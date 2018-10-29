SLV: Prepare For Major Declines

The financial markets continue to press forward with the risk-off trend, and some of the biggest casualties are being found in the equities sector. As investors driven by the panic selling in stocks move into exchange-traded funds devoted to safe havens, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) has become one of the primary beneficiaries. From the lows posted during the first half of September to the highs posted during the second half of October, SLV has seen short-term gains as high as 6.94%. But there are several underlying economic factors at work which may conspire together in a plot against the SLV bulls. If accurate, this assertion means that SLV is vulnerable at these recent “highs”, and the ETF will be ready for a resumption of the long-term downtrend in the weeks ahead.

(Source: Author)

Recent moves higher in SLV are not entirely surprising, given the fund’s high liquidity levels, stable spreads, and preferred expense ratio (0.50%). While these are all attractive benefits in a risk-off trading environment, it can be very easy for bullish investors to start going long at the wrong levels. Short-term declines in stocks have led to speculation that we are on the verge of another major market crash. Some analysts have even suggested that the latest moves in stocks actually resemble the stock market crash of 1987. If we assume that this is the case, it stands to reason that investors will continue moving into safe haven instruments like SLV.

(Source: ETFdb.com)

In the chart above, we can see that many investors actually expect this to be the case. Over the last year, SLV has benefited from inflows equal to $113.8 million. But what is even more interesting is that the vast majority of these inflows (nearly 83%) have occurred over the last 13 weeks. If anything, this suggests that investors have been inspired by recent trends in the financial markets and that investors expect this activity to continue long term.

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics/Trading Economics)

Unfortunately, the broader trends do not seem to fall in line with these assertions. Typically used as a hedge against inflation, SLV should have seen more buying activity during the months of June and July. During this period, the inflation rate in the U.S. reached long-term highs. Ironically, this was also when SLV was posting its long-term lows. Those with long positions in SLV should take special note here because the U.S. inflation rate has pulled back sharply in the months that followed. The implication here is that analysis calling for long positions in SLV will have one less supportive argument validating the bullish outlook in the months ahead.

(Source: Author)

In addition to this, we must remember to consider market valuations in the U.S. dollar. With precious metals assets priced in dollars, there is a strong relationship of inverse correlation between the greenback and instruments like SLV. The best way of determining strength in the U.S. is through its most commonly traded peers in the foreign exchange markets. This is the largest asset market in the world, and this is where most of the trading liquidity is to be found when dealing with real assets. Since this is arguably the primary direct influencer of market valuations in SLV, it is somewhat surprising to see how often investors neglect these trends when executing an active position.

In the EUR/USD chart above, we can see that the euro has been met with significant selling pressure relative to the dollar since 2008. This is not entirely surprising, as GDP growth in the United States remains robust while economic sluggishness persists throughout Europe. It can be easy to jump on short-term trends in stocks, which have implied weakness in recent sessions. But the longer-term trends have failed to validate these assertions, and investors buying into the recent rallies in SLV may be vulnerable to a resumption of those trends in the weeks ahead.

(Source: Author)

Further evidence of strength in the U.S. dollar can be found when comparing its valuation to the Japanese yen. It is important to take a broad-based view when determining the true trend direction in any currency. This can be accomplished by comparing valuation trends in the greenback to economies which are relatively isolated from one another. Here, the evidence shows that this is the case for Japan and Europe. But this is not the case for the valuation trends in their respective currencies. In the chart above, we can see that the USD/JPY is breaking out of a medium-term downtrend. Considering the low interest rate levels associated with the Japanese economy, the most likely scenario is that this upside trend in USD/JPY continues. This is a positive for the U.S. dollar and a negative for precious metals instruments priced in dollars (like SLV).

(Source: Author)

So, while the recent upside moves in SLV may look encouraging on the surface, there are several factors below the surface which are conspiring against investors bullish on the ETF. Momentum can be attractive in any market, but it is important for SLV bulls to take a more prudent stance before making any long-term decisions to buy the ETF. The broader trajectory for its valuations looks very different from the bullish chart shown above, and this should flash warning signals for anyone considering longs at current levels.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Income Generator. If you found this article interesting (even though it may disagree with your position), please click the "Like" button at the top of the page.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints on SLV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.