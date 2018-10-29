The Best Talk On Behavioral Economics

Veteran readers know that I've been critical of behavioral economics as insufficiently relevant to personal investment decision-making. Well, thanks to Shachar Kariv, the economics chair at U.C. Berkeley, and a speaker at this week's annual Schwab Impact conference, I'm coming around on this issue. Kariv comes to this burgeoning field not as an armchair psychologist bored with standard finance but as a decision theorist with a knack for making his research findings highly relevant to ordinary investors.
In our fascinating discussion (24:33), Shachar explains:
- the three fundamental trade-offs governing our financial decisions: risk vs. return; today vs. tomorrow; personal well-being vs. the well-being of others;
- what kind of investor should go to a financial advisor;
- why people should list their goals, constraints, and preferences to arrive at sensible solutions to their problems;
- the difference between risk aversion and loss aversion;
- what is "ambiguity aversion" and why risk profiling in the financial advisory industry is "completely broken;"
- what is home bias and why emerging market investing frightens people beyond objective considerations of risk;
- why your financial advisor may be more important than your personal physician (and which financial advisors you should run away from).
