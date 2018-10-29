Bright Skies Ahead For Natural Gas

The beginning of 2018 was tough for natural gas traders (UGAZ, UNG) as the commodity fell by 31% from 29th January to 12th February. Thus, the only thing I can say for traders who were long at that time is sorry and ouch as that must hurt. Moreover, once the fall completed, the commodity entered a box range pattern that had a 15% range from top to bottom.

In mid-September the long traders finally got a chance to earn back some of their money as the commodity rose by 22% after which it entered a sideways pattern. However, I now expect the long traders to be happy once again, as I believe the commodity will be rising in the coming future. Hence, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I will look at the fundamental news affecting natural gas, whilst also analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news:

High Demand:

The level of American demand for natural gas is at an all-time high which is very good news for the commodity’s bulls. This thought process of mine is reinforced by the latest EIA report dated October 16th. The report shows that hedge funds have gone long on futures and options contracts of natural gas by up to six-times more than the short positions being held in the contracts. Moreover, I do not see this trend changing anytime soon as the weather conditions in the Midwest to Northeast have started dropping to low 40s, which will trigger a higher utilization of Gas. Furthermore, the level of natural gas inventory is presently 17% lower than the expected level for this time of the year. All this is excellent news for the bulls as it means the price will once again rise due to a higher level of demand.

Pipelines:

2018 has been a year in which several large firms have made an aggressive attempt to expand their gas pipelines. I say that as numerous firms have funded projects that are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year which will help increase the takeaway capacity significantly. Moreover, if all the scheduled pipeline projects are operational by the end of 2018, then the takeaway capacity will stand at more than 23 billion cubic feet per day. This is more than two times the capacity that was there at the end of 2016. However, the question that will be popping up in reader’s minds now is how will an increase in gas supply benefit the bulls?

The reason I am bullish is due to demand levels being on a rise coupled with the fact that hedge funds and large corporates wouldn’t fund these projects if they weren’t financially viable. This is as most of the pipeline firms have already locked in buyers prior to injecting capital into the projects. Furthermore, my stance is solidified by the report released in July by the U.S. Energy Information Administration agency. The report shows that natural gas demand has risen to 8.9 billion cubic feet per day, whilst, the supply level has grown to 7.6 billion cubic feet per day. Hence, this creates a shortfall of 1.3 billion cubic feet per day, as demand is growing way faster than supply. Therefore, this is extremely positive news for the bulls as it gives the commodity’s price a shove in the right direction.

American Gas exports:

I expect natural gas exports to rise steadily in the coming months due to Mexico. This thought of mine is derived from the fact that Mexico’s President elect Andrés López Obrador has stated that he plans to ban hydraulic fracking. This will elevate Mexico’s gas shortage problem, as from 2010 the nation’s gas production level has fallen by more than 40%. Thus, I expect the future ban of hydraulic fracking coupled with the declining Mexican gas production levels to increase gas exports from the United States.

Moreover, I believe the United States will be able to satisfy the higher demand levels from Mexico as gas production levels from the Permian basin are extremely high due to the new pipelines that have come operational. Hence this fact combined with the Permian basin’s distance from Mexico supports my theory that exports will be rising. Furthermore, U.S. gas exports to Mexico have already commenced their ascent, as the export levels have crossed the 5 billion cubic feet per day mark, after being at the 4.6 billion cubic feet per day level for a long time. This is very good news for natural gas bulls as this shall cause an increase in the price of the commodity down the road.

Technical analysis:

Daily chart:

On the daily chart of natural gas, we see that the contract is in the downward phase of its sideways pattern. However, I expect this pattern to come to an end in the coming two to three sessions, after which it will commence a fresh bullish ascent. I say that due to the ongoing formation of a “Rising Three Methods” candle pattern. This pattern psychology indicates to traders that the bulls are in a resting period before the price continues in the direction of the first candle. Moreover, the other reason I expect the sideways pattern to come to an end is due to the contract being a whisker away from the 161.8% fibonacci support level at $3.075. Additionally, the 161.8% fibonacci support level is also a change of polarity zone. Furthermore, the gas contract is currently trading at the 127.2% fibonacci support level which is also the sideways pattern's candle support line.

On the price target front, I expect natural gas to rise till the range between the 78.6% and 100% fibonacci resistance levels. The 78.6% fibonacci resistance level is at $3.273, whilst, the 100% fibonacci resistance level is at $3.315. However, if it does breach the 100% resistance level, then I do not expect the rise to go beyond the 127.2% fibonacci resistance level at $3.369.

Monthly Chart:

The commodity’s monthly chart indicates that natural gas shall be having a bullish run. The reason behind this thought of mine is due to the formation of an “Inverted Hammer” candle pattern. This candle pattern psychology shows investors that the bullish trend is in force. Moreover, the short-term exponential moving averages have risen above the 20 and 50-day moving average lines. Furthermore, the past two candles have crossed above the 50-day moving average line which reinforces the fact that the bulls are in control.

The big picture:

Overall, I am leaning towards the bulls pushing the value of natural gas till the $3.315 mark. This is driven by the fact that the technicals and fundamentals support an ascent in the contract’s value till that point. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.