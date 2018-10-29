Implications Of Postponed Tencent Music IPO

The postponement of the Tencent (NASDAQ:OTCPK:TCEHY) music division IPO has been well-reported.

The Trump administration's trade war strategy has produced collateral damage for NYSE turnover and for advising banks.

Tencent is adversely affected in the short term. However the strength of the music business based on its huge user platform remains. The parent company's strong finances mean it is well-funded already and not in need of short-term funds.

We are likely to see a continuation of other IPOs involving Tencent when the market settles down. This should reinforce profitability in several of Tencent's strategic investments. Much of this profit realization potential is not baked into the stock price.

The Music Business

For several years the music industry fretted about how to gain revenues from music. The growth of streaming and its monetisation have made music a secular growth industry again.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) makes growing profits from its status as the world's largest music publisher. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a growing music business which adds to corporate revenues at a high profit margin. Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is not profitable at this moment. However it had a successful IPO and is growing strongly. For Spotify, about 75% of the company's costs come from royalty payments. The different model of Tencent Music means such costs are a far lower proportion of revenues for the Chinese rival.

Tencent Music is the world's leading music streaming service by some way. It has about 800 million users. Compared to this Spotify has 83 million paying subscribers and about 180 million monthly users. Apple Music is a paid subscription service only. It has about 40 million subscribers.

Of Tencent Music's 800 million users only 23.3 million are paid subscribers. It owns 7.5% of Spotify, which in its turn owns 9% of Tencent Music.

As a previous article of mine detailed, Tencent's strengths emanate from its massive "WeChat" service. It has over 1 billion users. It is estimated that each "We Chat" user spends an average of 70 minutes per day on the platform. This gives the company a massive base for all its other services. It is of course the world's largest gaming company and has a wide spectrum of Web-based activities. I detailed its other advantages in growth industries such as fintech here.

Apple leverages its massive iPhone base to provide further high margin services in areas such as music. In the same way Tencent leverages on its "WeChat" and associated platforms.

Tencent Music

The IPO prospectus had valued the music division at up to US$30 billion. Its approximately 800 million monthly users are channeled through "WeChat" and "QQ Music." The music division provides income to Tencent mainly through its associated social entertainment apps. Their karaoke app "WeSing" links to "Kugou Music" and "Kuwo Music".

"WeSing" has an astonishing 40 billion connections for users. These users engage in singing together, in requesting songs and in performing duets remotely. There is also a link to the successful "Tencent Video" service. This is the second biggest such service in China behind the iQiqi (NASDAQ:IQ) product. iQiQi itself had an IPO in March this year.

Live streaming online entertainment is very popular in China. It is quite different from what Spotify or others offer in the West. One reason for this may be the lack of live concerts to attend in China.

In the first 6 months of this year Tencent Music's three social entertainment apps produced revenue of 6.1 billion yuan (US$854 million). This was a gain of 94% on the first 6 months of 2017. Tencent Music as a whole made a profit of 1.7 billion yuan (US$238 million) in the first half of the year. That compares to a profit of 1.7 billion yuan for the whole of 2017.

Revenue growth is illustrated below:

Subscription packages, advertizing and digital music downloads all contributed. 30% of revenue comes from subscriptions. However only 3.6% of users have a paid subscription. This can be seen as a great potential for future monetisation. Or it could be seen as likely to remain low in a country where piracy is rife.

On the social entertainment side, only 4.2% of users have paid subscriptions out of the total of 230 million users. The cost of these subscriptions is however a lot higher than for the music subscribers. The growth of this business and the revenue split is illustrated below:

For online music a subscriber pays US$1.27 per month. For online social entertainment a subscriber pays US$16.28 per month. As a result social entertainment has under half as many subscribers but produces 70% of revenue. In addition to subscribers there are also opportunities for one-off payments by non-subscribers. Tencent Music does not include these in their revenue projections as they are not a constant.

Tencent Music has 20 million tracks from over 200 labels to offer. Its biggest local rival is NetEase with 116 million users. The over 1 billion online users of Tencent will make it hard for NetEase, or anyone else, to make much of a dent in Tencent Music's user base. The power of Tencent gives them another advantage. They are able to do deals with overseas companies such as the Warner Music Group. In return for fighting music piracy on a company's list, they are able to negotiate exclusive rights. Expanding overseas, Tencent has a South-East Asian music service called "JOOX".

The IPO

Tencent filed their F-1 registration statement at the beginning of October. It was expected that valuation could be as high as US$25 to US$30 billion. That would give a valuation of about 10 x sales.

Unlike many Chinese IPOs we have seen, Tencent Music has been profitable for the past two years. This is likely to make it more attractive to retail investors than recent offerings such as new energy vehicle start-up Nio (NYSE:NIO).

The exact float percentage is still to be revealed. There is a ceiling. 75% of the company will remain directly owned by parent company Tencent or Spotify. In the prospectus Tencent also said they will sell a combined stake worth US$200 million to Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.

With the proceeds, the company plans to utilize funds as follows. 40% will go to enhance their music library. 30% will go towards product development. 30% will go towards marketing and strategic investments.

Investor road-shows have been postponed and the original revised date of a November IPO now looks unlikely.

Tencent was looking to raise between US$1 billion and US$2 billion in the IPO. The lead underwriters are Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank. The stock market has been sliding for a number of reasons. This decline has produced an unfavourable environment for IPO's in general. The Trump administration policies towards China worsens the picture for Chinese companies specifically.

Earlier this year 23 Chinese IPOs had come to market in New York to a value of US$7.4 billion. This compares to a value of US$3.9 billion for the whole of 2017. it is thought quite possible that the American IPO plans for Tencent Music will be shelved in light of the Trump administration's China policy. The IPO could be launched elsewhere. Hong Kong is the most likely alternative.

Some have doubted whether Tencent Music has the growth potential for a successful IPO. This I believe is misguided. The low proportion of paid subscribers gives potential for increased revenue. The inter-activity with "WeChat" is a strong growth factor. The secular growth in streaming music is a long-term plus factor.

Secular growth is predicted to be especially strong in the online music market in China. iResearch Consulting Group have estimated that this will have a compound annual growth rate of 36.7% between 2017 and 2023. That would raise its value from 33 billion yuan (US$4.6 billion) in 2017 to 215.2 billion yuan (US$30.1 billion) in 2023. This is illustrated below:

There is further monetisation potential in copyrighting and sub-licensing. This copyright revenue amounted to 2.2 billion yuan (US$308 million) last year. iResearch Consulting reckon this will grow to 13.7 billion yuan (US$1.9 billion) by 2023.

Other IPOs

Tencent has a complex web of investments in partly or wholly owned subsidiaries. I gave details of some of these in a previous article. There is substantial hidden value here. The company writes these investments into their accounts at book value. In actuality the market value is much greater. Several IPOs this year have already benefited Tencent.

The recent IPO of Tencent backed Meituan-Dianping in Hong Kong was heralded as a great success. It raised US$4.2 billion and valued the company at US$53 billion. Tencent itself put in a further US$400 million. The list of other investors read a bit like a "Who's Who" of the rich and powerful of the Hong Kong business community.

Meituan-Dianping is a fast-growing company primarily involved in food delivery. In another sign of the power of the ubiquitous "WeChat" service, Tencent's "WeChat" portal is the exclusive food delivery company portal for Meituan-Dianping.

Another IPO, for Maoyan Weying, was registered by Tencent in Hong Kong in September. This is an online movie ticketing and entertainment news site. Once again the ubiquitous "We Chat" portal is at the heart of this business. It is the exclusive ticketing portal for the company. This is expected to raise in excess of US$1 billion.

Earlier this year Tencent-backed Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had a successful IPO on Nasdaq. The fast-growing but unprofitable online group discounter raised US$1.63 billion in what was seen as a successful IPO. It valued the whole company at US$23.8 billion. Again, "WeChat" is seen as the key to the company's success. A majority of the traffic on Pinduoduo is accounted for by links from "WeChat". The default method of payment is "WeChat Pay". Tencent's backing of Pinduoduo is also seen as another step in its ongoing competition with chief rival Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). That company has dominated this market with its "Taobao" portal.

Conclusion

Tencent Music has great core strengths. The domination of "WeChat" and other Tencent platforms are at its heart. It is already a profitable company in its own right. Music is a secular growth business. The company dominates a sector which is predicted to have a CAGR of 36.7% for the next six years.

These factors make the IPO very attractive on a strictly commercial basis. The harmful effects of the trade war and the recent stock market falls worldwide are the barrier to realization at the moment. Long-term it is a promising IPO for investors and a reflection of the innate strengths of parent company Tencent.

