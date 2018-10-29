TimkenSteel - Is The Post-Earnings Rally Sustainable?

The Canton, OH based steel manufacturer TimkenSteel (TMST) just reported its third quarter earnings. The company reported strong sales growth and positive third quarter EPS in addition to strong shipments and rising selling prices. The stock rallied more than 14% after earnings, which raises the question: is this move sustainable? Especially given the current stock market sell-off and industrials weakness in particular.

Strong Shipments And Better Pricing Supported The Bottom Line In Q3

Third quarter EPS came in at $0.05. This is $0.18 above Q3/2017 EPS and $0.11 above expectations. The company continues to go in the right direction as the EPS trend continues to rally towards positive numbers.

Sales hit $409.9 million versus expectations of $422.82 million and Q3/2017 sales of $339.10. This translates to a 21% increase which is a rock solid number.

Sales were supported by shipments of 295,500 tons. This is 2% higher on a year-on-year basis and the result of strong end-market according to TimkenSteel. Moreover, every aspect of total sales supported the 21% surge. Product mix, higher prices, surcharges and volume.

That being said, growth came from all three segments. Mobile (automotive steel products) reported net sales of $136.3 million. $34.2 million were due to surcharges on the total shipments of 103.6 thousand tons. This is 2.8% higher compared to Q3/2017. The average sales price improved from $1,264.9 to $1,316.6. This includes surcharges.

Industrial sales had a significant improvement from $126,3 million in Q3 of 2017 to currently $169.7 million. Surcharges were $45.1 million. Total shipments came in at 119.9 thousand tons versus 106.2 in Q3 of 2017. This is a 12.9% improvement which is extremely good news.

Energy sales also improved significantly. Sales including surcharges totaled $70.1 million which is up 86% on a year-on-year basis. Total shipments increased from 26.7 thousand tons to 40.4 thousand tons.

EBIT margins improved from -0.6% in Q3/2017 to currently 1.6%. EBITDA margins increased from 4.9% to 6.1%.

All numbers in this article so far show the strength of the company's operations. Not only did they improve shipments and sales prices, the company also offset rising input prices.

What's Next?

The company's own market outlook was positive. This is quite common as most steel and industrial companies are positive going into Q4 and 2019. In case of TimkenSteel, we see that mining and machinery are expected to be outperformers. This is matched by Caterpillar's (CAT) own outlook which also stressed the rebound of mining companies due to years of underinvestments when commodity prices were just too low to justify capital expenditures.

When it comes to the company's fourth quarter, we see that total shipments are expected to be flat compared to Q4 of 2017. However, a continued improvement in mix is likely to support sales growth. This is one of the advantages of TimkenSteel. They have a broad client base and can still grow sales when certain segments are slower.

That being said, TimkenSteel provided investors with a very interesting slide containing economic indicators. The first graph shows North American light vehicle production which has peaked in 2016. The effect from this has had a tremendous effect on companies that have a larger automotive exposure like AK Steel (AKS). The graphs below show US drilling activities which perfectly display an upswing after bottoming in 2016. I expect this trend to continue as higher oil prices continue to justify higher capital expenditures.

Anyhow, there is one graph that stands out. And that's the one that shows the ISM manufacturing index. That's the only graph that is leading. In other words, it tells us what we can expect in terms of 'real' economic growth over the next 3-6 months. TimkenSteel used an annualized overview which also shows the economic bottom of 2016. At this point, we see that sentiment is at multi-year highs.

What the ISM graph TimkenSteel used does not show is that momentum is declining rapidly as you can see below. The ISM graph below uses a 6 months average to better display business cycles. We are currently in a very mature stage of the business cycle as I discussed in this article.

That brings me to the stock price. The stock quickly gained more than 14% after the earnings release. This was desperately needed as the stock was headed for $10. This does not mean that the stock has the potential to turn the downtrend into an uptrend. This will be decided by economic indicators. TimkenSteel is way too cyclical and too dependent on the steel market to be able to rise without the support from indicators like the ISM manufacturing index. That's why I am convinced that further weakness from leading indicators will keep this stock from starting a sustainable uptrend. Needless to say I am not buying this company - yet. My decision is 100% based on the economic situation. The company's own product portfolio and past performance however warrant an investment once these indicators bottom. The company has proven to be a great performer during economic upswings which will come in handy once the economy bottoms again.

