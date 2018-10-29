GrubHub: Online Restaurant Delivery Alive And Well, Are Investors Out To Lunch?

We recommended a pair trade with LCA, a SPAC merging with Waitr, last Monday. We believe Waitr will be the best growth story in online restaurant delivery this year.

GrubHub (GRUB) reported Thursday and saw shares decline 12% while LCA/Waitr (LCA) fell 1%. On Friday, GrubHub declined another 9%, while LCA/Waitr fell over 3%. So, currently, the pair-trade we suggested in Monday's article is working - although, the thrust of the article was how much we like LCA/Waitr and its warrants (LCAHW) as a long.

That being said, we thought there were a lot of positives from the call that bode well for the future of GrubHub and the online restaurant delivery industry.

This view is shared by Goldman Sachs, which added shares to their Conviction Buy List, Wedbush, who named GRUB their “Best Pick” in Restaurants, and DA Davidson and Stifel, who each upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral or Hold ratings. Such a positive sell-side reaction after this type of stock drubbing is atypical, however we agree.

We expect that over coming months GRUB likely reverses higher while LCA shares also climb, albeit, at a faster rate.

The reason for GRUB's decline was increased marketing spend and roll-outs in 4Q, which will dampen EBITDA by $20-$30mn, although the CFO noted, GRUB should see increased leverage in 1Q19 (they pulled some expansion from 19 into 18). As several sell-side analysts noted, this is a strategy GRUB has pursued in the past, and it worked just as they said it would, rewarding anyone who bought on the dip.

The relevant question is whether increased competition is a concern for the LCA/Waitr long thesis. Our contention has been, and remains, that Waitr has SIGNIFICANT white-space for growth and that growing consumer awareness will drive the shift to online ordering, benefiting all players. We believe a quote from GRUB CEO Matt Maloney on the conference call exemplifies this thesis:

"We still haven't seen the entry of any competitor impact our growth in any of our markets, and we actually see more opportunity now than ever. I mean, that's part of this investment. It's almost like the classic Starbucks case, where Starbucks comes in and everyone sees more business. It's bringing awareness. I think that we're seeing an accelerated transition from offline to online in our space. I think you're seeing more diners receptive to using their mobile devices to order dinner, and I think everyone is benefiting from that. And that's part of why we're seeing and you asked me about CPAs. We're seeing CPAs decrease overall over the year, which is fantastic. Adam mentioned earlier that we're seeing very stable cohorts, and we're seeing the cost of acquisition decrease. We're seeing the lifetime value overall go up." (bold added)

As we noted in our write-up, we don't see this as a zero-sum game (at least for now), but as a nascent and burgeoning market.

GRUB CFO Adam DeWitt added on the call:

"And I think it's important to note that we saw that acceleration in all of our markets, right? So whether it's markets that we've been in a long time, like New York or Chicago, markets we've been in a little bit of time, like Dallas or Houston, or markets that we've barely entered, like Portland, Maine. So, we're seeing acceleration across the board. And particularly those newer markets have accelerated even a little bit more than the more mature markets." (bold added)

However, in an effort to be comprehensive, we took a look at Waitr's October 16 press release where they say they are entering 20 new cities and also looked well as their career page where they’re hiring Business Development Managers, City Managers, and other positions - which include 8 states where Waitr currently doesn't have a presence. Of the 35 total new cities we've identified, GrubHub has a minor presence in 8, a medium presence in 2, and no presence in 25 (we manually went to see if GrubHub delivers in all 35, rather than simply look at GrubHub’s page).

First mover advantage helps a lot, and it seems like Waitr is locked and loaded on locations where they can quickly become the dominant player in the new geography it enters. However even when Waitr hasn't been first to market, their keen focus has driven them to be the top online provider in that market. The leadership position that Waitr has in virtually all its cities supports this notion.

Source: Page23 of LCA/Waitr investor presentation

The bottom line is we believe there is significant runway for multiple players and industry growth is likely to accelerate. Waitr has identified a strong geographic niche and will judiciously, but rapidly, continue to expand into additional “spokes” around their "hubs."

We expect LCA's next catalyst to be in the next week or so, when they announce an official vote date for the closing of the Waitr transaction, followed by 3Q earnings (expect raised guidance) and transaction close (the latter two could be in either order or concurrent), and then a warrant (LCAHW) tender and/or exchange for stock. We continue to believe LCA offers 50-100% upside over the next 6-12 months, with the potential for a sharp move higher far sooner, assuming a stable broader stock market.

Disclaimer: This article was provided for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any investment or security, or to provide you with an investment strategy, mentioned herein. Nor is this intended to be relied upon as the basis for making any purchase, sale or investment decision regarding any security. Rather, this merely expresses Dane's opinion, which is based on information obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable and has included references where practical and available. However, such information is presented "as is," without warrant of any kind, whether express or implied. Dane makes no representation as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use should anything be taken as a recommendation for any security, portfolio of securities, or an investment strategy that may be suitable for you.

Dane Capital Management, LLC (including its members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) (collectively, "Dane") along with its clients and/or investors may transact in the securities covered herein and may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of the initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Dane does not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein. Dane is not a broker/dealer or investment advisor registered with the SEC, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") or with any state securities regulatory authority. Before making any investment decision, you should conduct thorough personal research and due diligence, including, but not limited to, the suitability of any transaction to your risk tolerance and investment objectives and you should consult your own tax, financial and legal experts as warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LCA, LCAHW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.