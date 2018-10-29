Aflac: Buy The Dip

After the recent pullback, I bought more shares, confident in the sustainability of the dividend and the strategy of the insurer.

Nonetheless, investors were disappointed to not see a dividend increase for the fourth quarter as it is usually announced.

The net income grew by 18% to $845 million in Q3 and by 18.5% to $2.4 billion on a year-to-date basis.

Executive Summary

On the 24th of October, Aflac Inc. (AFL), a general business holding company operating in Japan and in the United States that sells voluntary supplemental insurance products, shared its results for the third quarter of 2018. Net income grew 18% to $845 million in Q3 2018, and the year-to-date post-tax profit rose 18.5% to $2.4 billion. Furthermore, management reaffirmed that the company was well on track to achieve the high end of the revised 2018 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance of $3.90 to $4.06 assuming the 2017 weighted-average exchange rate of 112.16 yen to the dollar.

Nonetheless, the stock price dropped from $44.5 to $42.2 in five days. Investors expected certainly a dividend increase for the fourth quarter and were disappointed by not seeing it. Following the stock pullback, I decided to buy more shares, confident in the sustainability of the dividend and the strategy of the company.

A Weaker Yen/USD Exchange Rate In Q3 Offset By Higher Investment Returns

Being a market leader can become problematic when a company wants to make growing its business. When you are a giant like Aflac, the investors could not expect 10% growth each year. However, the increase in the premiums could be in the range of 2% and 5%.

During the third quarter of 2018, the net earned premiums decreased slightly by 0.3% to $4.6 billion, because of a weaker Yen/USD exchange rate. On a year-to-date level, the premiums grew by 1.0% to $14 billion and benefited from a favorable yen/dollar exchange rate.

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2018 Report

On a constant currency basis, the premium revenues of the Japanese branch declined by respectively 0.9% in Q3 and 1.8% for the first nine months of 2018.

The annualized premium sales were almost flat from Q3 2017 to Q3 2018, thanks to the commercial development of the cancer products. As repeated by Aflac’s management, the Japanese subsidiary continued to focus on reorienting its commercial efforts to its core businesses, like cancer and medical products. The efforts made since the beginning of 2018 should pay off by the end of 2018 or in 2019 at the latest.

In the U.S., the commercial momentum was still positive in Q3 2018, with a 2.4% increase on a YoY basis. At the year-to-date level, the earned premiums of the U.S. subsidiary grew by 2.6% as well to $4.3 billion. Furthermore, the portfolio mix was almost stable from Q3 2017 to Q3 2018.

Regarding the total revenues, the breakdown between the U.S and Japan remained almost stable.

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2018 Report

Nevertheless, the contribution of the U.S. subsidiary has continued to grow and should represent at least 30% of the total revenues of the group in the future.

On the investment income side, the revenues grew by 7.3% to $870 million; furthermore, the company realized investment gains for an amount of $56 million. On a year-to-date level, the net investment income rose by 6.7% to $2.6 billion. As announced during the conference call, the company will continue to reinvest the available cash in dollar-denominated assets. More details on the tactical approach to the Japan/U.S. dollar portfolio and associated hedging will be discussed during the regular outlook call on December.

A Flat Underwriting Performance

Aflac is known for having a solid track record regarding its operating performance. With a 5Y average net combined ratio of 93.5%, the insurer strongly monitors its underwriting performance, which is mainly driven by a low combined ratio (around 67%) and a disciplined expense ratio (about 26%).

During the third quarter of 2018, the underwriting performance in Japan deteriorated slightly by 1.0 percentage point to 95.6%. The underwriting performance deterioration in Japan was primarily related to the increase in the expense ratio. On a year-to-date basis, the net combined ratio remained stable at 94% vs. 93.8% in 2017 during the same period.

In the U.S., the combined ratio improved by 0.5 percentage point to 89.8% during the third quarter. The improvement in the underwriting margins was mainly related to a favorable claims experience, partially offset by an increase in the operating costs. At the year-to-date level, the U.S. subsidiary reported a combined ratio of 89.2% or a 0.8 percentage point improvement. Nonetheless, the company expects an increase in the operating costs during the fourth quarter, mainly due to higher advertising spending.

In my opinion, the company should deliver a solid performance during the fourth quarter, in spite of the expected increase in the operating costs.

Fewer Outstanding Shares Than Before

Even after the stock split, Aflac has continued to repurchase its shares to return capital to its shareholders. In the third quarter, Aflac repurchased $322 million, or 7.0 million of its common shares; the outstanding common shares amounted to 763 million, the option issuances offsetting the positive impact of the stock repurchase program slightly.

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2018 Report & Annual Reports

At the end of September, the company had $77.6 million remaining shares authorized for repurchase. As reaffirmed by the company, the anticipated capital return related to the share repurchase program will be in the range of $1.1 and $1.4 billion in 2018.

No Dividend Increase For Q4 But A Safe Dividend

On the dividend side, Aflac has announced for the fourth quarter a dividend per share of $0.26 in line with the prior quarter. The dividend amount received by the shareholders for the 2018 exercise will be $1.04 per share or 19% more than in 2017.

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2018 Report & Annual Reports

Next quarter, the company should announce a dividend increase. I expect a 5% increase, in line with the previous dividend increases occured during the past years. Furthermore, with a low payout ratio of around 25%, I remain confident in the sustainability of the dividend.

A Reaffirmed 2018 Outlook

In Q2 2018, following the half-year results release, the guidance was updated by the management. In Q3, the management of the insurer reaffirmed the 2018 outlook, considering that the company was well on track to achieve the high end of the revised 2018 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance of $3.90 to $4.06.

Takeaways

Unlike in Q2, the market did not reward Aflac for having delivered strong and reliable results. Moreover, the investors expected a dividend increase and were disappointed. The stock price dropped slightly while the results beat the expectations. In my opinion, Aflac is well on track to deliver excellent 2018 full-year results. With a safe dividend, predictable results, an excellent underwriting performance over the cycle and strong moat in Japan, Aflac remains a perfect candidate in my portfolio.

