PetMed Express Doesn't Deserve To Trade At The Lows

That seems far too conservative, even acknowledging the risks here, and PETS should be able to rebound as market sentiment improves.

Still, Q2 was good enough, new customer concerns aside, and the stock now is priced for ~zero growth.

In a market that seemingly doesn't trust any company right now, it's probably not a surprise that PetMed Express (PETS) has given back its post-earnings gains. PETS has been a long-time short target (short interest now is 29% of the float). It operates a "gray market" business model, in which it acquires inventory indirectly, angering veterinarians and suppliers in the process. And heading into the report, PETS traded below $30 and at ~12x earnings backing out net cash, a clear sign that investors fear online rivals like Chewy and Amazon.com (AMZN) are going to muscle the company out of its market share.

So the performance last week isn't necessarily a surprise, with early gains following a Q2 beat quickly fading, and PETS closing the week up just 1%:

That said, I recommended PETS at $35 coming out of fiscal Q1 results, and I think PETS is more attractive below $30. The quarter wasn't perfect, and there are reasons for modest concern going forward. Competition remains intense, by management's own admission.

But this remains a growing company in a growing market - only it's not priced as such. PetMed Express has some levers to pull going forward, and even a continuation of current trends still suggests a path to upside. In a market full of "buy the dip" candidates, PETS looks like one of the more attractive ones.

The New Order Concern

Relative to consensus expectations, PetMed Express' fiscal Q2 report (fiscal years end in March) was mixed, with EPS $0.03 better than expected and revenue growth missing by roughly a point. Looking closer, there's a good news/bad news dynamic to the quarter as well.

Revenue rose 7%, which seems like a modest deceleration: the growth rate actually is the second-lowest in the past seven quarters. But comparisons have become much more difficult since revenue growth accelerated back in CY16 (it was close to flat for most of the first half of the decade). The 7% print against a 9.7% comparison and a two-year stack close to 18% suggests at worst a solid performance on the top line.

How PetMed Express drove the growth, however, admittedly is a bit concerning. Reorder sales (which includes any customer who has previously placed an order) rose 10%+. New order sales, however, fell by about the same amount. The latter figure is only 16% of trailing twelve-month revenue, leading to the consolidated increase.

But new customer growth has been a big part of the story here as PETS busted out of a multi-year range of ~$15-$20 last year. PetMed Express steadily cut advertising, gave some of the savings back in pricing, and managed to grow new customers, and new order sales, at the same time. With additional help from higher-priced 'new generation' medications, margins and earnings skyrocketed as a result: trailing twelve-month EPS actually has nearly doubled in the last eight quarters, with only a smaller portion of the gains coming from a lower tax rate.

That growth, however, is stalling out:

A similar dip in fiscal Q4 (March quarter) was explained away as being affected by weather. But a flat performance in Q1 - when there should have been some pent-up new customer demand if weather indeed was the problem - and now the Q2 figures suggest a negative trend.

Reorder sales are strong: on a TTM basis, they've risen 21% in just the past two years. But the obvious top-line concern here is that smaller new customer cohorts will pressure reorder sales at some point down the line. And with Chewy Pharmacy launching this summer, competitive pressure for new customers is only going to get more intense going forward.

Meanwhile, advertising spending actually is ramping back up. Overall spend increased 17% year-over-year in Q2, climbing 64 bps as a percentage of sales. PetMed Express held the line on G&A (+0.3% year-over-year); leverage on that line offset the increased advertising spend, and EBIT margins actually expanded modestly year-over-year (+13 bps). But the spend isn't as efficient, with acquisition cost per customer moving to $45 - the highest figure in three years - against $34 the year before. And interestingly, CEO Mendo Akdag said on the Q2 conference call that PetMed Express was moving back to television after cutting out that channel as ad spend plunged over the past couple of fiscal years.

The broad concern coming out of Q2, in context with the last two quarters, is that PetMed Express results are starting to look like they did in the first half of the decade. The margin expansion story mostly is over - the company may be resetting at a 'new normal' in terms of EBIT profitability and top-line growth. Combine that with the risks that bears cite - competition and/or potential supply chain issues at some point if suppliers decide to clamp down - and some investors might see profits - and maybe the PETS stock price - as at or near a peak.

The Reasons to Stick Around

But with PETS down by half from February highs, valuation is getting to the point where even that outcome is priced in. Backing out $4+ per share in net cash, PETS trades at 11.6x trailing twelve-month EPS. Free cash flow tracks net income rather closely (capex and depreciation both are nominal), and so the current PETS stock price suggests that free cash flow growth essentially is finished.

That seems far too conservative - and perhaps ridiculously so. Competition will be intense - but it already is, and PetMed Express has averaged 10% revenue growth over the past seven quarters. Figures from a PetIQ (PETQ) presentation in June suggest the online pet medication market was a bit over $1 billion in 2017, and likely $1.1 billion-plus in CY18. Per past management commentary, at least half of PETS' trailing twelve-month revenue of $286 million comes from prescriptions (as opposed to supplies), which means the company has market share in the 15% range, if not higher.

The bear case - barring a significant supply interruption - relies on PetMed Express losing, if not outright hemorrhaging, market share, particularly since the online space as a whole continues to grow (12% share of the whole pet medication market in 2017 vs 7% in 2011, per the aforementioned presentation). That's not necessarily what is happening, however. Revenue grew 7% in the quarter on the back of a sub-3% increase in average order value ($87 vs $85). Overall orders are rising.

Meanwhile, switching costs are higher than bears might assume. This isn't a standard online market, where a consumer can simply click on a different website for a better price. There's a process in porting prescriptions which in many (or most) cases is not worth saving a few dollars on largely irregular purchases. Focusing on new order sales ignores that fact - and it ignores the fact that PetMed Express' existing customers are proving to be remarkably sticky. Even with lower new orders, overall order counts are rising. YTD, orders are up probably in the mid-5% range (exact first-half figures aren't available yet, as the Q hasn't been filed), which likely suggests PetMed Express is taking share as far as the overall pet prescription market goes. (It is possible that the company lost market share in the online-only space, but if so, the erosion is small.)

New order weakness isn't welcome, to be sure. But at 11-12x free cash flow PetMed Express probably could simply coast off the existing base and keep the stock reasonably intact. Again, those existing customers are driving 84% of revenue. Those sales are rising - not just in dollars but in order numbers. And Akdag said on the Q2 call that digital advertising actually worked better for existing customers, serving as a "reminder" to pick up new products.

And the advertising shift has the potential to add some strength. Akdag described an initiative to target inactive previous customers. It's possible (Akdag is notoriously tight-lipped from a strategic perspective) that digital works better for existing customers - and offline efforts are more effective in bringing on new customers. With PETS at $28, the good news is that even if they aren't, the stock may have some upside left.

$28 Is Too Cheap

At the current valuation, the market basically is pricing PETS as if a new multi-year plateau is on the way. That's certainly a possibility. Akdag did forecast potentially increased promotional activity on the way, which could pressure margins. Competition, again, will be intense.

But EBITDA margins here are 20%+; it's not as if margin pressure sends earnings tumbling. Competition is an issue - but the veterinary profession also is losing its hold on overall prescription sales. Akdag said in the Q&A of the Q2 call that it was "a possibility" that the trend could allow PETS to buy directly and/or lower costs going forward.

From a 'story' standpoint, I can see the case for a short here. But at this valuation, it makes little sense. (To be fair, I said the same thing at $35.) Even ~flat cash flow growth supports the current price, and adds a 3.8% dividend yield plus possible share repurchases (Akdag said a buyback would be on the agenda for the next board meeting.) That itself would be a notable deceleration from recent results.

At these levels, if business does turn south, it's still priced in to some extent. Downside requires a significant margin compression and/or an absolute end to revenue growth. But if PetMed Express keeps growing - backed by a growing market - the upside could be enormous. This is a stock that traded above $55 this year (however briefly). Even a high-teen multiple to FY20 EPS in the mid-$2 range, plus $5+ per share in cash, gets PETS back near $50. It's upside that's worth taking on the risks here - even if, in this market, and with this stock, it may take some patience.

