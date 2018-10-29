3M: Rightfully Getting Less Love?

I still like the long-term track record of great achievements, yet believe that I only see great appeal on further dips.

The great organic track record of the firm is very impressive in the long run, but lately achievements have not been that great.

3M (MMM) has been a much loved business on Wall Street, thanks to solid organic growth and mostly sky-high margins which the company and investors attribute to solid portfolio management and relentless execution. Lately, it appears that the company has lost some of its mojo, although the margin performance remains unparalleled. I am attracted to the current sell-off, yet require a greater sell-off before buying the dip, as organic sales achievements are not that strong as of recent.

Quick Overview

3M is a $32 billion business, which thrives on portfolio management, product innovation and business transformation. The company is organised across 5 business units, and while it looks an awful lot like a conglomerate, each of these business units are run in a decentralised way. Consequently, all units report margins in excess of 20%, i.e., operating margins, while many units report far higher margins with the average standing at 24%.

The largest one is a near $12 billion industrial business, with margins coming in the low 20s in terms of percentages. All the other 4 segments report sales at roughly $5-6 billion. The consumer business, Post-it, among others, is a smaller one with $4.7 billion in sales. The electronics & energy segment posts 25% margins on $5.5 billion in sales despite turmoil in the energy sector. The great performers are healthy and safety & graphics, each $6 billion businesses with margins in excess of 30%!

The company rightfully believes in the conglomerate strategy as it combines accountability of business units with real sharing of technology, manufacturing as well as global infrastructure and leveraging of its strong brand. All of this is appreciated by the stock market, as 3M has a track record of hiking its dividend for more than 60 years in a row, now paying out $5.44 per share. In fact, it has been paying out uninterrupted dividends for over a century.

One clue that management believes the valuation is a bit on the rise can be seen in terms of the capital allocation decision to cut share repurchases. Having bought back over $5 billion a year in 2014/2015, when shares were trading at $140-160, buybacks were cut to just $2 billion in 2017 as the stock topped $250 by the end of last year. As shares have now fallen back to $185, amidst a pullback in the wider market and mostly industrial names, it is time to look at the company again.

About The Numbers

Investors in 3M look forward to steady organic sales growth and sky-high margins to justify the premium valuation. While 2.8% organic sales growth in Q1 was not that convincing, a 5.6% growth number in Q2 was, as the company maintained the 3-4% organic sales growth rate guidance for the year.

That number now looks almost ambitious after third-quarter organic sales growth totalled just 1.3%, as sales growth is now indeed seen at the lower end of the range. Note that as a result of the strong dollar, reported sales in US dollars were down 20 basis points to $8.2 billion. Weakness was essentially caused by declines in the healthcare and consumer segment, each posting negative sales growth.

Margins remained very steady at 24.7% of sales, in fact they jumped by 10 basis points. Despite this observation, 3M cut the earnings guidance due to the stronger dollar, as well as other items including the divestiture of the communication markets business. Adjusted earnings are now seen at $9.90-10.00 per share versus a previous guidance of $10.20-10.45 per share, as GAAP earnings are now seen at $8.78-8.93 per share.

Trading at $185 per share, it is obvious that multiples continue to represent a modest premium to the market at 18-19 times adjusted earnings and roughly 21 times GAAP earnings. Traditionally operating with a modest amount of leverage, 3M has taken on a bit more debt in recent years. Holding $3.5 billion in cash and equivalents, net debt amounts to $11.3 billion at a time when EBITDA comes in around $9 billion a year, still translating into very reasonable leverage ratios.

Premium Deserves A Price, Is 3M Still Premium?

The big run in the stock, which brought shares to a level just pennies away from $260, was obviously far too strong as the share price of an established player like 3M almost doubled in the time frame of less than 18 months.

A 30% pullback looks appealing in that sense with shares now trading at the same level they did in early 2017, while earnings have benefited from continued growth in the meantime and of course tax cuts.

Reality is that we are at a relatively favourable point in the cycle, yet as 3M has demonstrated in the past, its unique organisational model and culture allows for fat margins, even during more challenged points in the cycle. This is the outcome of a relentless focus on transformation and innovation efforts.

The question is whether the current growth slowdown indicates that 3M has lost its special touch to some degree as revenues have already been flat in the low $30 billion range for quite a few years now. Hence shares have been somewhat stuck amidst just very modest margin expansion and modest reduction in the share base.

Of course, we cannot disregard the great, long-term track record of 3M on the back of just a few softer (organic) growth rates in terms of quarters or years. Yet despite a 30% pullback, share still trade at a small premium to the market multiple even in terms of adjusted earnings.

Some Scenario Analysis

Current 24% operating margins are unheard off and despite the quality of the company's management team, it can easily be argued that these margins cannot be maintained on average throughout the cycle. My fear is that average margins might perhaps be more realistic at 20% throughout an economic cycle for operating earnings of roughly $6.5 billion on today's revenue base.

With interest expenses of roughly $300 million a year, and a 20% tax rate, I end up with net earnings potential of $5 billion on average, for earnings on average at $8.00-8.50 per share. I would be very appealed to buy this quality name at 17-18 times earnings which requires shares to drop further towards $150 per share before getting upbeat. The conclusion results from my fear that margins might not be sustainable across the cycle.

Do not get me wrong, I believe that shares of 3M represent better value than they have done at any point in recent years, yet the valuation is not dirt cheap yet. At the same time, true, long-term investors are better off buying premium companies at a premium than ordinary companies at an ordinary price.

I feel the same applies to 3M as well, yet find shares still a bit too pricey before I am willing to commit capital at this point. That being said, I will gradually buy into the shares if they were to prolong their fall.

