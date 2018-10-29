Verizon Q3 Results Update: Ahead Of Consensus But Yet To Find Solid Ground

Full year EPS guidance remains the same although capex guidance has been reduced as the firm experiences price pressures, as well as enjoys operational efficiencies from cost-cutting.

VZ’s adjusted EPS remains ahead of consensus, with strong performance from the wireless business, while other segments (wireline and media) continue to be a drag.

Verizon (VZ) 3Q results came in ahead of consensus, driven primarily by strong performance in their wireless business. EPS adjusted for accounting changes and impact of tax reforms added up to $1.22, while the Street had estimated a per share earnings of $1.19 in 3Q18. While VZ does trade only at around 7.0x its trailing 12M earnings, we believe shares are priced appropriately and are not buyers here.

Wireless division: The star performer of the quarter due to higher additions and lower opex

The stellar performance in the wireless business was a result of both a faster clocking of revenues as well as margin expansion. Net additions in postpaid phones were at c295,000, ahead of Street estimates of c160,000, and growth in wireless service revenues were marginally ahead (2.6% vs. 2.5% on a normalized basis) of what was recorded last quarter, despite higher competition.

Customer step-ups to higher price plans and an increase in average connections per account resulted in the growth. Postpaid net adds were at c515,000, including tablet net losses of 80,000 and other connected device gains of 300,000, led by wearables. The tailwind remains in this business as VZ continues to invest in 5G and 4G LTE.

The company continued to witness divergent growth rates in their retail postpaid and prepaid segments. While postpaid connections continue to grow at a steady state (recent growth being half a percentage point qoq), retail prepaid continued to fall (Refer to Chart 1). However, one should note that the rate of fall in prepaid connections have continued to slacken. Retail postpaid ARPA also increased in the quarter (Chart 2). The weak postpaid upgrade rate of 5.0% (vis-à-vis 5.5% in the prior period), gives some headroom to the company.

Further, it was revenues from equipment that saw almost a jump to the magnitude of a quarter of the revenue clocked in 2Q (owing to higher priced handsets and increase in wearables sales), which could be a source of operating leverage for the company as cost of equipment jumped only by 10% in the period.

Operating margins increasing by c180bps while segment EBITDA margins were up by c150bps. However, this is more of an impact of accounting changes (as VZ reported that ex-ASC 606, EBITDA margin was at 46.4%, a yoy growth of c20bps).

Decline in costs were also a key driver of profitability of the segment. Indirect costs (SG&A) were down c5% over the quarter, and c8% over the last nine months. Also, SG&A expenses, which have traditionally been 20% or more have come down to c18% in recent quarters, the latest one being no exception. We believe that a focus on expenses will be instrumental in margin expansion. The company’s business excellence program of $10bn cumulative cash savings remains on track, with $1.3bn savings achieved year to date.

Wireline division: Drag expected in future though at a slackening pace

Company guides that the 3.7% revenue contraction for the wireline segment were due to pressures from legacy products which offset the growth in high quality fibre-based products. Net losses in FiOS TV of 63K came in below the consensus net loss estimate of 32,000, while DSL losses of 52,000 and FiOS Internet net adds of 54,000 in line with market consensus. We observe the drag across product lines for this segment, particularly in the Enterprise Solutions business.

This trend is going to continue in the wireline segment owing to legacy products and pricing pressures, as guided by the company. Segment EBITDA was recorded at 20.4%, which while was a tad higher than the previous quarter’s figure, were below the levels generally seen in the recent past (normally around 21%).

Media and IOT: VZ downgraded previous revenue target

With a 6.9% fall in revenue yoy for Oath, the firm does not remain confident of its 2020 target of $10bn revenue. Being more geared towards search and desktop, and a shift towards mobile devices has resulted in deteriorated performance. The company mentions:

The leadership team at Oath is focused on returning to revenue growth by completing the integration of the legacy AOL and Yahoo advertising platforms by year-end, implementing initiatives to realize synergies across all of our media assets, and building services around our core content pillars of sports, news, finance, and entertainment. Additionally, we are utilizing Oath's technical capabilities, such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality across all of Verizon.

We believe it's quite premature to attach value to this part of the business.

Strong cash generation

The last two years have seen VZ posting an improving trend in cash profits. As can be seen in Chart 3, operating cash flow generated has always exceeded operating profit. Despite high capex levels, free cash flow generation has improved significantly, moving above the $5bn mark in the recent two quarters, exceeding net income. This improvement has been driven by benefits from tax reform and the completion of the transition of device payment plan securitization to on-balance sheet financing.

Capital allocation: Debt reduction and lower capex

VZ has reduced debt of $4.2bn YTD, supported by its solid cash generation. Further, capex plans have been cut down to c$7bn, although this is probably more a function of pricing pressures rather than volumes, and efficiencies enjoyed from its cost-cutting program. In the current year, capex was higher in the wireline segment (+c30% yoy) while it was down c20% yoy for the wireless segment.

Reiterated revenue guidance and valuation

VZ trades at around 7.0x its trailing 12M earnings. Considering its low EPS growth guidance, and quite lumpy operating income, we believe that it is quite an appropriate level of valuation, and that there isn’t a considerable chance of a rerating in the near future as the firm’s fundamentals are yet to solidify.

