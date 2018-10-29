State Of The Economy 12: When The Next Bear Market Is Likely To Start

Current economic/corporate earnings fundamentals remain strong, and recession risk very low. Thus, there is no reason to get defensive but rather go bargain hunting for Grade A, undervalued stocks during this correction.

While harder to predict, historical data indicates this means the next bear market is likely to begin in about 21 months (mid 2020).

Various economic models, based on historically reliable indicators, show the next recession is likely about two years away (late 2020 to mid 2021).

Many investors fear this is the start of a bear market that will herald the next recession.

(Source: imgflip)

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, portfolio summary/ stats/watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary highlights three great, deeply undervalued stocks to buy during this correction.

Introduction

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short- and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk-tolerant investors).

Fears Of A Bear Market Are Rampant...

It certainly has been a rough October for investors, with all three indexes posting substantial losses that bring them close to, or even into their second correction of the year. That would be the first time the market has seen two corrections in a year since...2015.

(Source: Ycharts)

If the month ended today the S&P 500 would have just had its worst single month since the financial crisis ended nearly a decade ago. There are several reasons for the stock selloff, but Briefing.com summarized the overall cause of the decline very well, "The thrust of matters is that the market is worried about growth."

Specifically, the market is currently fixated on numerous risks to both corporate earnings and the economy. These include:

the Fed's current rating hiking plan (five or even six more hikes through the end of 2020)

America's escalating trade war with China (potentially 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports eventually)

rising inflation/long-term interest rates

rising input costs (including wages) hurting corporate profits and slowing EPS growth in the future

Many investors are even worried that the combination of these risks sets us up for a recession and bear market, which they fear could start soon or already be underway. This is because, while the S&P 500 hasn't officially entered correction territory, plenty of companies have. According to CBS's Moneywatch, 70% of S&P 500 companies are in a correction, and about 36% in an outright bear market. That's why CNBC is once more running its popular "markets in turmoil" specials, as so many share prices are suffering far more than the indexes would have you believe.

But I always remind my readers that the time for panic is never. Times of peak fear like this are exactly when the proper historical context and facts are most essential. They also happen to be the main catalysts for strong long-term returns, if you're disciplined enough to avoid panic selling and take advantage of bargains. So let's take a look at why fears of a bear market are likely overblown, and this correction is likely to end relatively soon.

...But Likely Overblown

Since March 2009 there have been five corrections in the S&P 500, with max declines of: -16.0%, -19.4%, -12.4%, -13.3%, and -10.2%. Each time the financial media, including CNBC, cashed in on the fear/uncertainty/doubt, including with that network's famous "markets in turmoil" specials. But it's important to remember that even during regular market pullbacks (5% to 9.9% declines), of which we get one on average every six months, the media has stoked investor fears.

(Source: Pension Partners)

For example, while there have been just five corrections in the past 10 years, in line with the long-term average of one every two years, CNBC has run 25 "markets in turmoil specials". These have usually been a good contrarian indicator that stocks were close to their eventual bottom and would be higher within three months (100% of the time). Now it's important to remember that we've been in a nearly 10 year bull market, so during the next bear market this perfect record will be broken.

However, the actual chances of a bear market aren't nearly as large as many investors fear. As Ben Carlson, director of institutional asset management at Ritholtz Wealth Management points out:

“(Since 1928) Roughly 60% of the time a 10% correction didn’t lead to a bear market while roughly 40% of the time it did...The average correction which saw stocks drop 10% but not enter bear market territory was a drawdown of 14%, lasting 132 days from peak-to-trough.” - Ben Carlson

This means that if this is another correction, the market is likely about 4% from the bottom. But what about the 40% chance of a bear market? Well since WWII 9/11 bear markets have coincided with recessions. As I pointed out two weeks ago, the bond market is currently not expecting another recession to begin until late 2020 or even mid 2021. That fits with numerous other analyst/economist models including BlackRock's (BLK) Byron Wien, who says his team's economic model doesn't expect a recession until 2021 at the earliest.

What about the next bear market though? Wall Street is forward looking and so even if the next economic downturn doesn't start for another two years the next market slide might be already underway, right? While possible it's historically unlikely.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

Since the Great Depression, a bear market began 12 months before a recession just twice, out of 14 recessions (14% of the time). Today the macroeconomic/earnings fundamentals similarly don't portend that we're in a bear market. But don't just take my word for it. Here's what Savita Subramanian, equity and quant strategist at Bank of America (BAC) Merrill Lynch says its economic/market models are showing, based on 19 leading indicators ("signposts"):

“Of the signposts that have occurred ahead of bear markets, 14 have been triggered—74%—at this point...When a similar percentage of bear market signposts having been triggered in the past, it has taken 21 months on average for the market to peak. Four of the past seven bull markets have peaked with 100% of the indicators having been triggered.” - Savita Subramanian (emphasis added)

That coincides with a market top (start of bear market) around July 2020, which is in line with what other recession prediction models are currently showing. In fact, there are five reasons the market is likely to rally soon, potentially bottoming in the next few weeks.

Why This Is Likely Just A Correction, Not A Bear Market

Let's go over some of the biggest concerns the market currently has, to see why these are likely overblown.

First, there's the fears that the Fed is going to hike us into recession. That's due to the most current dot plot indicating that the Fed Fund rate might potentially be raised six more times, to 3.5% to 3.75% by the end of 2020.

(Source: FOMC)

That's largely due to the Fed's desire to head off potentially rising inflation pressures created by a combination of tariffs, a stronger than expected economy, and steadily rising wages (due to very low unemployment).

If inflation were to rise then long-term bond yields (like 10 year treasury) would also likely rise. That would make stocks less attractive relative to risk free bonds. Thus worries about rising inflation and interest rates are two key risks the market is currently selling off. But while risks are important to be aware of, facts ultimately matter, not fears. So what are the facts about inflation?

Well the Bureau of Economic Analysis or BEA, just released its first estimate of Q3 GDP growth.

Despite a stronger than expected 3.5% growth rate in Q3 (consensus was for 3.3%), the BEA also reported that core PCE (Fed's official inflation gauge), rose just 1.6% YOY in Q3. That's down from 2.1% in Q2. Remember the Fed's long-term target is 2.0%, so 1.6% is nicely below the Fed's target. This increases the chance of the Fed ending its rate hikes earlier than currently planned.

What about other inflation metrics though? Perhaps they are showing rising prices and thus spell trouble for the economy and stocks? Another very important inflation metric, and what the bond market most focuses on, is the consumer price index, or CPI. This is what Treasury Inflation Protected Securities or TIPs, are based off.

(Source: Marketwatch)

While true that consumer price inflation has been rising over the last few years, it's recently pulled back sharply from its recent high of 3%. That's despite the strongest economy since 2005.

But what about producer prices? Companies are reporting higher input costs, especially thanks to tariffs, so eventually wholesale inflation will show up as higher consumer prices and core PCE right? While true that producer prices usually translate into higher consumer inflation, wholesale inflation too has been pulling back recently.

(Source: Marketwatch)

And then there's the bond market's long-term inflation expectations, which price in the sum total of the world's largest institutional money manager's expectations about future inflation (NYSEARCA:CPI).

Currently the bond market is forecasting long-term (10 year) inflation of 2.05%. That's right at the Fed's target. And keep in mind that CPI tends to be slightly higher than Core PCE, which means that the bond market is actually telling us the Fed likely won't have to hike rates nearly as high as the dot plot indicates.

In fact, bond futures are currently pricing in a peak Fed Funds rate or FFR of 3%, which equates to just three more rate hikes. That would bring the FFR to the current consensus (at the Fed) neutral interest rate. This is the rate the Fed thinks is neither accommodative (stimulates the economy) nor restrictive (slows the economy). What that ultimately means for long-term interest rates is a likely peaking of the 10 and 30 year yields at 3.3% to 3.4%, and 3.5%, respectively. That's not much higher than today and combined with good corporate earnings fundamentals should keep the bull market going for some time.

What about corporate earnings peaking, the other big fear the market is currently worried about? Well according to CNBC and FTSE Russell, stocks are currently pricing in about 5% EPS growth in 2019.

(Source: FactSet Research)

That's compared to the current analyst consensus of 10% EPS growth next year. Which means that current valuations are probably too low and provide some room for upside if the S&P 500 delivers on the much lower earnings growth expectations.

But what about that 50% slowdown in earnings growth? Doesn't that steep deceleration justify a bear market? Actually no. That's because we have to keep in mind that even 2019's much slower growth rate in revenue and EPS is still great by historical standards. Since 2002 the S&P 500's average revenue and CAGR EPS growth rate has been 3.3% and 7.5%, respectively. This means that if we hit next year's growth targets then sales and EPS growth will actually be 64% and 33% better than their historical averages, respectively.

Factor in falling valuations (S&P 500 forward PE of 15.5) caused by this current correction, and you get strong fundamental reasons the bull market could continue well into 2020.

Current Economic Growth

Q3: 3.5% (first estimate)

Q4: 3.7%

Full Year 2018: 3.4% (best growth in 13 years)

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

Every major GDP model uses slightly different combinations and weightings on leading indicators to estimate the current growth rate of the economy. Thus, the actual weekly figure is far less important than the trend of the estimate. For Q3 2018 the Atlanta Fed's GDP Now model pretty much nailed it, with a final forecast of 3.6% (vs 3.5% actual). What about this quarter's likely growth rate?

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

This is where I use the New York Fed's GDP now model. While that model greatly underestimated Q3 growth (2.2% final forecast), the nowcast model also provides growth estimates for the next quarter. That's starting about one month before the current quarter ends. Thus to estimate next quarter's growth I add/subtract the analyst consensus (from GDPNow) for this quarter's growth rate. The New York Fed's latest estimates are for Q4 growth to be about 0.3% higher than Q3. That would mean approximately 3.8% GDP growth in Q4.

To get a sense of whether or not that's realistic I then use one final leading indicator/real time GDP model, from nowcasting.com.

(Source: now-casting.com)

Nowcasting is currently estimating 3.6% GDP growth in Q4, which is roughly in line with my adjusted estimates using actual data and the New York Fed model. I take the average of those figures to arrive at an estimated 3.7% Q4 GDP Growth rate. This would ultimately mean 2018 growth of:

Q1: 2.2%

Q2: 4.2%

Q3: 3.5%

Q4: 3.7%

Full Year GDP Growth: 3.4% (highest since 2005)

The bottom line is the rate of economic growth continues to be stronger than expected. However, it's not yet at the levels that most would describe as but "overheating" and thus likely to trigger significant and rapidly rising inflation. In fact, despite accelerating economic growth inflationary pressure is easing. This means the US economy remains in the Goldilocks zone that is needed to keep the expansion (and bull market) rolling for several more years.

Recession Risk: Very Low

Probability that we're in recession right now: 0.3%

Probability of recession starting in next three months: 0.75%

Probability of recession starting in next nine months: 24%

I use seven key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

The 2/10 yield curve;

The Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph;

Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators;

The St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator; and

The New York, Atlanta Fed's and now-casting.com's real-time GDP growth trackers.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions, the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.27% (down from 0.3% last week)

The current correction (plus lower than expected inflation reports) is causing the 10 year yield to fall significantly. That's due to a "flight to safety". Typically, the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It is currently at 0.08%. That's up from a low of 0.04% a few months ago indicating the short-term risk of a 2/10 yield curve inversion is low.

But it's important to remember that you shouldn't fear a flat yield curve as a sign of poor short to medium-term stock performance.

During the strongest bond market in US history (tech boom), the yield curve was as low or even lower than it is now. Of course, that was also an epic bubble, but the point is that a flat but positive yield curve is not a sign of poor returns ahead.

Average Monthly Stock Market Returns By 2/10 Yield Curve Slope (Since 1976)

(Source: Bloomberg)

In fact, over the past 42 years, the period when monthly stock returns were at their highest and volatility was at its lowest was when the yield curve was flat but positive. This means that we're likely in the sweet spot right now, and investors should avoid using fears of yield curve inversion as a reason for market timing.

That's because even after an inversion occurs, stocks tend to continue rising for quite some time and tend to generate strong returns before the next bear market begins.

Basically, the yield curve is a totally binary indicator.

positive = very low recession risk (carry on with long-term investing plans)

negative = 90% chance recession is coming within 6 to 24 months (most likely 18 months) - consider getting more defensive

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it. I consider it the best overall indicator of fundamental economic health (because it's so granular).

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

(Source: Economic PI)

Currently, 15 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 4 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth. This is literally the strongest readings I've seen I've been doing economic updates (and the best reading since December 2017).

(Source: Economic PI)

(Source: Economic PI)

Note that over the past 28 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decelerating, but positive growth quadrant has ranged from four to 10. In any given week, one or two indicators might flip-flop between decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise, and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs. Both the three-month and 12-month trends remain highly positive and currently moving in the right direction (stronger, accelerating growth). Most importantly of all the mean of coordinates, or MOC, continues to slowly rise, indicating an improving, not deteriorating economy.

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 0.75%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. The short-term recession risk is highly volatile, ranging from 0.24% to 3.32% since I began tracking the economy over that past seven months. Thus, the more important thing to focus on isn't the absolute figure but the trends in both short-term and medium-term recession risks. Both have shown low risks, with the 9-month recession risk highly stable over time.

Meanwhile, long-term inflation expectations remain stable and in line with the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market was really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps the yield curve can avoid inverting for several more quarters. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021 or later, which coincides with the forecast from BlackRock.

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Since 1967, this smoothed out recession probability estimator has predicted five of the last seven recessions before they have started. The key is that as long as the recession risk is at 3.9% or below, the economy is very unlikely to be in a recession. At 0.30% risk right now, this confirms that the US economy is likely to keep expanding for the foreseeable future.

Bottom Line: Interest Rates Are Likely Rising For The Right Reasons So Stay Calm And Stick To Your Long-Term Investing Strategy

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure I and my readers see the big picture. Any estimates of when recessions and bear markets are likely to begin are purely based on historical averages, and the most time tested models we have. They are probabilistic and not definition predictions that should be used for market timing purposes.

Basically, these weekly economic updates are not meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

Stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market)

Putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples); or

For the most risk-averse investors, potentially moving some money into bonds or cash equivalents (asset allocation changes).

Personally I'm using the current correction to take advantage of incredible bargains. That means loading up on quality, undervalued blue chip dividend stocks by the boatload. That's because the actual macroeconomic and corporate fundamentals do NOT indicate this is the start of a bear market. In fact, based on the best models and current data we have (that factor in nearly two dozen leading indicators), the next bear market and recession are likely to start:

recession: around mid 2020 to mid 2021 (most likely December 2020)

bear market: around mid 2020 (most likely July)

Thus there isn't much reason to start getting defensive now. Not when the current market selloff means that so many fantastic companies are selling at deeply undervalued levels. So stick to your long-term investing plan, including the asset allocation (mix of stocks/bonds/cash) that best meets your needs. But when it comes to the stock portion of your portfolio, this is likely to be a great time to lock in superior long-term gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.