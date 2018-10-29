Debt Destruction Or Disregard?

2019 may ultimately prove to be the year when the excesses of debt in all sectors finally lay bare the fragility of the current system.

With a half-trillion of foreign-denominated debt coming due next year, emerging markets may trigger the next financial crisis; economic collapse in Turkey/Argentina may be a sign of things to come.

Current debt-related risks to the global financial system may be more severe than some want to acknowledge.

1.0 Executive Summary

The number of articles predicting rough times ahead for the global financial system is growing. The general theme I keep hearing is the world economy is addicted to debt, with central banks operating as the drug dealers of cheap money. As the story goes, liquidity will eventually dry up and then bad things are likely to happen: mass defaults, markets will crash, currencies will collapse, hyperinflation…etc., etc.

Gary Christenson of Deviant Investor suggests the debt situation is so dire across various sectors of the world economy (public, financial, non-financial, etc.), that he colloquially refers to the current system condition as an “Everything Bubble”:

Figure 1: The “Everything” Bubble

Source: “End of the World?” by Gary Christenson

Mr. Christenson is not alone in his view. Still, some readers may be yawning right about now since I’ve outlined an economic state that we’ve been hearing about for a long, long time…to the point where many investors probably just ignore the “too much debt” alarms. Even those still paying attention may dismiss these warnings as premature or irrelevant – i.e. the system has the capacity to absorb more debt for several years to come, and/or that the financial system is far more resilient than some may think. Of course, these are possibilities.

However, there are counter-arguments to be made which some would argue lead to the conclusion that the potential for debt-related decline/collapse is more likely than less likely.

My motivation writing this article was to try to rationalize the ideas and data from many different articles and sources into a streamlined narrative. There is simply “so much out there” in terms of expert predictions and “prophecies”. For me, the challenge associated with so many points of view is weaving a consistent and coherent story that supports intelligent investment decision-making. I am attempting to do that here to establish a general direction in my mind as to which way the financial health scale is tipping: toward growth/stability or decline/collapse?

Figure 2: The Global Financial System Balance Scale

Source: Yves Sukhu

Investors who are well versed in macroeconomics, geopolitics, intricacies of the global financial system, etc. may not find this article very useful; and in fact, may find it rather redundant. On the other hand, for those readers that, like me, are seeking a high-level analysis of the debt-related risks underlying world markets to inform their personal investing decisions, I hope they will find this analysis beneficial.

2.0 A Picture of Debt-Centric Risk

Figure 3: IMF Highlights Major Risks to the Global Financial System

Source: “IMF Warns About 3 Risks to the Global Financial System”, Market Realist

Back in October 2016, the IMF highlighted 3 major risks to the global financial system. As we see, total global debt and emerging market non-financial debt were identified as problem areas, along with low profitability of the European banking system. In regard to the latter, it’s worthwhile noting here that KPMG identified high levels of non-performing loans among the causes of this low profitability.

Let us assume that these risks, as outlined, are indeed the most important to consider in terms of potential impact on the global financial system. How have these risks evolved over the last couple years? Have conditions improved to tip the scale more toward growth/stability, or worsened to lean us toward decline/collapse? Let’s take a look.

2.1 A World Drowning in Debt

Perhaps more so than the sheer amount of debt, the picture of global debt growth is quite remarkable. Here’s a view from 1996 through 2016, with results reported for Q4 of each annual period:

Figure 4: Total Global Debt 1996 - 2016

Source: “Global Debt Now Stands At a Staggering $215 Trillion”, David Scutt

And here’s a view from 2002 through 2017, with results reported for Q1 of each period:

Figure 5: Total Global Debt 2002- 2017

Source: “Global Debt Hits Record $233 Trillion, Up $16Tn in 9 Months”, ZeroHedge

Note that over the last decade or so, both Figure 4 and Figure 5 show EM total debt lower than developed nations, but with a growth rate outpacing developed markets.

And, the march higher has continued. At the end of 2017, global debt was estimated at $233 trillion; for Q1 2018, the pile was estimated at $247 trillion. Incidentally, if we assume each period’s aggregate data (i.e. total global debt) in Figure 5 is approximately equal to the result at the end of the prior annual period, we can construct a global debt table combining data from Figure 4, Figure 5, along with the 2017 and Q1 2018 estimates:

Figure 6: Consolidated Total Global Debt Data

Source: Yves Sukhu

In an effort to establish an estimate of full year global debt for 2018, I have made the (big) assumption in the table above that the growth of debt realized in Q1 of this year (~$14 trillion) has continued and will continue at the same rate through the end of the year. In other words, I am assuming the world will consume another $56 trillion in net debt in 2018, on top of the $233 trillion at the end of 2017 for a 2018 full year total of $289 trillion.

Ok. So, clearly the table of Figure 6 is laden with assumptions on top of assumptions; and critics would rightfully point this out. Still, we can at least infer that the rate of debt accumulation seems to be increasing, which is not good considering that global GDP growth is expected to decelerate in coming years, along with emerging market growth leveling off.

If the world is not generating goods and services at a rate somewhat commensurate to the rate of growth of our debt balance, isn’t that a bit of a problem?

As ZeroHedge notes, $16 trillion of debt was added in just 9 months in 2017. Now, we have $14 trillion added in just 1 quarter in 2018. Consider from Figure 6 that global debt “took” 10 years to grow by ~$70 trillion from $144 trillion in 2006 to $216 trillion in 2016. The more recent rate means worldwide debt would grow by that same amount in just 5 quarters.

It should be noted that there was some good news at the end of 2017 since “…the ratio of debt-to-GDP fell…as economic growth accelerated [and] as a result of the ongoing Chinese crackdown on shadow banking [with] the ratio…around 318%”. That figure stood in contrast to a ratio of ~325% at the end of 2016, which was a record high at the time. Unfortunately, this good news turned out to be short-lived as “the debt-to-GDP ratio has exceeded 318 percent [in Q1 2018], marking its first quarterly rise in two years.” Of course, this result is in-line with the view mentioned above that global GDP growth is slowing down.

So, it’s not just that the financial system is managing a tremendous amount of debt; it’s that the rate of accumulation appears to be increasing while worldwide GDP growth is slowing. Certainly, this is a less than ideal combination.

What is going to happen with all this debt? Gary Christenson offers his opinion which is simply that “…much of global debt can’t be paid so it will default” in which case central banks will try to “paper over” this debt by printing money. This, however, will risk the double-edged sword of currency devaluation and hyperinflation. Mr. Christenson is quite clear in his view that the action of debt monetization and associated risks extend beyond emerging markets to developed nations, including the U.S. Consider that in the article “’Perfect Storm’ – The (Ominous) Problem with Global Liquidity”, Tuomas Malinen notes that “…currently, non-banking institutions and households outside the U.S. hold over 11.5 trillion worth of dollar-denominated debt – a record…the ‘shadow banking’ sector could conceivably hold the same amount…this means that all policies affecting global dollar liquidity will have a large effect on the global economy.” If this “external” dollar-denominated debt starts knocking on the “default door”, Jim Sinclair is quoted as suggesting the Fed will have little choice except to act by printing dollars:

“[Federal Reserve Chairman Powell] has only one of two moves he can make. Flood the world with dollars by active debt monetization (QE) internationally, or have the experience of presiding over the greatest depression in the history of man as his legacy.”

Mr. Malinen suggests the current trend of quantitative tightening (“QT”) by central banks around the world might actually lead us down the path, eventually, of more QE activity.

Figure 7: Combined Central Bank Balance Sheet Forecast

Source: “’Perfect Storm’ – The (Ominous) Problem with Global Liquidity”, Tuomas Malinen

Mr. Malinen explains: “What follows the onset of global QT, which seems imminent, is a chaotic correction towards the true market pricing of risk (a crash)…Collapse [of capital markets] would immediately eliminate funding for companies, households, and even governments globally. Such a dramatic reduction in global liquidity implies an instant recession. This would then be followed by a wave of bankruptcies by ‘zombified’ companies (those with the weakest capital structure, dependent upon loose credit for survival)…accelerating the world economy into a potential depression.”

It seems, in some respects, the current debt situation leaves the world somewhere between “a rock and a hard place”. If central banks, particularly the Fed, continue to tighten monetary policy, they will speed up the possibility of defaults. If they eventually attempt to print money to cover the debt burden, that could spur currency devaluation and accompanying (hyper)inflation on a large scale.

Mr. Malinen concludes his article with a dire warning:

“The collapse of the ‘everything bubble’ created by the central banks [and funded by debt] does thus directly threaten not just asset markets but also the real economy. If (when) the asset markets crash, we will see a dramatic fall in global liquidity which will paralyze both capital investment and consumption. A perfect storm in global capital markets, banking sectors and – most importantly – the real economy is likely to develop with frightening speed. What this means is that we might be heading to the largest economic crash in human history, whose aftermath would not spare any corner of the global economic order. This is truly a scenario from our worst nightmare, and we know the creators. Central bankers have set us up.”

Given that emerging market debt growth has been growing more quickly than developed market obligations in recent years, it would seem logical this would be an area where problems might “bubble up” to the surface first; and that presumption buttresses the next risk highlighted by the IMF in Section 2.0.

2.2 Emerging Market Defaults Might Be Ready to Bubble Up

Emerging markets (“EM”) have leveraged themselves at worrying levels. Beyond that, they have loaded up on foreign currency debt. The article “Emerging-Market Stress Just Begun as Record Debt Wall Looms” from Bloomberg charts this increase to over $8 trillion USD at the beginning of 2018:

Figure 8: Emerging Market Foreign Currency Debt Growth

Source: “Emerging-Market Stress Just Begun as Record Debt Wall Looms”, Bloomberg

The Bloomberg article notes that a substantial portion of this leverage (in excess of 75%) is dollar-denominated debt; and that nearly a quarter-trillion needs to be repaid or refinanced going into 2019. The latter statistic is supported by Wolf Richter’s Seeking Alpha (“SA”) article “Rise of U.S. Dollar Haunts Emerging Market Debt”, which quotes the Wall Street Journal as stating “over $200 billion of USD-denominated bonds and loans issued by emerging market governments and companies will come due during the remainder of 2018…about $500 billion will come due in 2019…they will need to be paid off or refinanced.” This SA article goes further and notes “…through 2025, emerging market governments and companies face $2.7 trillion in USD-denominated bonds and loans that will come due and have to be paid off or refinanced. This does not include euro and yen-denominated debt, of which these countries also have a pile.”

If you’re wondering who some of the EM countries with loads of dollar-denominated and foreign currency debt are, Bloomberg provides us an “absolute” view relative to maturities through 2019, as well as a total-foreign-debt/GDP view:

Figure 9: Record Emerging Market Maturities Through 2019

Source: “Emerging-Market Stress Just Begun as Record Debt Wall Looms”, Bloomberg

Figure 10: Total Foreign Debt/GDP

Source: “Emerging-Market Stress Just Begun as Record Debt Wall Looms”, Bloomberg

When the currencies of the countries in the figures above collapse, as they already have in Turkey and Argentina for example, they will be challenged to pay back their foreign-denominated debt. Economist A. Gary Shilling explains in the article “These Four Predicted the Global Financial Crisis: Here’s What They Think Causes the Next One”:

“’The problem is as the dollar increases,’ he said, ‘it gets tougher and tougher for [EM countries] to service [that debt] because it takes more and more of their local currency to do so.’”

Wolf Richter’s SA article mentioned above does a nice job framing the cyclical result of government-led currency devaluation as related to foreign currency debt:

“A country like Turkey can destroy its own currency and thus diminish the burden of its local currency debt. But it cannot do this with foreign currency debt. Instead, the reverse is true: foreign currency debt becomes more burdensome. And this creates a vicious cycle; as this debt become more difficult to service, the default risk rises, and foreign currency investors are then even more inclined to stay away, leading to more capital outflows and making it nearly impossible to refinance and service that debt – thus speeding up the trip to a default.”

So herein lies one of the major problems with EM debt, which we hinted at in Section 2.1: so much of it is foreign-denominated that local currency weakness drives up the risk of default significantly. Certainly, the strengthening of the U.S. dollar this year has not been helpful in this regard. An increase in interest rates by the Fed will only worsen the situation.

Let us recall also that the IMF has expressed particular concern about the growth rate of non-financial EM debt as a share of GDP, which “…has risen from 68% in 2006 to 100% in 2016…and firms in China, Turkey, Chile and Saudi Arabia have seen the largest increases in their debt ratios over the past decade.” It is conceivable, therefore, that a mass default among emerging markets will begin with a slew of corporate bankruptcies, a thesis supported by the IMF which has stated "as advanced economies normalize monetary policy, emerging markets should prepare for an increase in corporate failures." EM corporate defaults may wind up being a leading indicator of sovereign defaults to follow.

Naturally, emerging market obligations are not spread evenly. As an example, the article “Emerging Market Bailouts Likely Coming Soon” by John Rubino, highlights Spain with the largest financial sector exposure to Turkish debt:

Figure 11: Developed Nation Exposure to Turkey

Source: “Emerging Market Bailouts Likely Coming Soon”, John Rubino

So, clearly, defaults will hit certain lenders harder than others. If lenders are unwilling/unable to refinance these obligations in the face of default, the hope of course would be for someone to “step up” to offer a bailout (e.g. Germany in the case of a European crisis). However, this approach merely replaces existing debt with new debt, and “there’s a limit to how much of the world’s debts [developed nations] can take on”. As Mr. Roubino points out “by the time this latest emerging market bailout is complete, the amount of debt added to developed-world balance sheets could be enough to spread…pain pretty widely.”

Is it all bad news for emerging markets? Not necessarily. Coryanne Hicks offers a bullish viewpoint in her article “Emerging Market Debt to Gain from Monetary Tightening”, suggesting that EMs still offer attractive sovereign debt opportunities and are not as vulnerable to a stronger dollar as they used to be. In regard to the second point, Ms. Hicks makes this claim from the standpoint of emerging market countries using monetary and fiscal tools to support economic growth in a strong-dollar environment. She does not necessarily address the vulnerability of these countries to a strong dollar in the face of a mountain of foreign-currency/dollar-denominated debt. That problem is probably not going to be resolved through local monetary and fiscal strategies.

As we will see in the next section, the current profitability problems among European banks may actually exacerbate the emerging market debt problem.

2.3 European Banking System Treading Water?

The KPMG article referenced in Section 2.0 did not hold back when it was published in October 2016, presenting readers with the title “The Profitability of EU Banks: Hard Work or Lost Cause?” The main thrust of the piece is equally direct: many European banks were lagging in terms of profitability in Q4 2016, and had been since the last financial crisis. The article is quite clear:

“Low profitability has real consequences…It accelerates the point at which banks have to use capital rather than earnings to absorb losses; it constrains the options available to banks in implementing their recovery plans; and in the medium term it raises questions about their viability and sustainability. Most importantly, low profitability weakens the ability and willingness of banks to finance the wider economy, which may in turn weaken the overall economy and place further downward pressure on both profitability and the value of bank assets. Europe has been suffering from such a downward spiral since the financial crisis as evidenced by subdued bank lending, weak or negative economic growth, and high levels of non-performing loans.”

Fast forward to 2018, and “non-performing loans are [still] one of the biggest drags to bank profitability in Europe”. Certainly, the concern here is an inability of the European banking system to absorb the shock and potential losses from default crises which may originate in emerging markets and/or “at home” (e.g. Italy). Despite the level of bad loans decreasing over recent years, from 6.4 percent in December of 2014 to 4.2 percent at the end of September 2017, KPMG noted in its report that “the €1.2 trillion overhang [in non-performing loans] could take decades rather than years to off-load, especially when banks are seeking to clean up these exposures during a prolonged period of weak economic growth.”

The recent Bloomberg article “Europe May Be ‘Epicenter’ of Emerging Market Crisis” suggests “[Europe]…with its high debt levels…is more vulnerable to weakness in developing nations, and may be the conduit that finally spreads the contagion to U.S. shores.” As the ECB tightens its monetary policy heading into 2019, this action may induce additional stress on those EM countries with significant amounts of euro-denominated debt. However, without the “strength” to contain an EM-generated debt crisis, European banks may (in a sense) make such a situation worse.

Beyond weakness in the banking system, the current political situation in Europe does not help matters. With populism on the rise in so many countries and threats to the continued existence of the EU itself, European leadership may find it extremely difficult to organize effectively in order to deal with defaults, should(when) they occur.

It would appear these two European conditions (weakness in the banking sector and political uncertainty) will continue to aggravate, what may be, a fragile, debt-laden global financial system.

3.0 Interpretation

If we revisit the IMF risks illustrated in Figure 3 from Section 2.0, it seems we can conclude these risks have worsened over the last couple years, or at least remained “bad” in the case of low profitability among European banks. Moreover, we can establish that these risks are interrelated, with risks compounding one another as with European exposure to emerging markets. Now, this does not necessarily imply the global financial system is on its way to total collapse. But, it is worrisome (or should be).

If we had to guess where “trouble” in the global financial system might start, emerging markets would appear to be a good bet. As mentioned in Section 2.2, a half-trillion in foreign-denominated EM obligations will come due in 2019, which (some) experts think cannot be repaid. And, don't forget that nearly $3 trillion is due by 2025. I conjectured in the last section that we may first see a series of EM corporate defaults, followed by sovereign defaults. The Bloomberg chart of foreign-denominated debt/GDP in Figure 10 helps us focus on the most susceptible EMs, with Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Chile, and Argentina rounding out the top 5. As readers know, the bad news has already started in Turkey and Argentina; and take a look at the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (EEM) performance since the beginning of this year:

Figure 12: MSCI Emerging Markets Index Performance

Source: MSCI

This data may in fact suggest to us that the debt bubble in EMs is on its way to popping.

As we discussed in Section 2.3, Europeans have particular sensitivity to emerging markets and a banking system that has remained weak over the last decade; as such, they will likely be the first among developed markets to experience the pain from an EM default crisis. We may, therefore, at some point in 2019 see a cascading effect with EM corporate defaults evolving into a full blown EM debt crisis, which in turn evolves into a European financial crisis. At some point, the U.S. and other developed markets will get caught up in the melee.

Can we ascertain which way the global financial system health scale is tipping from this analysis? I don’t think an absolute, deterministic answer is possible. However, to arrive at “some” answer, I recall something Alan Greenspan said in the aftermath of the last financial crisis. He took some heat where many felt he should have foreseen the problems brewing in the economy throughout his tenure. During an interview, which I paraphrase here since I cannot recall his exact words, he said: “I don’t know if I should have been able to predict the [housing] crisis, but I do know one thing for sure -- we will be right back in this same situation again.”

I am inclined to think the financial health scale is tipping more toward decline/collapse; although, maybe I am just reading too many ZeroHedge articles these days. (As a brief, humorous aside, somewhere I read a critic of ZeroHedge who said the site has “correctly predicted 200 of the last 2 recessions”. <grin>) Still, along with the public, empirical data that we can all examine and interpret, facts that lurk in the shadows would demonstrate a system that has been (and is being) exploited and abused in an extreme way since the last crisis, such that a day of reckoning may be upon us.

Does a looming financial catastrophe have to be inevitable? A layman’s topical cure for what ails the system is perhaps two-pronged: (1) an organized approach among leading countries to manage an orderly restructuring of the highest-risk debt; and (2) austerity programs throughout the most over-leveraged countries until liabilities reach manageable levels. With populism and protectionism taking root in all corners of the globe, it does not seem as if world leadership will be able to collaborate effectively as they did during the last financial crisis. In terms of austerity measures, we have seen how well that idea has gone over in Greece and Italy. Austerity, much less austerity on a large scale, is not a pill that will be swallowed easily.

As mentioned, the suggestions in the previous paragraph are topical. The true nature of the disease is a bit more complex, and much harder to address.

If I can speak politically for a moment, I believe (as others do) the greatest threat from a global financial crisis or set of crises will be political. Existing populist movements will gain in strength, and new movements will emerge. Populists will use such events to further their arguments against traditional leadership. Innocent, “classifiable” groups will get stuck in the crossfire as various parties seek to shift blame. Being an idealist, I am optimistic that new leadership around the world will emerge – perhaps in areas and countries that we might not immediately think of – to drive rational, realistic, and human-centered policy.

Overall, I think we may see continued volatility in markets around the world through the end of 2018, but I am guessing there won’t be major upheaval. 2019, I suspect, may be a different story.

