Berry Global: Undervalued Packaging Business With 50+% Upside

After an extensive hiatus I've finally found a new interesting opportunity for my "Pursuing Outperfomance" series. For those of you who would like to understand the rationale for the series and various financial metrics tests, I recommend that you read my introductory article (link here) where I discuss my fundamentals-centric investment approach and screening model.

Introduction to the Company

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Berry Global is a leading manufacturer of plastic packaging materials (polyethylene and polypropylene based), operating across the (1) Engineered Materials, (2) Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and (3) Consumer Packaging business segments. The Company serves a vast customer base of over 13,000+ accounts, including many of the world’s leading blue-chip chip CPGs, QSRs, and medical equipment and supplies manufacturers, with over 90,000 SKUs manufactured across 135 facilities globally.

Source: Berry Global Investor Presentation, August 2018

Prior to its IPO in October 2012, Berry Global was majority-owned by Private Equity firms Apollo Capital Management and Graham Partners, who had bought the business in 2006 (valued $2.25 billion at the time). As a manufacturer of resin-based packaging solutions, organic growth is typically moderate at “GDP+”, i.e. generally in line with GDP growth in the respective region (so in developed economies, 2-4% per annum), but may be slightly higher in case of new product introductions (such as stand-up pouches a few years ago). Accordingly, Berry Global’s growth strategy was heavily focused on acquisitions. In fact, Berry Global has successfully executed 44 acquisitions over the last 30 years, which allowed the company to materially grow in size, geographic reach, and capabilities, ultimately to become the largest plastic packaging manufacturer in the world.

Source: Berry Global Investor Presentation, August 2018

Switching gears, let's delve more deeply into Berry's product portfolio and geographic footprint. Just to note and keep in mind for the rest of the article, Berry’s fiscal year ends in September.

Source: FY2017 10-K; Berry Global Investor Presentation, August 2018

Engineered Materials

Description: consists of various resin-based films, including stretch and shrink films, converter films, food and consumer films, PVC films, as well as tape products, retail bags, and can liners. Berry Global’s products are used across a range of consumption-centric end markets with customers including large CPGs, retailers / supermarkets, medical as well as a range of industrial end markets and applications.

Source: Berry Global Investor Presentation, August 2018

Competitive Landscape: Berry competes with a wide range of players in this space, including publicly listed businesses such as Bemis Company (BMS), 3M Company (MMM), or Clorox Co (CLX), among various other private companies. Note that for neither 3M nor Clorox this represents a core market as their plastic extrusion capabilities are limited and not a key focus area of growth. Further, it is worthwhile to point out that only Bemis competes with Berry in three or more product categories within Engineered Materials, showcasing how fragmented nature of the competitive landscape and highlighting Berry's superiority in terms of product portfolio breadth.

Health, Hygiene & Specialties

Description: Manufacture plastic components used in baby diapers and absorbent hygiene products, medical garments, cleaning wipes, face masks, among others. All products are consumable and non-discretionary in nature with demand driven total population and medical visits rather than overall GDP growth.

Source: Berry Global Investor Presentation, August 2018

Competitive Landscape: The image here is the same, the names are different. Key competitors vary by product application and include a few publicly listed entities like DuPont (DWDP) or Owens Corning (OC), but are dominated by a large set of various privately owned, smaller competitors.

Consumer Packaging

Description: Product offering consists of containers (4oz to 5gal), foodservice (plastic injection-molded drink cups and lids), closures and overcaps, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes (extruded and laminate tubes in a wide range of sizes).

Source: Berry Global Investor Presentation, August 2018

Competitive Landscape: The image repeats itself once more. Broad set of competition across each product application, including some public entities like AptarGroup (ATR) but mainly is comprised of private businesses with national reach. And again, no player competes with Berry across the full spectrum of its offering.

You may have noticed and wondered why Berry does not seem to face a lot of competition from large public competitors with multi-national reach and scale. The reasoning is that this industry operates on a regional or national, not a global level. By that I mean that it is not economical to manufacture most of these plastics in a low-cost country like China and have them shipped across the globe, because the low value of these products relative to their shipping costs destroys any savings you can achieve on the labor side when manufacturing overseas. In the words of an industry expert who explained this dynamic to me when I evaluated a private, direct competitor of Berry: "You basically are shipping air, and that is simply never a good bang for your buck." This is why a company like Berry has 135 manufacturing facilities (if you look at companies in other industries with ~$8 billion revenue, they may have 10-20 at most) because immediate proximity (less than 1hour of travel distance) is crucial for cost effective manufacturing. It also explains why Berry is predominantly present in North America as the strategy was to build scale and density here.

Demand Drivers

As you could see from the descriptions and product examples, Berry's products portfolio is comprised of packaging solutions that are used across the stable, consumer-oriented Health Care & Hygiene (41% of sales), Food & Beverage (27%), and Retail (3%) end markets, with other served end markets being industrials and agriculture, among others. As a result, overall demand can be categorized as stable and predictable.

Further, the outlook for the global plastic packaging market is very positive. While there are some variances in projected growth rates across market researchers, the bulk estimates CAGRs of 4-6% for the next 5-10 years (example here). This is driven by steady growth in demand across all end markets, particularly Food & Beverage and Health Care & Hygiene (especially in emerging economies), as well as increased adoption of plastics packaging as it is expected to continue taking share from paper and glass packaging solutions.

Recent Financial Performance (2013-LTM June 2018)

Berry Global exhibited strong financial performance in recent years, growing revenue and EBITDA at CAGRs of 11.9% and 14.1%, respectively, since 2013. Revenue growth was predominantly driven by acquisitions, but underlying organic growth has been robust in the “GDP+” territory of 3-7%, depending on segment and specific application.

EBITDA grew at a clip ahead of revenue driven by scale advantages through the acquisitions and the realization of synergies (~5% on average in cost synergies realized post acquisition). Key to operating successfully in this market is meaningful scale as it drives purchasing power. With PE and PP resin being ~50% of COGS, Berry spent over $3 billion on resin in LTM June-2018, the single largest cost category in its P&L. Therefore, making acquisitions that significantly increase your annual resin purchasing volumes allows you to negotiate better terms on a per pound basis with your suppliers, thereby expanding margins or making yourself more cost competitive if you choose to pass portions of these savings on to customers.

Source: Axia; based on CapitalIQ data

Financial Performance and Earnings Outlook

According to CapitalIQ consensus estimates from analysts, revenue and EBITDA are expected to reach $7,840 million and $1,386 million (17.7% margin) in FY2018, which will be reported on November 15, 2018. That would suggest revenue and EBITDA growth of 10.5% and 8.5% over FY2017, respectively. While management is likely to provide more color on the outlook for FY2019, current broker consensus estimates expect revenue and EBITDA growth of ~5% and ~7%, respectively. In the same vein, consensus estimates propose EPS is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.4% through 2020E, indicating that Berry's positive earnings momentum continues on.

Performance Across Axia’s Test Metrics

Let us now focus on the two metrics / tests that I use as my portfolio screens: (1) recession resistance and (2) free cash flow generation.

Recession Resistance

Unfortunately, historical financial data is only available starting in FY2009. However, indications have been that on an organic basis, revenue declines were less than 5% across Berry’s portfolio. As a Private Equity investor who has evaluated multiple (smaller) competitors of Berry, I can attest that these businesses experience steady demand and experience at most moderate revenue declines in a recession. With that in mind, Berry managed to steadily grow revenue and EBITDA in the economic environment immediately after the downturn, showcasing the Company’s ability to perform well in challenging climates.

Source: Axia; based on CapitalIQ data

As we are likely approaching peak growth levels and are eventually going to experience the next downcycle, Berry’s non-discretionary and consumable products will continue to see steady demand and should allow you as an investor to sleep well at night knowing that Berry has the means and right end market exposure to weather the storm.

Free Cash Flow Generation

As discussed in my introductory article which explained my fundamentals-driven investment approach, I look for businesses that have proven to consistently generate meaningful free cash flow due to superior profitability, an underlying asset-lite business model resulting in moderate capital expenditure requirements to maintain ongoing operations and working capital needs. Like other plastic packaging manufacturers, Berry has a robust track record in generating free cash flow as you will see below.

EBITDA less Capital Expenditures

As mentioned in prior articles, a company passes this test if it achieves a ratio of EBITDA less capex divided by EBITDA in excess of 70% over the last 6 years on a cumulative basis. Driven by its global leadership, value-added product portfolio, leading economies of scale, and operational discipline, Berry operates at compelling margins in the high teens (~16-18%) while deploying capital conservatively for acquisitions by requiring high ROICs (targeting over 20%). The result is an average conversion rate of 74.5% (low of 67.7% in FY2013 and high of 78.9% in FY2017).

Source: Axia; based on CapitalIQ data

Operating Cash Flow less Capital Expenditures

To pass this portfolio screen, a company needs to achieve a ratio of OCF less capex divided by EBITDA in excess of 50% over the last 6 years on a cumulative basis (my introductory article explains why both tests are relevant how the percentages for each test came about). Berry performs reasonably well here, essentially hitting the benchmark with a 49.9% cumulative conversion rate from since 2013. However, Berry’s numbers are understated: the acquisitions the Company completes inflate working capital build, since EBITDA generation is only accounted for as of the day of the acquisition going forward, but the full balance sheet and working capital is already reflected. As an explanation, if Berry bought a business 2 months before fiscal year end, only two months of revenue and EBITDA contribution from that acquisition would be reflected in that fiscal year, whereas the full working capital impact would be recorded on the balance sheet. This results in an understated impact on revenue and EBITDA relative to the balance sheet / working capital impact for the consolidated entity. This would explain why in more acquisitive years such as FY2013 and FY2014, the benchmarks would not be met.

Source: Axia; based on CapitalIQ data

Valuation

When assessing valuation, I always try to consider two angles to provide a well-rounded picture: (1) valuation in comparison to its peer group of other packaging businesses, and (2) valuation in comparison to itself and the broader market, now and historically.

Trading Comps

Source: Axia; based on CapitalIQ data

Main takeaway from the above trading comps set is that Berry’s valuation is below average across both EV/EBITDA and P/E for the last twelve month (“LTM”) and next twelve month (“NTM”) periods. Based on average EV/EBITDA valuations, Berry is undervalued vs. peers by 13% and 8% on an LTM and NTM basis. In terms of P/E, Berry’s undervaluation is also 13% and 10% on an LTM and NTM basis. Not only does Berry trade at a discount to its peers, the entire packaging peer group itself is now trading at a 15-year low of 0.77x vs. a 10-year average of 0.99x, according to the equity research analyst of Goldman Sachs who covers the sector (his research from note was from July 16, 2018 – a point from which share prices and valuations have eroded even further).

Very important to note here: Berry used to trade at a premium of 10-20% to its peer group historically, marking this one of the first times since its IPO that the company trading at a discount. Accordingly, a reversal to its historical mean vs. its peer group would suggest an upside of 25-35%, and in excess of 50% should the entire peer group reverse to historical averages vs. the S&P 500.

Historical Valuation vs. Broader Market

Source: Axia; based on CapitalIQ data

I think the main takeaways here are pretty obvious: Berry is at its lowest valuation over the last five years, currently trading at a forward P/E of 10.8x. To compare, Berry’s average valuation on a forward P/E basis in 2017 was 17.6x, a nearly 65% premium to current levels. Secondly, Berry is also trading at its lowest relative valuation with a discount of 33.0% (10.8x forward P/E for Berry vs. 16.1x for S&P 500). In 2017, Berry was actually still trading at a premium of 1.4% on average, and prior to that commanded an even greater premium valuation.

It becomes clear that somehow the market feels less positive about Berry’s prospects despite its strong growth and continued momentum. I will explain later what I believe to be the cause of that and why this reinforces Berry as a buy.

Share Performance vs. Benchmark

The following charts show that the Company outperformed the S&P 500 (VOO) significantly since its IPO and only in the last year has started to materially lag behind.

Source: Axia; based on CapitalIQ data

The long-term share price outperformance highlights that the Company fundamentally has an attractive and well-performing business. As valuations have materially contracted since its IPO, fundamental performance in the form of EBITDA and EPS growth has been the only driver of share price appreciation. Since fundamental performance is, in the long-run, the driver of value creation whereas valuation, particularly in the short-term, is a reflection of the market’s sentiment that a contrarian investor can capitalize on, this data reinforces how compelling Berry as a new investment is to me.

Investment Thesis

My long-term investment thesis for Berry is centered around the following key points:

Recession-resilient demand characteristics

Strong free cash flow characteristics

Market leadership with significant scale advantages

Acquisition strategy with years of runway ahead

Market is now overly fearful of leverage and acquisition plays, making this a great time to become part of such a strategy

The first two parts of the investment thesis I have already touched on. Only thing to add is that Berry trades at one of the highest free cash flow yields in the industry at ~9% - which is also exceptionally high when compared to FCF yields across other industries. To compare, direct competitors trade at around half that of ~4.5%.

Source: Berry Global Investor Presentation, August 2018

Market Leader with Scale Advantages

As previously mentioned, resin purchases are a critical factor and can drive competitive advantages in the market. Berry is the largest player by a factor of ~1.6x with market leadership in the majority (~75%) of the markets and applications it competes in. Its broad production capabilities and scale advantages ensure that Berry is here to stay and let you as an investor be confident and comfortable in the event of a recession. One basic yet critical question I learned to ask in order to determine whether a business has a reason to exist is: "does anyone care if that business disappears tomorrow?" In the case of Berry, given its deep integration in the value chain of packaged goods and as the largest player of its kind, my answer is a confident "yes."

Source: Berry Global Investor Presentation, August 2018

Acquisition Strategy with Runway

The packaging space is highly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 50-60% of the total market according to Berry. Through my own professional experiences in Private Equity I can attest to the fact that there continue to be numerous businesses in the market that have captured attractive niches for themselves with differentiated production capabilities. Given Berry Global’s great track record in completing and successfully realizing value from acquisitions, they are in an ideal spot to continue being the market consolidator over years to come.

Source: Berry Global Investor Presentation, August 2018

Market Overly Fearful

Berry’s stock price and valuation has been sliding meaningfully since December 2017. Goldman's equity research analyst tried to investigate this point in a note this summer. He stated that in early 2018, the investor sentiment on paper and packaging businesses was “cautiously optimistic” but has eroded and is now “somewhere between ‘apathetic’ and ‘negative’.” What has driven the change in sentiment? Key reasons appear to be (1) fears over rising input costs and (2) rising interest rates are making investors fearful of highly levered businesses with a debt-financed acquisition strategy.

Let's address each of these concerns:

Resin prices exhibit a considerable correlation to the price of oil. Accordingly, the specific concern investors have is whether continued rising oil prices will cause an erosion in gross margins. What investors may not necessarily know is that for well-managed packaging manufacturers, customer contracts contain formulaic price adjustments to account for the impact of resin price changes on a monthly, quarterly, or at least semi-annual basis. Therefore, Berry may experience some temporary margin benefit or hit (it goes both ways) in the event of extreme resin price volatility as contractual price adjustments take time to sink in. However, any gradual, long-term oil price increases will not have a sustained negative impact on Berry's profitability.

Source: Berry Global Investor Presentation, August 2018

While high leverage is certainly a concern for various businesses, I am confident that Berry's position is different. The reason why levered businesses get in trouble is usually not because of leverage or interest expense alone, but oftentimes is the result of a compounding effect where high leverage cripples the business after operational mistakes or a recession caused a meaningful deterioration in operating cash flow, making the debt burden unserviceable. Regarding Berry, a recession is not expected to cause a material deterioration in operating cash flow generation, so this can be ruled out as unlikely. Similarly, Berry has proven its ability to execute acquisitions successfully and to operate at best-in-class margins. Investors should not forget that Apollo and Graham bought the business in 2006, at the height of the LBO market prior to the crash, so it can be expected that leverage was at or near record levels and severely higher than current levels (at 4.2x total net leverage as of LTM June 2018) - and at that time the business managed it through one of the most severe recessions as well.

Source: Axia; based on CapitalIQ data

Similarly, Berry Global will not collapse because interest rates rise. On an LTM basis, interest coverage is 5.50x, which is considered very healthy and absolutely manageable. To further protect itself, Berry entered into interest rate hedges that have substantially reduced its exposure to base rate increases as you can see in the chart below (picture 1). Lastly, Berry's ability to generate free cash flow makes this debt burden absolutely manageable. Despite cash interest expense of $252 million, the company was able to generate $530 million of adjusted free cash flow in the LTM period. This cushion should provide investors with comfort since it means that Berry could triple its annual cash interest expense through more borrowing or rising rates and still manage to pay it.

Source: Berry Global Investor Presentation, August 2018

To substantiate my claim that the debt burden and associated interest expenses are not a major concern, Berry has announced a $500 million share repurchase program during their Q2 2018 earnings release. I highly doubt management would be comfortable doing so if they were worried about cash flow. As an interesting side note, Berry’s management was seemingly prompted to initiate share repurchases because Berry currently trades at a lower valuation than its acquisition targets (they currently trade for anywhere from 9-12x EBITDA, depending on the asset). The fact that the market leader in an industry where scale is critical is trading at lower valuations than its potential acquisition targets should make an investor curious – and had prompted me to look into Berry in the first place.

Last but not least, Goldman Sachs' (GS) research suggest that the packaging peer group has historically outperformed the S&P 500 by an average of 22% in the year after the ISM Manufacturing Index signals a recession. This means that while Berry and the sector have underperformed lately due to the outlined reasons, Berry is likely to show strong performance once more - at least when the next recession comes knocking.

Potential Risks

While I believe long-term risks are somewhat limited, there are some factors that can create short- to medium-term pain for the stock and shareholders:

Continued shift away from leveraged businesses and acquisition stories

Potential cost pressures cannot be offset through price increases or growing scale

Massive acceleration of interest rate hikes, impacting EPS growth potential

The one major risk that could change my long-term outlook for Berry is a fundamental shift away from plastic to glass or paper packaging. However, the past and projected future trend is for plastic to continue taking share.

Final Words

I love when the market is "apathetic and negative" on a certain sector. These are the times when bargains can be found, where probabilities of positive and negative outcomes shift in your favor and, so long as the fundamental research supports it, the likelihood of success and outperformance is increased. As Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital (OAK), stated in an interview with the Motley Fool:

“We must stand against the herd, we must stand against man’s psychology. We must sell when fundamentals (in this context, valuations) are at their peak and emotions are most positive. And we must buy when fundamentals are at their trough and people are most depressed.” (Link to the Interview)

In conclusion, Berry is a market leader in an industry where scale matters, a proven growth strategy, a recession-resistant business model and meaningful free cash flow generation that has fallen out of the market’s favor over fears that I believe to be misplaced here. I would argue that Berry should be a strong consideration for any long-term investor who is willing to take contrarian positions and wants to ready his portfolio for the next recession. Due to Berry's continued positive growth outlook and extremely attractive valuations, I firmly believe that investors are looking at an upside of over 50% through reversing to historical valuations and 12+% share price appreciation annually thereafter for years to come.

