cause a crash. We figured where there's smoke, there's fire," said Cramer. The economy was strong and this goes to show that not all crashes have got something to do with the economy.

The Great Recession

The selloff during the great recession was an event everyone remembers. The markets started declining in 2007 till 2009 and it took four years after that for them to get back to pre-recession levels. That kind of selloff is dangerous and is a once in a lifetime event.

The Fed had raised interest rates 17 times in order to cool an economy that was not hot. In Cramer's opinion, it could have been avoided if the Fed had spoken to CEOs. He recalled talking to the CEOs of most banks that saw defaulting mortgages at a rate never seen before. This led to banks collapsing and the market losing 40% before finding a bottom.

Investors can find out if a selloff is bad or not. If the economy is strong, unemployment is low and interest rates are rising at a rate that can be absorbed, then it's not a recession. As long as the big companies can pay their bills, it's good. The problem starts when they cannot as no one knows how deep it can go.

The current market

The current market is nothing like 2007. The banking system remains strong and companies got extra money in the form of tax cuts. Employment is near full and the Fed can still contain raising rates by being data dependent.

What should one do when such a selloff takes place? When there is a mechanical selloff, the market will give lots of accidental high-yielders. These are stocks that have gone down with the selloff and their dividend yield has risen. These are the safe dividend players that pay to remain invested in till the market rebounds.

When the Fed is cutting rates, every dip turns out to be a buying opportunity. However, when the Fed is raising rates, not all hikes will cause a crash. Only the rate hikes that push the economy to suffer are the ones worth worrying about.

One should also remember that stocks are just one investment class and investors can put their money in gold, bonds and real-estate to stay diversified.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

How to find a bottom after a crash? Wait for a level from which it bounces and wait for that level to be retested. If it holds, the market has bottomed.

What's the best defense while investing in a selloff? Divide your investment pool and put the money in parts to average the cost of buying.

What to do in a bear market? Look for great companies that have fallen and are good buying opportunities.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up