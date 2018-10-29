Immediate Income: Tax Free Muni Bond ETF

Investment Thesis

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) provides tax free income, beneficial for those investing in a taxable account, but its yield lacks the juice to make it most beneficial choice fir the majority of income investors.

A Simple Definition

Due to previous confusion, whenever I write concerning immediate income investing, I feel it is necessary to define what I'm speaking of when doing so. I define immediate income investing as: Investing with a taxable account seeking immediate high return via dividends.

Due to this focus, I am not concerned with total return or overly focused on capital appreciation. I am a long-term buy-and-hold investor who is willing to sell if necessary. I often explain you can milk your cows or slaughter them to unlock value - I'd rather milk them.

ETF Overview

MUB seeks out municipal bonds that are tax exempt. The benefit of this is that all the cash flow from this ETF is tax free. This can add confusion when reviewing its paltry yield of 2.68%. To calculate its yield for your tax situation, you would need to know your tax rate for state and federal taxes to calculate it. MUB's website offers up a equivalent pre-tax yield of 4.73%. Meaning if you invested in an almost 5% yielding security and its dividends/distributions where taxed as regular income, you'd need to secure at least a 4.73% yield to best this ETF - but then you have to do the taxes on it.

Although your tax situations will vary, so I suggest consulting your tax professional of choice who knows your state and federal tax requirements, other income producing vehicles offer higher yields - albeit with varying degrees of tax work. Master limited partnerships, MLPs, offer tax advantaged distributions but require additional tax work.

So what makes up this tax free ETF? Bonds, obviously, but lots of them. MUB provides investors exposure to over 2000 muni bonds from across the United States. Due to this fund only investing in tax exempt bonds, it cannot invest in US protectorate or territories - meaning absolutely zero exposure to Puerto Rico debt.

Source: MUB

Although MUB has exposure to over 2000+ bonds, its top ten bonds combined make up just over 30% of its total portfolio. The largest exposure geographically is California and New York, which should be expected since these states historically issue the most debt.

Source: MUB

Combined, NY and CA make over 42% of MUB's total bond portfolio, this would be more alarming if NY or CA had a history of struggling to make bond payments. Illinois however is a different story. IL has in recent history struggled financially and its bonds are near junk status - MUB has a manageable exposure to it.

MUB Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Bonds historically struggle in rising rate environments. Why? Due to their fixed nature, bonds are locked in at a yield on the face value of the bond, as rates increase, newer bonds will have a higher yield - thus making older bonds less attractive. MUB's bonds have an effective duration of 6.15 years. Effective duration is not the literal duration of the bonds in the portfolio but the higher the number - the more rate sensitive the portfolio is. Meaning MUB's portfolio will take longer to benefit from the rising rate environment - suppressing possible distribution growth - where it helped to keep it higher longer in declining rate environments.

Where Does This Fit?

MUB with its low yield, but tax advantaged status filled a niche section of investors portfolios. Those looking to gain income without tax headaches. Owning MUB in a tax advantaged account, like IRA's, makes little sense since it already bears no tax burden and eliminates its advantage.

Conservative income investors can find comfort in a muni bond ETF that provides a decent chunk of change from its distributions that is entirely tax free. Those living in high tax states and earning within the top tax bracket will find the most benefit from MUB.

Looking forward, as interest rates increase and eventually level off, MUB will capture this benefit but will lag behind owning individual muni bonds - if an investor chooses to do so - but till still benefit from greater diversity than an ordinary investor can achieve in that sector.

The hunt for high immediate income continues and MUB while tax advantage lacks a sufficient yield for me to label it as a steward of the immediate income family. Nevertheless it offers investors a unique income option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.