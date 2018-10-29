But when also considering Kimco’s transformation over the last five years, it’s even more obvious that this REIT is “dirt cheap”.

It’s always good to take a few steps back and analyze a company from a higher level.

As much as I would like to run a victory lap, I know it’s still way too early.

On Thursday, shares in Kimco Realty (KIM) jumped over 6.5% as a result of the company’s third-quarter earnings results. As much as I would like to run a victory lap, I know it’s still way too early, after all, I have been sounding the STRONG BUY upgrade since January 2018 when I said, “I Know A REIT That Screens 'Dirt Cheap' And Kimco Is Its Name-O”.

Photo Source

It’s always good to take a few steps back and analyze a company from a higher level. For example, when you compare Kimco’s trading history over the last five years, you can see that this REIT screens “dirt cheap” and the 6.5% one-day pop was just a blip.

Source: Yahoo Finance

But when also considering Kimco’s transformation over the last five years, it’s even more obvious that this REIT is “dirt cheap”. Take a look at Kimco’s portfolio in 2010 (8 years ago) that included 816 properties scattered across the U.S.

Source: KIM Investor Presentation

Now take a look at Kimco’s portfolio today, that consists of 437 properties focused geographically in the top 20 markets in the US.

Source: KIM Investor Presentation

More specifically, Kimco generates 80% of ABR (annual base rent) from these major metro markets (76% are coastal and sun belt markets). Most of these centers are located in coastal markets (represented in the shaded light blue area below). Population growth of 6.3 million is projected in these 20 markets within the next 5 years.

Source: KIM Investor Presentation

But it’s not just that Kimco has been tactically reducing the size of its fleet, the company has also been actively managing risk by focusing on retailers that are thriving - 56% are service-oriented and 39% are omni-channel players. Around 75% of ABR is generated from Grocery Anchored Centers. Kimco has essentially debunked the “retail apocalypse” narrative by focusing on a tactical strategy of owning the very best shopping centers in the very best markets.

Source: KIM Investor Presentation

Of course, as a trained value investor, it’s critical to focus on fundamentals, not just read company investor presentations. As Warren Buffett reminds us, the stock market is designed to transfer money “from the active to the patient”, and if you are patient, Mr. Market will inevitably deliver his financial gifts to you. As Charlie Munger explained, “I think there’s something to be said for developing the disposition to own stocks without fretting”.

Size Matters

Kimco is one of the largest shopping center REITs with a portfolio that consists of 450 U.S. shopping centers (company-owned) comprising of 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

As of Q2-18, Kimco's pro-rata occupancy was 95.8% (was 96% in Q2-18), despite the slight impact from the Toys "R" Us vacates. KIM’s small shop occupancy has reached an all-time high of 98.8%. In regards to Toys "R" Us, KIM has executed leases or leases have been assumed on more than 60% of the spaces, or 13 of 21 boxes with LOIs and leases pending on all remaining locations.

Source: KIM Investor Presentation

The recent Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) bankruptcy should provide KIM with the long-weighted opportunity to reposition 14 remaining Sears/Kmart locations, which are significantly below market. And while these boxes account for only 60 basis points of KIM’s total ADR, the company has been proactively marketing these locations and is to recapture them and start to create value.

Recently, the Mattress Firm said it was closing as many as 700 of its 3,230 company-owned stores, yet Kimco has modest exposure. I’m more concerned with KIM’s exposure with Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) (Moody’s downgraded the company’s unsecured rating to Baa3) and KIM had 57 locations (1.7% of ABR).

Source: KIM Supplemental

However, many of KIM’s top tenants are performing well and I am pleased with Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Q2-18 earnings results: “And with stronger than expected sales, our business delivered stronger than expected profitability. Our second quarter adjusted EPS of $1.47 was near to the high-end of the guidance range of $1.30 to $1.50. This represents about 20% growth compared with the year ago.” Target’s CEO added:

“As we look beyond 2018, we have increasing confidence that we can deliver very strong results in the years ahead, as we move into the next phase of our strategic plan and achieve scale across the full slate of our growth initiatives.”

KIM continues with its recycling initiatives, and in the third quarter, the company sold 10 shopping centers for $154 million (KIM share). KIM has now sold 49 centers year-to-date with total KIM share proceeds of approximately $722 million, exceeding the bottom end of the guidance range of $700 million to $900 million provided at the beginning of the year.

As such, KIM said it was raising the low end of the dispositions guidance for a new range of $800 million to $900 million. The blended cap rate through the third quarter remains within the target range of 7.5% to 8% and KIM anticipates ending the year firmly within set range.

Source: KIM Supplemental

The proceeds from the dispositions are used to fund development and redevelopment programs, which are beginning to produce cash flow, as well as the debt reduction.

Development Adds Value

KIM recently hosted the grand opening of Lincoln Square in the third quarter with residents moving into the apartment units and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) opening the lines around the block. As KIM’s CEO, Conor Flynn, explained, “This Center City Philadelphia project provides a window into the future of what we expect from our mixed-use platform”.

Source: KIM Investor Presentation

Other major milestone projects include the opening of KIM’s first phase of Dania Pointe in Florida:

Source: KIM Investor Presentation

Another KIM project is Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) opening at Mill Station in Owings Mills, Maryland:

Source: KIM Investor Presentation

These signature series redevelopments are now all over 90% pre-leased and are set to deliver significant growth for KIM in 2019 and beyond. Here’s a snapshot of the development underway:

Source: KIM Supplemental

Now here’s a snapshot of KIM’s active development pipeline:

Source: KIM Supplemental

Kimco has around $800 million of redevelopment projects underway that are expected to generate around $50 million of net operating income (or NOI). Kimco's sites are substantially pre-leased, creating positive leasing momentum for these rare high-quality opportunities, which are poised to deliver on time.

Kimco's Pentagon Center mixed use tower called the Witmer is now topped off and will begin pre-leasing apartments in 2019.

Source: KIM Investor Presentation

These signature series projects are large in scale and will deliver meaningful growth in 2019 and beyond as Kimco continues to unlock the embedded value of the real estate.

Source: KIM Investor Presentation

Focusing on the Balance Sheet

Recently, I explained that “Kimco is knocking on the door for a credit upgrade that could put the company in the elite A-rated club”. Kimco's balance sheet and liquidity position are in excellent shape; the company’s consolidation weighted average debt maturity profile is now 10.7 years, one of the longest in the REIT industry.

Source: KIM Supplemental

Kimco has no unsecured debt maturing until May of 2021, and only $120 million of mortgage debt maturing during the same time frame.

Source: KIM Supplemental

Kimco has over $2 billion available on its unsecured revolving credit facility, which provides a significant liquidity for any opportunistic funding refinements.

Source: KIM Supplemental

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q3-18, KIM’s NAREIT FFO was $0.34 per diluted share, which includes a $0.03 per share charge from the early extinguishment of about $300 million, 6.875% bonds and $0.01 per share from transactional income, primarily from gains on land sales.

FFO adjusted, which excludes transactional income and charges and non-operating impairments, was $0.36 per diluted share as compared to $0.38 per diluted share for the same quarter last year. The decrease is a direct result of Kimco’s aggressive disposition program, which resulted in the sale of $922 million of assets during the past 15 months and a corresponding reduction of NOI of approximately $16 million during the quarter.

The leasing spreads for new leases remained double-digit positive and lease options and renewals produced 7.9% increase. Same-site NOI growth was 2.3% for the third quarter and includes a contribution of 10 basis points from redevelopment projects. For the nine-month period ended September, same-site NOI growth was 3% primarily from the minimum rent contributions with no incremental effect from redevelopments.

Source: KIM Supplemental

Based on the year-to-date same-site NOI results, Kimco said it was increasing the same-site NOI growth guidance for the full year 2018 from 2% to 2.5% to a new range of 2.3% to 2.7%.

Kimco also increased the full-year NAREIT FFO per share guidance range from $1.43 to $1.46 per share to a new range of $1.45 to $1.47, and lifted the FFO as adjusted per share guidance range from $1.43 to $1.46 to a new range of $1.44 to $1.46.



Source: KIM Supplemental

Still a “Dirt Cheap” REIT

As I explained at the outset. Kimco is still trading cheaply, based on all metrics, including dividend yield:

Kimco’s payout ratio is 76%, a bit high, but nowhere close to a “sucker yield”. Also, recognizing that Kimco has been utilizing disposition proceeds to reduce debt and enhance overall liquidity.



Also remember that Kimco still owns a 9.74% stake in Albertsons, a private grocer, who planned to go public a few years ago, but given weak industry conditions pulled back its IPO.

Due to the failed IPO attempt, Kimco was unable to monetize its initial investment and capital gains from its original 2006 investment and subsequent investments in Albertsons (in 2018, Albertsons tried to merge with publicly traded Rite Aid (RAD), but this failed).

Kimco has a history of unlocking value by investing in retailers, and as Kimco’s CEO explained on the recent earnings calls, "(Albertson’s) improved the operations they didn’t get distracted from that, sales improved. They reduced their debt levels. They had about $11 billion in net debt a year and half ago and now they have about $9.5 billion in net debt. And they're getting themselves in the right shape for the company with over $1 billion of free cash flow expected in the coming year that they're going to get themselves markets prevailing and allowing us to be in a good position sometime hopefully in '19 to do something on IPO."

As viewed above, Kimco trades at a 26% discount to the company’s 4-year trailing P/FFO. This makes Kimco one of the most unloved REITs over the last 4 years. As you can see below, analysts are forecasting that Kimco is likely to grow FFO per share in 2019 and 2020, and this is a positive indicator that the dividend is getting safer.



Keep in mind, the Albertsons IPO could serve as a catalyst in 2019, but most analysts are underwriting the core growth engines of leasing and development. The returns for multifamily have been around 6% to 7.5% and on retail they have been much higher.

On the earnings call, Kimco’s CEO explained, “our goal long-term is to be the best shopping center REIT in the entire sector and we believe that in order to do that, we have to have same site NOI growth. That's really north of 2.5% on a long-term run rate and an FFO growth rate that’s in that 4% to 5% or higher.”

He added:

“Now, '19 has some hurdles ahead of us because of the accounting change, because of the dispositions that we did and because of the developments redevelopments that are continuing to start to ramp and they continue to ramp from '19 into '20. So, our goal is to get there. We obviously have our work cut off across '19 where we're committed to make it a growth year. And that’s why we have repositioned the portfolio to where we see now we can really run a top quality and top-flight portfolio, going forward.”

In closing, I know a REIT that screens "dirt cheap" and Kimco is its name-o. Maintaining STRONG BUY.



Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and KIM Supplemental (and Investor Deck).

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha, and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly) and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly recommendations. Also, we are now providing daily early morning REIT recaps, including breaking news across the entire REIT universe. For new subscribers we will include a free signed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. Act now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, UBA, ROIC, FRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.