CN Rail: Capacity Investments Should Lead To Strong Business Growth

CN Rail should be able to grow its crude shipment volume in the next few years as Canada continues to face pipeline capacity constraint.

The company should be able to sustain its top and bottom line growth in the next few quarters thanks to capacity investments in 2018.

Investment Thesis

Canadian National Railway (CNI) (TSX:CNR) delivered strong Q3 2018 with revenue growth in almost every categories. The company’s business should continue to improve in the next few quarters thanks to its capacity investments in 2018 and the addition of more locomotives in 2019. It should also benefit from strong demand for crude shipment in the next few years. However, the company continues to face the challenge of rising operating expenses.

Source: Financial Presentation

Highlights of Q3 2018

In Q3 2018, CN Rail’s revenue increased by 14% to C$3.7 billion thanks to higher revenue ton miles and improved same-store pricing. In the past quarter, the company increased its normalized EPS by 15% year over year. The company also registered an excellent operating ratio of 59.5% (although slightly less than Canadian Pacific Railway’s 58.3%).

Strong revenue growth in most business segments

We like the fact that CN Rail’s revenue grew in all categories except in automotive category. As can be seen from the table below, we saw double-digit growth in these categories: petroleum and chemicals, metals and minerals, forest products, coal, and grain and fertilizers.

Source: Q3 2018 Financial Report

Reasons why we believe CN Rail should perform well in the next few quarters

Capacity investments near completion

CN Rail made good progress in its capacity investments in the past quarter. The company has completed 22 capacity projects and expects to have the remaining 5 projects completed before the winter season. These efforts should result in capacity and average miles per hour improvements.

Source: Q3 2018 Financial Presentation

Beside CN Rail’s track capacity investments, the company is also in the process of adding more locomotives. CN Rail has brought on 30 of the 60 locomotives planned for this year. In addition, the company is returning 24 of the leased locomotives in order to reduce the expenses. In 2019, CN Rail expects to receive 140 new locomotives.

Core pricing from recent renewals

Despite rising operating expenses, we like the fact that CN Rail is able to increase price on contract renewals. In Q3 2018, it registered an average of 4.6% in price increases on contract renewals. The increase were 4.4% in Q2 2018 and 4.8% in Q1 2018.

Strong demand for crude shipment

One category that CN Rail has done well in the past quarter was the petroleum and chemicals category. In Q3 2018, revenue from petroleum and chemicals category increased by 21% year over year. Its revenue ton miles grew by 15% year over year. Looking forward, the company expects more petroleum shipments. This is because Canada’s pipeline capacity is already full. As can be seen from the chart below, the gap (in white space) continues to widen in 2018. This has resulted in a steep discount between Western Canada Select and West Texas Intermediate (U.S. crude benchmark). On October 22, the difference between the two benchmarks was at $42.32 per barrel. Since new pipelines (e.g. Keystone XL, Line 3 Replacement) are at least 1 to 2 years from completion, Canadian energy producers are increasingly rely on railroad infrastructure to ship crude oils. Therefore, CN Rail should continue to benefit from this situation through 2019.

Source: Global News

Trade tension not going to impact CN Rail’s business

In the conference call, management expressed their view that trade tensions between United States and China will not have material impacts on its revenue. They believe consumer demand still exists. Even if it is not economical to manufacture in China due to higher tariffs, these products will be imported from other countries. As CEO Ruest stated,

Light manufacturing factories [can be] moved [out of China] very quickly. A number of them have already moved out of China, they are going to Vietnam, they are going to Bangladesh, they are going to Indonesia. And the product’s still being made, but it’s made in another countries, which still basically are there to fill the demand of the people, we need the products. So, overall, we’re pretty bullish about trade from Asia, especially trade from Asia to North America in 2019, but it might be coming from different countries with different port of origin.”

Risks and Challenges

Rising operating expenses

We are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle, and Canada’s economy is already running close to full capacity (based on the latest Bank of Canada report). In this stage of the cycle, labor wages, fuel price, and inflations are all on the rise. We have already noticed this trend in the past few quarters. As can be seen from the table below, its fuel expense increased to C$437 million in Q3 2018 from C$312 million in Q2 2017. This was an increase of 40%. Its fuel expense as a percentage of total operating expense was 11.2% in Q3 2018. This was only 9.8% in Q3 2017. Similarly, labor and fringe benefits increased to C$707 million in Q3 2017 from C$605 million a year ago. This was a growth rate of 16.9%. Meanwhile, its revenue only increased by 14.5% year over year. We expect this trend to continue in the next few quarters.

Source: Q3 2018 Financial Report

Macroeconomic risks

Although management held the view that trade tensions between China and the United States should not have a material impact to its business, there is a possible global economic slowdown. This is because China is a major importer of agricultural products, basic metals, and energy commodities. There are already some signs of a slowdown in demand. This has resulted in weaker non-energy commodity prices. As can be seen from the chart below, trade tensions are weighing on non-energy commodity prices already. At the moment, we do not anticipate a slowdown in revenue growth for CN Rail. However, we think investors should keep in mind that demand could change rapidly. This might negatively impact CN Rail's revenue.

Source: Bank of Canada

Valuation

CN Rail currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 19.7x. This is nearly 2 multiples above its 5-year average P/E ratio of 17.8x. The difference was 4 multiples back in August 2018. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio of 12.6x is slightly above its 5-year average of 12.13x (see table below). As we can see from the table, CN Rail’s shares are also trading at valuations above its rival Canadian Pacific Railway. CN Rail’s price appears to be slightly overvalued.

Forward PE Ratio 5-Year Forward PE Ratio EV/EBITDA 5-Year EV/EBITDA CN Rail 19.7x 17.8x 12.6x 12.3x Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) 18.2x 17.4x 11.8x 13.7x

Source: Created by author; Morningstar.Com

Source: YCharts

CN Rail currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.455 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.7%. The company has increased its dividend consistently and we believe this trend will continue.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

CN Rail should continue to perform well in the next few quarters thanks to its investments and favorable outlook. However, investors should continue to monitor its rising operating expenses. Its shares are currently slightly overvalued against its historical average. Given its strong fundamental outlook, any pullback should be considered as a good buying opportunity.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

