Coca-Cola: Dividend King For The Very Conservative Income Investor

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend for 56 years, and presently has a yield of 3.4% which is well above average.

This article is about Coca-Cola (KO), the largest manufacturer of beverage products in the world, which is a buy for the very conservative income investor. The management of KO is fair and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand existing products and buy back shares. Coca-Cola is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. The portfolio already has PepsiCo (PEP) and comparisons of some fundamental metrics will be made throughout the article between the two companies, with PEP the clear winner.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Coca-Cola has a poor chart going up and down in a see-saw pattern with low growth over the five years. The present downturn in the market creates a buying opportunity to buy Coca-Cola 17% below the company target price, but past total return is poor. The PEP chart shows a much more steady upslope and is much preferred to KO.

KO data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Coca-Cola will be reviewed in the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Coca-Cola passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Coca-Cola does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 56 years of increasing dividends and a 3.4% yield. Coca-Cola is, therefore, a fair choice for the very conservative dividend income investor. The recent five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 61%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by developing new products, increasing the dividend and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. KO easily passes this guideline. KO is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $197 Billion. Coca-Cola 2018 projected cash flow at $7.5 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The one-year forward CAGR of 8.0% meets my guideline requirement. This future growth for Coca-Cola can continue its slow growth benefiting from the increase of the United States and worldwide economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. KO fails this guideline since the total return is 28.56%, less than the Dow's total return of 54.78%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $14,100 today. This makes Coca-Cola a poor investment for the total return investor looking back. PEP total return is better than KO at 51.29% almost twice the KO total return over the same period. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. KO's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $54, passing the guideline. KO's price is presently 17% below the target. KO is under the target price at present and has a moderate PE of 22, making KO a fair buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants an above average increasing dividend. One of my guidelines is, would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is poor, but the above average yield makes KO a good business to own for income and possible growth long term, so its wait and see. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes KO interesting is the potential long-term growth as the demand for more of their products increases, but right now it's a wait and see. PEP is just not a beverage company but also has snack food products that have good growth around the world, beating out KO, as a one-horse company.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Coca-Cola underperforms against the Dow baseline in my 58.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 58.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 28.56% makes Coca-Cola a poor investment for the total return investor but does have a steady increasing income. KO has an above average dividend yield of 3.4% and has had increases for 56 years making KO a fair choice for the very conservative dividend income investor. The Dividend was last increased in February 2018 to $0.39/Qtr. from $0.37 or a 5.5% increase.

DOW's 58.0 month total return baseline is 54.78%

Company Name 58.0 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Coca-Cola +28.56% -26.22% 3.4%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 25, 2018, Coca-Cola reported earnings that beat estimated earnings by $0.01 at $0.61 and compared to last year at $0.50. Total revenue was lower at $8.9 Billion less than a year ago by 8.3% year over year and beat expected revenue by $360 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line beating expected and the top line decreasing and having a fair increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2018 and is expected to be $0.55 compared to last year at $0.50, a modest gain.

Business Overview

Coca-Cola is the largest manufacturer of beverage products in the United States and Worldwide.

As per excepts from Reuters

Coca-Cola is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters, and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks. The Company's segments include Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; North America; Asia Pacific; Bottling Investments, and Corporate. The Company owns and markets a range of non-alcoholic sparkling beverage brands, including Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or licensed and marketed over 500 non-alcoholic beverage brands. The Company markets, manufactures and sells beverage concentrates, which are referred to as beverage bases, and syrups, including fountain syrups (concentrate business or concentrate operations), and finished sparkling and still beverages (finished product business or finished product operations). The Company makes its beverage products available to consumers across the world through its network of Company-owned or -controlled bottling and distribution operations, as well as bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers."

Overall Coca-Cola is a fair business with 8% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for its products worldwide. The fair earnings and revenue growth provides KO the capability to continue its growth by expanding noncarbonated drink products.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on September 26 they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates anymore this year, but will go slow the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent downdraft in the market may slow down the FED as they see the reaction to what they have done.

From July 25, 2018, earnings call James Quincey (Chief Executive Officer) said

Let me start by saying and underlining that we're winning in a dynamic and vibrant industry. The global beverage industry is growing faster than last year, driven by better results in the emerging and developing markets and also the sparkling soft drink category. We're gaining value share as we execute on the strategies we laid out for you in early 2017. And importantly, our operating performance is accelerating as a result. So 2018, at the halfway mark of the year, we're seeing good momentum in our underlying business. Organic revenue is up 5% year-to-date, driven by a good mixture of volume and price/mix. Global volume is up 3%, which is the strongest we've seen in five years. And comparable EPS is up 5% year-to-date, despite stronger currency headwinds than we anticipated at the beginning of 2018. And, as we noted at the start of the year, we've always expected EPS growth to be back half-weighted, and that has not changed. Actions have helped us accelerate the performance of Coke trademark, with global volume up 2% year-to-date. Of course, driving disciplined growth is not just about expanding our beverage portfolio. It's about shaping quality leadership for sustainable revenue profit and cash flow growth. Therefore, it is critical that we reduce complexity to ensure our system sales force is focused, our supply chain is efficient, and our innovation pipeline gains more space and visibility at the point of sale."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Coca-Cola business and shareholder return with increases in future earnings. Also, Coca-Cola's business is defensive when the economy gets weak.

The graphic below shows the beverages that take in over $1 Billion a year in revenue.

Source: Coca-Cola Website

Takeaways

Coca-Cola is a fair investment choice for the very conservative income investor with its above-average growing dividend that has been increased for 56 years in a row. Coca-Cola is not being considered for The Good Business Portfolio since the portfolio already has PepsiCo in it and PEP will be held to let it grow. If you want a stable, growing dividend income KO may be the right investment for you, but PEP has a much better total return and product line.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On October 10 trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don’t want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10 added starter position of VISA (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

On August 22 increased the percentage of DLR to 3.3% of the portfolio, I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

On August 15 sold all remaining Amerisource Bergen(ABC) in the portfolio.

On August 9 reduced Amerisource Bergen(ABC) to 0.4% of the portfolio. I will most likely sell the remainder of ABC next week. The company margin is very thin, and I don't like the present pressure of the opioid crisis. The risk has gotten too high versus the reward.

On July 12th bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulation Plus (SLP) a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. SLP is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20th closed out covered calls and sold KHC position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8th sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14th, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II(EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.2% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot is 9.1% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) is 13.8% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% over last year, another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in October of 2018. Boeing recently got an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. As a result of the good third-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $ 450 for a possible 20% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr. which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust ( DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM, PEP, V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.