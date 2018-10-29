Biogen: One More Time Around The Alzheimer's Block

Given that Biogen's other Alzheimer's drugs are likely to produce similar lackluster results, it may be time to sell some shares in the company.

In the following two sentences from their press release, Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) (OTCPK:ESALF) may have inadvertently acknowledged a serious problem with their anti-amyloid drug BAN2401:

At the highest treatment dose, APOE4 carriers treated with BAN2401 saw 63% less decline in disease progression, while non-carriers saw 7% less decline as measured by ADCOMS versus placebo at 18 months. These results suggest that the treatment effect for the 10mg/kg bi-weekly dose is related to treatment with BAN2401 and not due to an imbalance in subject allocation by APOE4 status (press release).

A seven percent less decline in non-carriers taking the highest dose of BAN2401 versus placebo at 18 months is not statistically significant and even more importantly it is not significant for the everyday lives of people with Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA would not approve a drug based on these ADCOMS results.

This negative outcome was lost in the trial results released this summer because a distinction was not made between APOE4 carriers and non-carriers. Therefore, it looked like nearly everyone experienced significantly less decline at the highest dose of the drug.

But Biogen and Eisai are now trying to turn this negative into a positive by shifting focus in the second sentence to their assertion that the drug had a real treatment effect and it was not a result of the imbalance between APOE4 carriers in the placebo group versus the highest dose group. Critics (including myself) suggested that the imbalance between many APOE4 carriers in the placebo group versus a handful of APOE4 carriers in the higher dose groups made it appear that BAN2401 was more effective than it actually was, as people with the APOE4 gene tend to advance more rapidly during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease (adverse side effects and regulatory concerns about these side effects led to many APOE4 dropouts in the highest dose group). Ironically, if the 63% less decline among APOE4 carriers holds up, then Biogen and Eisai's statistics might have looked even better if they had been able to retain more of these carriers.

One notion is that the APOE4 amplifies the effects of triggers for Alzheimer’s disease including but not limited to amyloid oligomers, perhaps by increasing lipid rafts (lipid rafts in Alzheimer's disease). If this is the case, then, perhaps removing amyloid oligomers would be of more benefit to carriers than non-carriers.

On the other hand, the large discrepancy between 113 APOE4 carriers in the placebo group versus 10 APOE4 carriers in the highest dose group makes any conclusions suspect. It is possible that APOE4 carriers in the highest dose group avoided substantial adverse side effects and experienced slower rates of cognitive decline because they were progressing more slowly before the trial even started. Perhaps, for example, they had lower levels of amyloid oligomers, oxidative stress, and inflammation to begin with. A second underlying possibility is that the highest dose group contained more individuals with a single copy of the gene, as having a single copy of the gene (as opposed to having two copies of the gene) likely results in relatively slower progression during the early stages of Alzheimer's disease (single versus double copy). Whatever the degree (if any) BAN2401 slows down the progression of early Alzheimer’s disease in APOE4 carriers, one would have to weigh this temporary and modest treatment effects against the risk of adverse side effects, which can include brain swelling.

At this point at least, there is no indication that Biogen’s other anti-amyloid drug Aducanumab will perform any better. Nor is there great hope for Biogen’s anti-tau drug since misfolded tau proteins may only affect one aspect of the disease (impaired neurotransmissions).

The question for investors is if each of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug candidates fails, what impact does it have on the company’s value. Biogen reached some of its highest points after the company teased out data in advance of major summer Alzheimer’s conferences in 2015 and 2018 (Biogen went from its highest point at 438 in March 20, 2015 to its lowest point at 211 on June 24, 2016 and back up to 357 on July 6, 2018). Without any more catalysts outside of its Alzheimer’s disease portfolio, one might reasonably expect Biogen to drop to and then hover around the low to mid-200s. Probably this would be the time to consider selling some shares in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.