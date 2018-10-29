Tractor Supply's Comparable Sales Are Not As Impressive As They May Seem

My one lingering concern is that comp sales are being boosted primarily by increasing ticket size. A main contributor to this is the new financing program they offer to buyers.

Management prudently slowed its share repurchase program during the quarter given the significantly increased share price. This also enabled TSCO to improve its current ratio during the quarter.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) continued its strong momentum from last quarter in quarter 3, posting impressive top and bottom line results and robust comparable store sales. However, investors need to realize that, unlike last quarter, the majority of these comparable store sales were from increased ticket size (due in part to inflation and easier consumer credit) rather than traffic growth, making them not as impressive as they may first appear to be. Given these factors and the elevated share price, I view TSCO as a hold right now and a buy below $80 per share.

Improved Balance Sheet

TSCO improved its balance sheet strength during Q3, boosting its current ratio for the first time in several quarters from 1.92 to 1.99. This is a very encouraging sign as it addressed one of the primary concerns I had with the stock right now. It was able to accomplish this by significantly slowing its share buyback program (less than $37 million spent on share buybacks during Q3 vs. over $250 million spent in the first two quarters), which had been previously financed primarily with long-term debt.

Source

However, these repurchases were highly accretive to shareholders, as thus far this year, they have been executed at an average share price of $67.33 in the first nine months and $81.23 during Q3, both of which are well below the current share price of ~$89. Given these figures, it is clear that management has shown itself to be a prudent allocator of investor capital, investing in buybacks when shares are discounted and fortifying the balance sheet when shares are pricier.

Robust Growth

Despite the slowing share buybacks, TSCO continued its robust EPS growth with diluted EPS up nearly 32% year over year. Revenues also increased 9.3% year over year and comparable store sales increased 5.1% year over year, reflecting a very healthy business.

Encouragingly, there were numerous positive factors besides tax reform and a positive macroeconomic environment driving this growth. First, the company continued to grow its store count at a solid clip, opening 30 new Tractor Supply and Petsense locations, helping to drive strong revenue and earnings growth. Comps were sustained by overall customer satisfaction scores sustaining record levels and Neighbor's Club growth pushing the loyalty program near 10 million members. E-commerce continued its streak of 25 consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth, fueling the higher margin buy online pickup in store program, where 70% of total online orders are fulfilled in store, saving the company millions of dollars in shipping costs.

Source

These headline numbers alongside the solid progress in growth initiatives prompted management to raise their guidance for the fiscal year, lifting revenue projections by nearly 1%, EPS by nearly 2.5%, and - most impressively - comps by a full 100 basis points.

Diving Deeper

Despite these strong growth numbers, there are a few items for concern. Profit margins fell slightly due to inflationary pressures, revealing that TSCO's investments in improved efficiencies and pricing power might not be enough to offset future increases in inflationary prices, particularly from the trade war. More concerning was the fact that the vast majority of the comparable store sales growth was driven by increased ticket size and traffic growth was down significantly. Management revealed that their deferred payment financing offer to consumers was playing a significant role in boosting larger ticket purchases, stating:

there's a strong correlation to growth in big ticket as well as growth in the private-label credit card program.

While this boosts sales in the near term and may help TSCO retain/capture additional market share, it could also be pulling forward demand while also burdening customers with excessive debt that will lead to a sharp pullback in spending if/when the next recession hits.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, the quarter was an overwhelming positive for TSCO, as its growth initiatives continued to make strong progress, its balance sheet was strengthened, and revenue and EPS continued to grow at a strong pace. However, inflationary pressures and what may very well be artificially boosted comparable store sales show that growth is not quite as sustainable as it may appear on the surface. As a result, I do not see significant near-term upside from current share prices and recommend waiting until shares fall below $80 during this quarter before initiating/adding to a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.