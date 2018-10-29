Union Pacific Could Produce Compelling Total Returns For The Foreseeable Future

Thesis

Union Pacific (UNP) benefits from a strong economy that leads to growing transportation volumes for Union Pacific and its peers. On top of that Union Pacific is focused on lowering its costs, which allows for growing margins, and last but not least Union Pacific offers high shareholder payouts.

As shares are not trading at an overly high valuation right now, there is a good chance that Union Pacific's stock will provide attractive total returns going forward.

There are stocks that are not really impacted much by the strength of the economy, neither during good times, nor during bad times. Consumer staples such as Coca-Cola (KO) or Colgate-Palmolive (CL) come to mind. Union Pacific and its peers, however, are impacted by the strength of the economy to a significant degree.

When consumers are spending a lot of money, when new infrastructure and housing is being built, when economic output rises, that results in high amounts of goods that need to be transported across the country. Railroad companies provide a cost-efficient and relatively reliable way of transporting high volumes of goods, which is why they benefit a lot from a strong economy.

US Per Capita Disposable Personal Income data by YCharts

Right now the US economy is in a strong position, as GDP keeps growing at a significant rate, while consumer spending is driven by rising disposable incomes. Friday's Q3 GDP report was quite positive, the US is on track for the highest annual GDP growth rate since 2005.

This strong macro tailwind has been visible in Union Pacific's results over the last couple of quarters, including during Q3:

Source: Union Pacific presentation

The company saw its transportation volumes grow by 6% during the third quarter, driven by the industrial segment, as well as by the intermodal (container) segment. Intermodal growth can be attributed to higher consumer spending primarily. During October Union Pacific's intermodal traffic volumes grew by another 6%, and with the holiday season coming up, it is likely that consumer spending will remain a tailwind for Union Pacific over the coming months.

The growth rate of the US economy is forecasted to slow down a bit beyond 2018, but according to the Congressional Budget Office GDP growth will remain well above 2% over the foreseeable future. This bodes well for Union Pacific's traffic volumes -- a rising economic output will likely go hand in hand with higher demand for transportation of goods and material.

Cost-cutting leads to expanding margins

Revenue growth is not the only way Union Pacific can grow its revenues. The company has also been expanding its margins over the last couple of years, due to the impact of operating leverage, as well as due to cost-cutting efforts.

UNP Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Union Pacific has increased its operating margin from 30% to 38% over the last decade, or by 0.8 percentage points annually. Further margin growth will be harder to achieve, but it is likely that Union Pacific will make some progress nevertheless.

Source: Union Pacific presentation

The company has set ambitious targets for its operating efficiency for 2019, including higher velocity, a more productive workforce, etc. These improvements will allow for margin improvements, as will the company's workforce reductions.

Through a combination of some margin expansion and some revenue growth Union Pacific should be able to grow its net earnings by at least five percent annually going forward, I believe.

High shareholder returns are possible thanks to Union Pacific's strong cash generation

Net income growth does not necessarily fall in line with earnings per share growth, as a company's share count does not have to be stagnant. Established companies that produce high cash flows, such as Union Pacific, tend to repurchase shares in order to lower their share count over the years.

UNP Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Union Pacific's shares count has declined relatively consistently over the last decade, more than one-fourth of shares have been retired during that time frame.

Source: Union Pacific presentation

The company has ramped up its stock buybacks during 2018, more than $7 billion have been spent on repurchasing shares during the last nine months. This includes an accelerated share repurchase program worth $3.6 billion. Stock buybacks at this level (7% of the company's market capitalization) are not sustainable in the long run, but even if Union Pacific scales down its buybacks going forward, the pace will still be substantial.

Source: Union Pacific's 10-Q filing

Union Pacific has produced operating cash flows of $6.4 billion year-to-date, free cash flows totaled $4 billion during the same time frame. On an annualized basis this equals $5.3 billion in free cash flows, which gives Union Pacific a free cash flow yield of ~5%.

As $2.2 billion of these free cash flows are paid out in the form of dividends each year, Union Pacific could repurchase shares for ~$3 billion a year going forward, not factoring in any growth in the company's cash flows. At the current valuation, this would mean an annual share count reduction of 3%.

Compelling total return outlook based on share price growth potential and dividend payments

Combined with a mid-single-digits net income growth rate (due to margin expansion and revenue growth), Union Pacific thus should be able to produce earnings per share growth of ~8% a year going forward.

UNP EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

The analyst consensus for Union Pacific's long-term earnings per share growth is substantially higher than 8%, but even at a high-single digits pace, Union Pacific's shares could be a good investment right here.

Union Pacific is forecasted to earn $8.95 during 2019. When we put an 8% growth rate on that, earnings per share would total $14.20 in 2025.

UNP PE Ratio (5y Median) data by YCharts

At a valuation of 17 times net earnings, which would be relatively in line with the historic median, Union Pacific's shares could trade at $241 in 2025. From the current level of $142, this would mean an annual share price growth rate of ~8%. When we factor in that Union Pacific pays a dividend that yields 2.2% right now, a 10% annual total return seems like a realistic base case scenario.

UNP Total Return Price data by YCharts

A 10% annual return seems attractive, and it would not be outsized for Union Pacific. Since 2000 the company has, on average, returned 18% a year, dividends included. It is realistic that the returns will be somewhat lower going forward, as Union Pacific has grown in size, which makes it harder for the company to generate such outstanding returns going forward.

Final thoughts

Union Pacific benefits from a strong macro environment, while at the same time the company is improving its operational efficiency. Stock buybacks increase the expected earnings per share growth rate further.

It looks like Union Pacific should be able to produce double-digit total returns over the coming years, even if the company grows substantially slower than the analyst community believes.

