Bank Of America: Seeing The Glass Half Full

Investors should welcome these declines as the stock now trades just over book value, the company is buying in over a million shares per day, and dividends are growing by double-digits annually.

While it is frustrating to see a company you own trading so terribly in the face of incredible fundamentals, sometimes we have to rejoice for the hidden beauty that is out there. Bank of America (BAC) issued 121.5 million warrants way back in 2008 that have a strike price of $30.79. These warrants expire next week, and with the current share price trading below $30.79, these warrants will expire worthless. While this information has indeed flown under the radar of most investors, in reality, long-term shareholders should be thankful for the recent price weakness. It was just a few months ago Bank of America was trading above $33. The share price weakness means that the company will not need to issue any new shares to the holders of these warrants. And going forward, these warrants can permanently be excluded from the diluted share count used to calculate earnings per share.

In the meantime, with the current price weakness, Bank of America shares are an incredible bargain. Investors should welcome the price weakness as an opportunity to pick up shares trading just above book value, as well as know that the company itself is buying in a stunning amount of shares at lower and lower prices.

BAC data by YCharts

The soon to be expiring Bank of America "B" warrants

In October of 2008, Bank of America issued 121.5 million warrants, giving warrant holders the right to buy shares of Bank of America at $30.79 on or before Oct 28, 2018. Fast forward ten years to today, and we are now a few days away from the expiration of these warrants. Earlier this summer, with Bank of America shares trading at their 52 week high of $33.05, holders of these warrants would have exercised them, causing Bank of America to have to issue new shares to pay out whatever value the warrants were "in the money". In addition, to the extent that the share price of Bank of America traded above the strike price, the fully diluted share count reflected this when calculating earnings per share.

For example, because the warrants are struck at $30.79, if the share price was trading at $33, the $2.21 difference between the share price and the strike price would need to be paid out to warrant holders. This payout would have resulted in share issuance. In this case, $2.21 times the number of warrants (121.5 million) means $268 million worth of BAC shares would need to be issued. These shares would then need to be repurchased in the open market in order to not be dilutive to shareholders.

In addition, the fully diluted share count that Bank of America reports has to reflect the potential dilution to the extent that these warrants are in the money. This is not an issue with shares trading down here, and it never will be as these warrants expire next week. The end result is the permanent removal of these potential shares from the diluted earnings per share calculation. Another win for long-term shareholders.

This same logic applies to the "A" warrants that expire in January 2019. These warrants are indeed in the money, and shares will need to be issued when they are exercised, but with the share price meaningfully lower than it was earlier this year, fewer shares will now need to be issued come January.

Fundamentally, Bank of America is an amazing bargain

Setting aside the noise around the warrant expiration, shares of Bank of America represent an incredible bargain today. The shares trade at a single-digit P/E, with earnings per share growing by double-digits, which gives Bank of America a rare PEG Ratio of less than 1.0. Their dividend payout is likely to grow by at least 20% next year and their payout ratio will still be below 25%. Their buyback is massive and their balance sheet is pristine. Loan losses are extremely low, and the economy is strong. In spite of all of this, the shares have been under serious pressure lately.

Bank of America shares are being punished, along with nearly all other banks, on worries that interest rate increases may harm loan growth, on worries that rising interest rates are causing customers to shift deposits into higher yielding deposits, and on worries that the economy may be approaching a downturn. Let's address all of these one by one.

First, interest rates are indeed rising. They are rising because the economy is booming. True, it is possible that rates may rise so much that loan growth is harmed, and it is true that Bank of America doesn't appear to be loosening their lending standards just to keep loan growth going. But that's responsible banking, not a reason to trash the stock. Wall Street loves to punish companies for not growing fast enough, but then turn around and punish companies who grew too quickly by making bad loans. Over time, Bank of America shareholders will love Brian Moynihan and his team for pushing responsible growth.

Regarding worries that rising interest rates are causing customers to move money out of non-interest bearing or low interest bearing accounts and into higher yielding accounts, this is indeed true. But the offset to that reality that everyone appears to forget when share prices are falling is that on the other side of the table we have banks making higher interest rate loans to customers. Bank of America is still positioned with an asset sensitive balance sheet, and they have clearly stated in their SEC filings and on the most recent conference call that a 100 basis point parallel shift higher in interest rates will improve their profitability by $2.9 billion, so what are investors so afraid of?

Sometimes you just have to take advantage of the market and buy quality when it is on sale rather than worrying about things that are temporary issues, and likely insignificant in the big picture. Yes, we don't know the full extent to which profits will be hurt by customers shifting deposits around to higher yielding accounts, but I can assure you of one thing. You won't see Warren Buffett running out panicking and trying to sell his 700 million shares of Bank of America because interest rates are rising. Perhaps we should all be more like Warren Buffett.

Finally, worries that the economy may be peaking are driving banks stocks, and almost every other stock, lower. The stock market is certainly sending out signals that it is worried about the end of the current economic cycle. Cyclical stocks, mining companies, banks, industrials... pretty much everything has been hit recently. But the one thing we haven't seen is any sign of weakness in the real economy.

As we can see in the charts above, leading economic indicators are certainly not showing any weakness. Industrial production, which never trends higher in a recession, is trending higher and remains quite strong. Jobless claims remain low, and unemployment is at generational lows. On top of all of this, all sorts of companies, from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to United Rentals (URI) to Boeing (BA) have recently shown amazing quarters where profit forecasts were exceeded and future guidance was increased. Caterpillar (CAT) just reported the best third-quarter in the history of the company and stated that most end market demand continues to improve. McDonalds (MCD) had an outstanding quarter, and while we're on the subject, Bank of America just reported the highest pre-tax quarterly profit in the history of the company.

Now, I don’t want to be oblivious to risks. Inevitably this economic cycle will run its course and peak, and when it does, fundamentals will suffer. Fortunately, it just doesn't look at all like that's happening right now. For now it seems that only sentiment is suffering, and one of the best qualities of Bank of America is the sheer size of their buyback and its ability to absorb a large amount of sellers of the stock over time.

Bank of America's share buyback cannot be ignored

When a company that is trading just above its own liquidation value, share repurchases are often the best use of shareholder cash. For Bank of America, the company simply doesn't disappoint. The current $20.6 billion buyback is one of the largest buybacks in existence today. So large that to simply complete the buyback on time, Bank of America needs to buy in over a million shares each and every trading day. The stock, which trades at less than ten times earnings, is so cheap that Bank of America can buy in almost 8% of their shares annually. And in all likelihood, Bank of America will probably increase the size of the buyback next year. But to simply tell you that a buyback is good when your stock is cheap doesn't fully get the point across. It helps to put a buyback into perspective, comparing the growth it generates to what the market assumptions for growth actually are. For this we use a discounting calculator such as the one found by clicking here.

If we simply take next year's earnings estimates for Bank of America of $2.85 per share and discount them by 10%, we immediately see that the current share price of $26.55 is lower than the intrinsic value of Bank of America even if Bank of America never grew its earnings per share ever again! Indeed the market is currently pricing in negative growth in perpetuity for Bank of America shares. But what about that buyback? If the buyback alone gets us nearly an 8% reduction in shares outstanding, all things being equal that gets us 8% earnings per share growth. What's that growth worth? Well, we can change the inputs and see that 8% growth for the next five years brings the intrinsic value up to $39.49, again discounted at 10% per annum.

While $39.49 sounds great for a $26.55 stock, it doesn't even begin to reflect ongoing growth after five years. Bank of America isn't just going to suspend their share buyback after five years. So let's say they continue buying 4% of their shares after five years. That brings the intrinsic value of Bank of America shares to $58.56. All this growth comes simply from repurchasing shares, meaning that through buybacks alone, Bank of America should be trading all the way up at all-time highs. This doesn't even begin to account for growing earnings through making more loans to a growing economy. Dare I say, Bank of America shares are dirt cheap? I think so, and I'm buying this weakness like crazy.

Conclusion: The glass is half full, not half empty

The market appears to be giving up on Bank of America shares, even in the face of really strong earnings. Rather than letting price action scare you, try looking at the good here. First, it allows investors to buy or add to their positions at amazing prices. Second, 121.5 million warrants will expire next week, permanently erasing their impact on diluted earnings per share, as well as stopping hundreds of millions of dollars of shares from being issued. Finally, Bank of America's absolutely massive buyback is driving huge growth in earnings per share even without the organic growth the company is producing through their responsible growth. At current prices, there is very little risk in these shares for investors, as they are already priced for a no-growth future. Perhaps it’s time for investors to see the glass half full rather than half empty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.