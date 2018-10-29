Costco: The Benchmark Retailer, But Is It Wise To Buy?

While Costco is exemplary in many ways, there are headwinds having nothing to do with Costco that may bring the stock down.

What is the appropriate valuation for Costco and is the current price and overvalued considering the economic landscape?

The US economy continues to expand. However, there are concerns over signs the economy's expansion may be slowing, which has led to selling in stocks.

Costco may very well be the sterling example of a company to own with steadily increasing earnings and consistent return to investors.

Whenever I see analysis on a particular stock the individual points out key aspects of the business or its competitors. However, I rarely - if ever - see analysis based upon the general economic landscape a company works within. While competitors and how a company competes is important, take away the economy and no company performs. There are concerns about corporate profits and the effects that increasing interest rates will have on the economy. The expectation is that the overall economy will begin ratcheting back economic growth rate. Costco's (COST) stock has fallen along with the broader stock market. In light of the recent price drop I wanted to address the overall environment that Costco finds itself in and whether or not the stock will continue on its upward trajectory or is there more selling ahead.

Here is a look at the monthly chart on Costco:

COST Costco stock has risen steadily over the past decade

Costco rewards investors

Despite recent selling in the broader market that has brought Costco's stock downwards; ~10% from its all-time high of $245.00. When you look at the monthly chart on Costco, an investor can only do one thing: Smile.

Costco's market capitalization is $96.05 billion with a forward P:E ratio of 27.25. This puts the future earnings at about $8.30 per share. Given the current stock price ($226.40 at the time of this writing) that puts the current return on your investment at 3.66% for owning this stock over next year.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury currently is yielding 3.06% (down from recent highs of 317%). Considering the risk-free investment is lower than the yield you would earn from owning Costco, a savvy investor would be tempted to buy this stock. However, a true value investor would be wont of waiting until there was an appropriate drop in price until the P:E ratio was down to 10-times. At 27.25-times, this is rich; this leaves little in the way of margin of safety that an astute value investor would seek. And, with the potential benchmark interest rate rising even more, the only way for there to be "margin of safety" is for Costco's stock price to come down even further.

As you can see, the yield on the benchmark 10-year has been steadily rising. After the 2008 financial crisis a tremendous amount of liquidity was created to support the economy. Now, that liquidity is working its way back into the economy creating inflation and interest rates have been rising because of that. Higher interest rates of course translate into higher costs to businesses and consumers, which trickle through to lower spending on retail items.

As interest rates continue to increase, investors will demand more and more from their investments in the way of returns. But a subsequent decline in sales and revenue in stocks from reduced spending by consumers will equate to selling in the stock market; Costco's stock will likely move lower, or at the very least, hit a temporary ceiling.

Earnings growth rate has peaked

The rate of growth in earnings is expected to continue to move lower. The peak is said to have been in Q1 and subsequent quarters are moving lower:

Q1 Growth Rate: 25%

Q2 Growth Rate: 19%

Q3 Growth Rate: 21%

Q4 Growth Rate: 17%

The trajectory of the US stock market has been based upon the trajectory of high increases in earnings growth. That rate of growth is now sliding lower. This is showing up in the data and over the next several months we will see these results play out (earnings for Q4 will arrive in the first part of 2019, about four months from now). My expectation from this is that the stock market is going to pull back from its recent highs, as it has done. I believe a market correction is in order because of this factoring in the mathematics of higher interest rates and lower earnings for companies.

Costco's earnings growth rate is already declining, as this chart shows:

The future 12.74% growth rate is lower off of the current projected rate of 23% for 2018. While the overall trend is higher, the rate of that trend is lower. When you factor in interest rates and the effects of inflation on the valuation of Costco, the stock will feel the weight of this burden and slowly traders will pull out; short-term traders will exit their trades.

A look at the negatives

The two major concerns that Costco is facing are listed here:

An economy that is showing signs the growth rate may slow modestly - although no one is coming close to using the "R" word: recession Interest rate increases and their effects on the consumer and broader economy

These are the headwinds that Costco, and every other American company are now facing. With a lower rate of economic growth in the overall economy, investors should anticipate lower overall revenue growth in the broader stock market.

Here is a summary of the US economy to put things into perspective:

The economy is still performing. But it is slowing down from above average highs. Historically, the economy has performed at an average of 3.22%. The recent high was 4.5%. We just printed 3.5% this morning on Friday. While 3.5% is still above the average growth rate, it is well below the previous high.

Interest rates are reactionary. The Federal Reserve is raising rates to get to the point where they are in-line with the economic landscape. I fully expect interest rates to head higher. In fact, I believe the Fed is behind the curve somewhat. But the economy will continue to expand while the Fed brings interest rates up to what would be normal. There is inflation but it has not turned into hyper inflation as of yet.

Even if the Federal Reserve brought interest rates up to 4% level (current Fed Funds rate is sitting at 2.25%), that would be normal for this economy and i do not believe this would put a significant dent in the overall economy. I expect that the stock market may very well correct itself and revalue prices based on downward future earnings expectation in light of increasing interest rate.

A word on the so-called trade war

I'm really not a big believer that there is a trade war. I am a big believer that our country's mercurial CEO wants to put a stamp on anything he can. Case in point is NAFTA. A side-by-side comparison of the old and "new-and-improved" trade agreement boils down to minor tweaks; the new agreement has no new substance. My overall thinking is that ultimately, any new deal with Europe and China will come out largely the same with only a few minor changes.

I agree there are a few things that China is doing that merit a good sitting down to. But, I do not believe the current administration has the intellectual aptitude to figure out what the problems are, let alone address them. All they may see is that trade is lopsided but not the reasons why. Hint: America has a debt issue. If America was not spending more than it could afford, China would have no where to invest their oversupply of dollars. They would need to sell their dollars and thereby readjusting their currency which would readjust the trade balance.

With this in mind, I can see the "trade war" resolving itself quicker than most may concede and with less damage to the overall economy and the bottom line of company's profits.

Conclusion

I think Costco might be one the best companies you can possibly own. The company has returned earnings quarter after quarter, year after year. But the current environment that the company is operating under is changing. The results of the company are bound to change as well.

Costco is an excellent company. The company has a rich valuation but is far from irrationally exuberant pricing. Costco will continue to perform well despite the lowering of the growth rate of its future earnings.

I expect the stock to move lower. Because of the fundamentals of Costco, this will represent a buying opportunity, one that I will visit again at a later time.

For short-term traders, it may be time to head for the doors. For long-term investors, there is no need to make any changes. For those looking to get in, that opportunity may be just around the corner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would be a buyer of COST in the future at an undetermined price at this time. I will continue to evaluate as more news comes forward