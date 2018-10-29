Brief Take On Why I Like Celgene

Overview

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is an integrated global biotechnology company focusing on the research and development (and commercialization) of cancer medication, among other diseases and disorders. The company is currently one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies out there, having spent the better part of the last two decades merging with and acquiring other pharmaceutical companies for their research and developmental capabilities. Some of its most noteworthy products include the drugs Revlimid, Pomalyst, Otezla, Abraxane, and Vidaza, which treat the symptoms and causes of one inflammatory disease or another. Over the past few years, Celgene has enjoyed steady revenue growth backed by growing assets, generating a satisfying and growing net cash flow. Celgene recently reported Q3 earnings which beat Street estimates, signaling that Celgene still has more room to run in the biopharmaceutical marketplace. Despite this, Celgene stock continues its morbid trek south, and I propose that the light at the end of the tunnel is not a train, and a turnaround is not only due but expected. There are several reasons for optimism in Celgene.

Growth

Celgene's growth has continued unabated over the past several years thanks to the successful marketing of its products combined with successful trial runs of new ones, along with generous and frequent FDA approvals for the drugs in its pipelines. Since 2013, Celgene has seen cash and other short-term inventory on its balance sheet grow tremendously, strengthening its overall position. Furthermore, it has been able to generate these additional assets without compromising its income stream, as total revenue has also increased. The result is a predictable increase in its total cash flow, as outlined below:

Celgene's earnings beat comes as no surprise given its stated financials. Its overall sales are up nearly 20% from this time last year as well as its earnings per share, most of this growth being attributed to one of its top-performing drugs, Revlimid. The cancer treatment drug has generated roughly $2.45 billion in revenue for Celgene, though admittedly, sales of the drug are slowing somewhat overseas. Another top seller for Celgene is Pomalyst, which saw even more impressive sales growth than Revlimid. Sales were also boosted by its lesser-known drugs Abraxane and Otezla, with the latter being noteworthy of special consideration.

Outlook

Doing most of the heavy lifting for Celgene is Otezla, a drug focusing on plaque psoriasis and arthritis. Last year, Otezla sales lagged considerably, but when Celgene released earnings for the quarter, Otezla came in at a whopping 40% sales increase, decimating analysts' estimates for the drug. An increase of domestic demand for the drug was cited as the cause for this sales growth. Overall, Celgene reported profits of $1.08 billion compared to $988 million this time last year. Revenue rose 17% to $3.89 billion, beating analyst predictions of $3.85 billion. The company has raised its full-year outlook to $15.2 billion as a result of the growth. TV host Louise Roe shared her own experience with plaque psoriasis in an effort to raise awareness of the condition, detailing how the disease appears on the skin's surface, it actually starts inside the human body and therefore, needs to be treated from within. Partnering with Celgene on the campaign, Otezla is further promoted to claim that up to 75% of patients that take the drug can experience reduced symptoms after four months of treatment.

Despite the growing sales numbers, Celgene stands to capture additional market share and discover new sources of revenue with the experimental drugs currently in its pipeline, most notably a drug designed to treat myeloma which has seen a 90% response rate. Celgene is also working on a new drug designed to treat multiple sclerosis as well as one for myelofibrosis which it acquired from a merger with another pharmaceutical company earlier this year. All of these experimental drugs are showing signs of success, and should the FDA give them the green light, Celgene's license to print money for the next several years will be secured. These medications are expected to hit the market sometime in 2020.

Price targets for Celgene vary across analyst reports, but the average falls between the $90-120 range, representing great upside potential from today's price point. Celgene currently trades well below industry average in terms of price per earnings and price per sales, being approximately 13x and 3.5x respectively. Short interest in the stock remains low (below 2%), demonstrating a sign of market confidence in the company's horizon. Compared to its peers, Celgene enjoys wider profit margins on its products, resulting in net profit margins dwarfing the rest of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Takeaway

Having beaten Street estimates on both earnings and revenue, things are looking up for Celgene. Its many acquisitions of other biotech firms have given it a competitive edge on research and development for new drugs as well as their implementation and distribution. Its own in-house drugs are beating analysts' estimates for their individual performance and are proving to be a revenue bedrock which can anchor investor confidence in Celgene's direction. I anticipate Celgene's revenue growth to continue into 2019, fully backed by increased sales in Otezla and Revlimid. Celgene's fundamentals look better by the week, and the market's sell-off over the last few months has been largely irrational in my view, aside from the general market pessimism which seems to be the driving force behind Celgene's decline. Celgene is currently undervalued at these levels, and the risk/reward factor here is ripe for entry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.