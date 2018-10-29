What To Make Of Yeti IPO's Disappointing Start

Investors should see if Yeti’s stock shrinks even lower, but there are too many questions for this company to be worthwhile at the moment.

The company has grown rapidly with its premium hard coolers, but faces competition from new firms looking to expand into their market.

Cooler manufacturer Yeti went public on Thursday to a disappointing start. Despite initially aiming for a price range of $19 to $21 per share, the company lowered the price to $18 for its debut and saw its stock close at $17 by the end of the first day of trading. Yeti raised $288 million, but the majority of the funds will go its owner, private equity firm Cortec Group.

Yeti CEO Matt Reintjes told CNBC that “we didn't go into this for a one-day action” and argued that the company’s plan is long-term sustainable growth. But while there is a lot to like about Yeti, I remain uncertain about its long-term capacity for growth and valuation numbers which could be better. Yeti is a decent stock for a IPO especially at its lower value, but investors may be better holding off for now.

Coolers – just a fad?

Yeti is a premium outdoor equipment manufacturer, with an emphasis on hard coolers and drinkware. While you can find hard coolers at Walmart for less than $100, Yeti’s coolers cost at least a few hundred dollars with the Tundra 350 hitting $1299.99. Reintjes argued that “the price is just a result of the design and performance we bring to the product.”

It is true that Yeti coolers have earned a loyal following from outdoorsmen as well as oil workers, and the market for premium coolers and other gear has grown over the past few years. And the company can expand outside the Southern United States where it has primarily operated.

But with growth comes competition. As Yeti admits in its S-1, its own success “has attracted numerous new competitors including Pelican, OtterBox, and others” in addition to legacy cooler brands such as Igloo and Coleman. Yeti may be attempting to compete on quality instead of price, but there are reports of counterfeit sellers which the company briefly mentions in its FAQ page. And while Yeti points out that we can expect the outdoor cooler market to continue to grow for the rest of the decade, continued fears of a recession around 2020 could hamper growth afterwards.

Price and Valuation

Yeti would argue that its financial numbers show its capacity for growth and its ability to make a profit. According to its S-1, Yeti’s net sales increased from $254 million in the first six months of 2017 to $341 million in the same time period in 2018, a growth of 34%. Yeti’s net income also rose from less than $1 million to $15 million over the same timeframe.

These are excellent numbers, but there are a couple problems. The first and most glaring flaw is Yeti’s disastrous numbers in 2017. Net sales in 2017 compared to 2016 decreased by 22%, with profitability falling as well.

Yeti argues that this decrease happened because retailers aggressively overstocked their products after a successful 2016 and retailers then trended towards low prices at the expense of quality. Yeti responded by diversifying its product such as expanding into drinkware and by growing its direct to consumer business. These reforms may prevent a repeat of 2017, but it still means that we are looking at a company without a strong history of continued growth.

The second problem is Yeti’s debt load. The company has $352 million in long-term debt, much of which will come due in 2021 right when demand for Yeti’s products may shrink. It also has $567 million in total liabilities compared to $510 million in total assets. Yeti has indicated that it plans to use what it receives from the IPO to lower its debt, but this raises further questions of Yeti’s ability to fund future expansion.

Yeti’s Valuation

There are 83.64 million Yeti shares after this IPO, which at $17 per share means a market of $1.4 billion. Add the $352 million in debt in addition to subtracting $71.3 million cash on hand, and we have an enterprise value of $1.68 billion. Yeti’s adjusted EBITDA as of June 30, 2018 was $58 million, which means a EV/EBITDA ratio of 29 and a price to sales ratio of 2.2.

Finding companies which are a solid comparison to Yeti can be tricky as many of its hard cooler competitors such as Igloo and RTIC are private. But a look at both outdoor equipment manufacturer Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), the owner of Coleman Coolers shows that their EV/EBITDA are both less than 12. Yeti may argue that it has higher growth potential company, but that should be questioned for reasons mentioned above.

Final Thoughts

Could Yeti be a good investment? It is certainly possible. The company has some growth history, is profitable, and can be expected to continue to grow in the near future. But the big question is whether Yeti can be expected grow fast and long enough to have a more reasonable valuation and show that it will avoid the mistakes of 2017, and the answer for that question for now appears to be no.

Yeti could potentially be an interesting buy if the stock falls closer to $10, and investors can be excused if they think that it has reached its floor now. But the better decision is to look elsewhere – in this booming IPO market, there are no shortage of intriguing choices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.