Dividend Increases: October 22-26, 2018 (Part 2: Remaining Sectors)

Part 1 covered dividend increase announcements of stocks in the Financials and Real Estate sectors. This is Part 2, which covers the remaining sectors.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. I look for companies that regularly increase their dividends.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if earnings grow sufficiently.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Recently, 23 companies that decided to increase their dividends passed these screens.

The table below provides a summary of dividend increases for stocks in sectors other than the Financials and Real Estate sectors. See Part 1 for coverage of those sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Merck (MRK)

MRK is a global healthcare company that provides prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. The company markets to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. MRK was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

On October 25, the company declared a dividend of 55¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 14.58% increase. The ex-dividend date is December 14 and the dividend will be paid on January 8 to shareholders of record on December 17.

Stepan (SCL)

Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, SCL produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to manufacturers for use in a broad range of industries. The company is a leading merchant producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The company was founded in 1932.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 11.11%, from 22.5¢ per share to 25¢ per share. The dividend is payable on December 14 to shareholders of record on November 30. The stock will trade ex-dividend on November 29.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

COLM designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under brands like Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and Sorel. The company's products are used during various outdoor activities, including skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, and adventure travel. COLM was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Recently, the board of directors of COLM declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 9.09%. The dividend is payable on November 29 to shareholders of record on November 15. The stock will trade ex-dividend on November 14.

Hubbell (HUBB)

HUBB designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, as well as industrial and utility applications. The company’s products include cable reels, wiring devices, and accessories, junction boxes, plugs and receptacles, cable glands and fittings, switches and dimmers. HUBB was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

On October 23, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 77¢ per share to 84¢ per share, an increase of 9.09%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on December 14 to shareholders of record on November 30. The ex-dividend date is November 29.

American Electric Power (AEP)

AEP is a public utility holding company that engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric and other energy sources. AEP was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

On October 23, the company declared a dividend of 67¢ per share. The new dividend represents an 8.06% increase. The first payment will be on December 10 to shareholders of record on November 9. The ex-dividend date is November 8.

WestRock (WRK)

Based in Richmond, Virginia, WRK manufactures and sells paper and packaging products for the consumer and corrugated markets. The company operates virgin and recycled fiber paperboard mills and consumer packaging converting operations. WRK manufactures containerboard, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging and preprinted liner board for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers.

WRK will pay a quarterly dividend of 45.5¢ per share, an increase of 5.81% over the previous quarterly dividend. WRK will trade ex-dividend on November 8. The dividend is payable on November 19, to shareholders of record on November 9.

ONEOK (OKE)

OKE is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The company purchases, gathers, compresses, transports, stores, and distributes natural gas. It also leases pipeline capacity to others. OKE drills for and produces oil and gas, extracts and sells natural gas liquids, and is engaged in the gas marketing business.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 85.5¢ per share, an increase of 4.27% over the prior quarterly dividend. The new dividend is payable on November 14 to shareholders of record on November 5, with an ex-dividend date of November 2.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

NEP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NEP was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

NEP will pay a quarterly distribution of 45¢ per unit, an increase of 2.86% over the previous quarterly distribution. The quarterly distribution will be paid on November 14 to unitholders of record on November 6. The ex-dividend date is November 5.

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM)

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, EQM operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. EQM provides natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services in southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

On Tuesday, October 23, the company increased its quarterly distribution by 2.29% to $1.12 per unit. The distribution is payable on November 14 to unitholders of record on November 2. EQM will trade ex-dividend on November 1.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, MMP is a publicly traded partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company owns the longest refined products pipeline in the USA, with access to about half of the nation’s refining capacity.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly distribution of 2.09% to 97.75¢ per unit. The quarterly distribution will be paid on November 14 to unitholders of record on November 7. The ex-dividend date is November 6.

MPLX (MPLX)

Founded in 2012 and based in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. MPLX gathers, processes, and transports natural gas. The company also gathers, transports, stores, and markets natural gas liquids, and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Recently, the board of directors of MPLX declared a quarterly distribution of 63.75¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is November 2 and the distribution will be paid on November 14 to unitholders of record on November 5.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, COLM, HUBB, and AEP.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

COLM's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in COLM in January 2009 would have returned 18.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

HUBB's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in HUBB in January 2009 would have returned 14.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AEP's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in AEP in January 2009 would have returned 10.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table below covers ex-dividend dates of stocks in sectors other than the Financials and Real Estate sectors. See Part 1 of this article for ex-dividend dates of stocks in those sectors.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: October 30-November 12, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent

Price Yrs 5-Yr

DGR Next

Div. Ex-Div

Date Pay-

able

Date Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 10.05% $41.00 8 18.90% $4.12 11/02 11/14 A.O. Smith AOS 2.01% $43.74 25 25.50% $0.88 10/30 11/15 AptarGroup ATR 1.36% $100.36 25 7.80% $1.36 10/30 11/21 AVX AVX 3.05% $15.08 8 8.20% $0.46 11/01 11/16 Boeing BA 1.90% $359.27 7 26.40% $6.84 11/08 12/07 Clorox CLX 2.60% $147.82 41 5.80% $3.84 10/30 11/16 CMS Energy CMS 2.90% $49.25 12 6.70% $1.43 11/01 11/30 Costco Wholesale COST 1.04% $218.19 15 12.90% $2.28 11/08 11/23 Delta Air Lines DAL 2.63% $53.28 6 N/A $1.40 11/06 11/28 Eaton plc ETN 3.67% $72.01 9 9.60% $2.64 11/01 11/16 Franklin Electric FELE 1.14% $42.14 26 8.20% $0.48 10/31 11/15 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT 3.15% $20.34 5 N/A $0.64 10/31 12/03 Hasbro HAS 2.72% $92.71 15 10.00% $2.52 10/31 11/15 Hanesbrands HBI 3.65% $16.42 5 N/A $0.60 11/09 12/04 Helmerich & Payne HP 4.53% $62.67 46 58.50% $2.84 11/08 12/03 Idacorp IDA 2.66% $94.79 6 10.30% $2.52 11/02 11/30 Lithia Motors LAD 1.28% $90.57 9 23.40% $1.16 11/08 11/23 Alliant Energy LNT 3.13% $42.86 15 7.00% $1.34 10/30 11/15 Matson MATX 2.50% $33.61 7 21.10% $0.84 11/07 12/06 MSC Industrial Direct MSM 3.28% $76.83 16 11.80% $2.52 11/09 11/27 National Instruments NATI 1.84% $50.11 5 8.40% $0.92 11/08 12/03 NiSource NI 3.07% $25.44 7 13.60% $0.78 10/30 11/20 Northwest Natural Gas NWN 2.90% $65.63 62 1.00% $1.90 10/30 11/15 Penske Automotive Group PAG 3.23% $45.76 8 22.30% $1.48 11/08 12/04 Paccar PCAR 2.03% $55.30 8 4.90% $1.12 11/09 12/04 Pfizer PFE 3.19% $42.60 8 7.80% $1.36 11/08 12/03 Parker-Hannifin PH 2.09% $145.46 62 10.30% $3.04 11/08 12/07 PNM Resources PNM 2.74% $38.65 7 11.60% $1.06 11/01 11/16 Pinnacle West Capital PNW 3.57% $82.65 6 4.60% $2.95 10/31 12/03 PPG Industries PPG 1.87% $102.83 47 7.80% $1.92 11/08 12/12 ResMed RMD 1.42% $104.10 7 32.00% $1.48 11/07 12/13 Signet Jewelers Limited SIG 2.90% $51.05 8 20.90% $1.48 11/01 11/30 SJW SJW 1.83% $61.08 51 4.10% $1.12 11/02 12/03 Sonoco Products SON 3.12% $52.50 36 5.30% $1.64 11/08 12/10 Sensient Technologies SXT 2.29% $62.76 12 7.20% $1.44 11/02 12/03 Terex TEX 1.33% $30.16 6 N/A $0.40 11/08 12/19 Interface TILE 1.57% $16.51 8 22.70% $0.26 11/08 11/23 Texas Instruments TXN 3.40% $90.56 15 24.50% $3.08 10/30 11/19 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 2.31% $76.23 43 9.20% $1.76 11/08 12/12 WestRock WRK 4.38% $41.55 9 34.50% $1.82 11/08 11/19 Xilinx XLNX 1.83% $78.78 16 10.20% $1.44 11/09 12/04 Xylem XYL 1.26% $66.52 8 12.30% $0.84 10/31 12/07

Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article. And, if you're already following me, I sure would appreciate it if you click on the Like button below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, PFE, TXN, WBA, XLNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.