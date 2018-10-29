Chipotle: On The Road To Recovery

Shares of Chipotle (CMG) are back up to close to $440 a share after announcing an earnings beat for the third quarter. The restaurant chain reported adjusted earnings of $2.16 per share, which was $0.16 ahead of what was expected for the quarter. Top-line sales of $1.23 billion was a key factor which led to the earnings beat. There was a bit of hesitation initially after the numbers were announced. However, when investors took the time to digest the results, the shares moved aggressively and held their gains up until the close of Friday, October 26.

The question now is how far this stock can move. The digital side of the business is growing aggressively as it is with many companies in the fast food/fast casual space. However, it remains to be seen whether the switch to online ordering and delivery is meaningfully taking away from store comps. We saw this trend in Q3 with 4.4% being the number reported which was short of the 4.9% expectations from Wall Street.

Long-term investors will be grateful for the fact that the Ohio issue where hundreds of people got some dose of food poisoning didn't significantly impact the numbers. This was encouraging as Chipotle on even minor issues since its 2015 E. coli incident always was punished severely for malpractice of any kind within its setup.

We constantly look at trends in order to spot a potential company selling under intrinsic value. There is no doubt that Chipotle's margins are improving. Gross margins over the past four quarters are now averaging close to 20%. Operating margins (if the trends continue) look that they will once again jump into double-digit numbers.

However, what also is crucially important is how fast CEO Brian Niccol and co. can increase those margins. Chipotle prior to 2015 grew at an astonishing pace. For example, operating income grew from 2008 to 2014 by almost $600 million and operating margins grew from around 21% to over 26%. This type of growth gave the company a stellar valuation where at the height of it, its sales multiple reached a lofty 5.5.

Chipotle's sales may be higher than they have ever been but its spend remains higher too. This year, Chipotle aims to do $4.83 billion in revenue and $5.21 billion the following year. These top-line annual growth rates are almost 8% but remember (even if we include the food safety incidents of yesteryear), Chipotle has grown its top line by 15% on average per year over the past 10 years. Suffice to say, although on the road to recovery, we are nowhere near the growth rates this company enjoyed prior to 2015.

Therefore, with shares currently trading for 2.6 sales and 37 times forward earnings, a potential long position should be researched very carefully. Yes, the stock is recovering some of those lost margins but still at a snail's pace compared to years gone by. Remember Wall Street rewards companies

Which are growing their bottom line meaningfully

And when a sizable percentage of that growth can be predicted ahead of time

Chipotle is still trading at a lofty valuation compared to the average numbers in this industry. Technically though, the chart actually looks favorable. CMG seems to be undergoing an inverted head and shoulders pattern (bullish) where the first shoulder was printed in late 2017. The problem is that we seem to have just printed the highs which will lead to the right shoulder (higher highs) in August of this year. This means we have an upward sloping neckline which will give us a much later buy signal if this multi-year reversal pattern plays out.

Therefore, what we need to see from now on is a sustained improvement on the fundamentals side. This needs to be matched with elevated sentiment from investors very closely. We are watching volume very closely. Although volume would not increase significantly until the breaking of that neckline, if the upward trend is to continue, we should not break below the lows of the left shoulder. We need a strong right shoulder. Fourth-quarter earnings can offer more weight because we will also have year-end results. We will know a lot about where CMG is trending in a few months' time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.