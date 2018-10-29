Arlo: Avoid For Now

There is little reason to purchase shares of Arlo if it can't improve its margin profile and show better unit economics.

One of the most attractive aspects of Arlo is its ability to lean into services. With a gross margin guide of 13-15% for Q3, however, it's looking more commoditized.

Shares of Arlo tanked more than 10% and nearly touched all-time lows as the company reported Q3 results, its first public earnings release since its IPO.

Arlo Technologies (ARLO) suffered a heavy blow in its first earnings release since going public. A company's first earnings release is often a major milestone that dictates trading momentum for a recent IPO. Arlo has been sliding consistently since going public at $16 per share, so strong earnings performance was critical to getting the stock back on track. Now, however, it looks like Arlo will continue to underperform.

Arlo's earnings results themselves weren't terrible. The company grew revenues much faster than expected, and its subscription base also nearly doubled year-over-year. As I wrote in a prior article, Arlo's introduction of services-based revenues are key to its growth trajectory. Home security cameras are not new products - there are plenty of competitors in this market, many of whom have many more years of entrenchment in the space that a relative up-and-comer like Arlo. Arlo's value proposition, however, was to turn home security into a value-added service to which consumers can subscribe. It's not about the hardware, but the platform it provides.

In the third quarter, Arlo's registered user count hit 2.5 million - which, for being a relatively new offering, creates a fairly strong picture. A year ago, Arlo barely had one million users. At the same time, paid subscribers - who benefit from upgraded security features and home management capabilities - are making up an ever-greater mix of Arlo's users, growing 105% y/y.

Figure 1. Arlo registered user growth Figure 2. Arlo paid subscriber growth Source: Arlo investor relations

Margin outlook clouding the services-oriented bullish thesis for Arlo

If we focus on these subscriber counts as well as Arlo's strong revenue growth, we'd be happy with the quarter. The company, however, offered a light guidance picture for the fourth quarter that spooked investors thoroughly. In particular, focus on the margin outlook of 12.4-14.4% on a GAAP basis, and 13.0-15.5% on a pro forma basis - whereas this quarter, gross margins had been in the mid-20s.

Figure 3. Arlo guidance Source: Arlo investor relations

Of course, the holiday season means hardware sales might ramp, reducing the mix of higher-margin services revenues. We can't read too much into this light margin guidance that's more than ten points lower than this quarter's performance. But it certainly doesn't make investors comfortable with Arlo when nearly every other recent IPO is getting decimated. Maintenance of gross margins is of paramount importance for hardware companies, whose stocks already suffer from the lowest valuation multiples within the tech sector.

Take Roku (ROKU), for example. The majority of Roku's revenues, at least currently, derive from hardware and device sales. Roku's stock has exploded since its IPO, however, due to investors viewing the stock as a platform play. The bullish case for Arlo would be to mirror Roku's success and gain recognition as a service-oriented platform with a subscription revenue base. Guidance for ~15% gross margins during the critical holiday quarter, however, sends the opposite message. Arlo is looking more and more like a commodity play, one that's beset by competition from Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN), which are known for price-gouging to gain market share. It's a small wonder that shares of Arlo dropped more than 10% after reporting earnings and issuing this guidance:

ARLO data by YCharts

Q3 download: growth and sell-through strong, but not enough to offset poor margin performance

Here's a glance at Arlo's full Q3 results:

Figure 4. Arlo 3Q18 results Source: Arlo investor relations

Revenue growth was the key highlight from this quarter. Revenues grew 25% y/y to $131.2 million (a growth pace that Deutsche Bank believes Arlo should be able to sustain for several years in succession). Analysts were much less optimistic on Arlo's quarter, penciling in a consensus revenue estimate of $117.7 million (+12% y/y).

Recall also that Arlo relies heavily on channel partners to distribute its products, and end-customer sell through, not revenue growth, is the best long-term indicator of Arlo's product momentum. Arlo, unlike many device makers, reports its channel inventory levels. Overall channel inventory remained steady (on a year-over-year basis) at just under 13 weeks of supply. The sequential increase from 9.5 weeks of supply is largely expected, due to partners stocking up ahead of the Black Friday/Christmas demand spikes. Note also that, on a year-over-year basis, Arlo was able to drastically reduce channel inventory in both the U.S. and Europe, paving the way for additional sales to partners in the fourth quarter as long as end-customer demand holds firm.

Figure 5. Arlo channel inventory and key metrics Source: Arlo investor relations

Ordinarily, this combination of a strong, >10-point beat to the top line plus no red flags in channel inventory would make any stock soar post-earnings. Unfortunately, Arlo's results also came alongside very poor gross margin performance. Even among hardware standards, Arlo posts low gross margins, removing credibility that it can really transition into more of a subscription/service-oriented company. And despite a low base to begin with, Arlo's gross margins dropped by 430bps y/y to just 22.7%. And if Arlo's guidance for the fourth quarter comes true, even this poor performance will continue to deteriorate into the low teens.

Poor gross margins also caused Arlo's operating margins to evaporate, despite strong revenue growth. The company also nearly doubled its R&D and general and administrative spending. As a result, operating losses slipped into the red at -$13.4 million, representing a -10.5% operating margin - though Arlo had posted a positive operating profit margin of 5.5% in the year-ago quarter.

These results diffuse Arlo's legitimacy as a stock that can eventually scale into becoming a profit powerhouse, which is the basic premise underlying any high-growth technology company.

Key takeaways

Investors have already been extremely nervous on recent tech IPOs over the past few weeks - the market certainly isn't going to take kindly to a hardware play with deteriorating margins. While I had originally been optimistic on Arlo post-IPO due to its growing subscription narrative, its poor margin performance in Q3 is likely to put it in the penalty box for an extended period of time. Steer clear of this stock for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.